ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

Bonnie M. Bieber 1940 - 2022

Bonnie M. Bieber, 82, of Gettysburg passed away Friday, December 22, 2022, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor David Otten presiding. Burial will be in the Gettysburg Cemetery. A prayer service will be 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, with visitation one-hour prior, all at the church.
GETTYSBURG, SD
drgnews.com

Repairs completed on water main break on West Third Street in Pierre

The water main leak discovered Thursday (Dec. 22, 2022) on West Third Street in Pierre has been repaired. A secondary leak was identified in the area during the repair process. That leak has also been fixed; the impacted area no longer needs to store water; water service has been fully restored.
PIERRE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy