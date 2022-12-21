ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An unexpected source of solace during an in-flight emergency

This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series, from the Hidden Brain team, about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Traveling with a toddler can be exhausting. But rarely is it as harrowing as Kate Baker's experience during a flight twenty years ago. She and her husband, Bob, were heading to Europe with their 2-year-old son, Neil.
These 7 charts show how life got pricier (and, yes, cheaper!) in 2022

Boy, have we talked a lot about inflation this year. And for good reason: Our rents and mortgages went up, so did grocery and utility bills. A confluence of events — pricier oil from Russia's war in Ukraine, rising wages and a lingering labor shortage — all made for some dramatic headlines. But how does it all come together?
Editors' pick: 8 great global stories from 2022 you might have missed

Dear readers, we are grateful that so many of you — millions of you — read our stories each year. And of course we love it when a story gets a huge number of page views. But page views aren't the only measure of a story's online success. There's also "time on page." Do readers click on a post for a nanosecond, then hop over to Amazon to buy some matcha tea? Or do they read all the way through?
San Bernardino, CA
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

