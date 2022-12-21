Read full article on original website
Sections of I-90 and I-29 reopened; SDDOT planning to open more stretches as conditions allow
Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 have been reopened (Dec. 23, 2022), provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line has significant drifting and cleanup is...
Bonnie M. Bieber 1940 - 2022
Bonnie M. Bieber, 82, of Gettysburg passed away Friday, December 22, 2022, at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor David Otten presiding. Burial will be in the Gettysburg Cemetery. A prayer service will be 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, with visitation one-hour prior, all at the church.
Annual Fort Pierre Christmas Day dinner Sunday includes dine in, curbside pickup options
The traditional Christmas Day dinner in Fort Pierre will be held Sunday (Dec. 25, 2022) at the Pat Duffy Community and Youth Involved Center. Mayor Gloria Hanson says people can dine in or gets meals to go. There is no set fee for the meal, but a free will offering...
Repairs completed on water main break on West Third Street in Pierre
The water main leak discovered Thursday (Dec. 22, 2022) on West Third Street in Pierre has been repaired. A secondary leak was identified in the area during the repair process. That leak has also been fixed; the impacted area no longer needs to store water; water service has been fully restored.
