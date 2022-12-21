Read full article on original website
As Southwest flight cancellations continue, Buttigieg vows to hold airline accountable
Relief is still a few days away for passengers booked with Southwest Airlines this week, as the beleaguered airline continues to grapple with what US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is referring to as a complete meltdown of the system.
Britain is seeing a wave of strikes as nurses, postal workers and others walk out
LONDON — Across the River Thames from Big Ben last Thursday morning, a couple hundred nurses formed a picket line in front of St. Thomas' Hospital. One waved a sign that read, "Can anyone find my friends? They all quit." "Currently nursing my inadequate pay," read another. As cars...
Southwest continues canceling thousands of flights across US, including Bay Area airports
Almost 3,000 flights within, into or out of the US have already been canceled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware, and roughly 2,575 were those of Southwest.
2022 marked the end of cheap mortgages and now the housing market has turned icy cold
Evan Paul and his wife entered 2022 thinking it would be the year they would finally buy a home. The couple — both scientists in the biotech industry — were ready to put roots down in Boston. "We just kind of got to that place in our lives...
Instacart cuts internal valuation another 20%: report
Instacart has reportedly cut its valuation another 20% to $10 billion, which is down from $13 billion in October.
An unexpected source of solace during an in-flight emergency
This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series, from the Hidden Brain team, about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Traveling with a toddler can be exhausting. But rarely is it as harrowing as Kate Baker's experience during a flight twenty years ago. She and her husband, Bob, were heading to Europe with their 2-year-old son, Neil.
A Chick-fil-A location is fined for giving workers meals instead of money
A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina has been fined $6,450 for paying workers with meals instead of money and violating child labor laws, the Department of Labor has announced. An investigation by the DOL found that at a Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville, N.C., three employees under 18 were assigned hazardous tasks, such as operating, loading and unloading the trash compactor.
These 7 charts show how life got pricier (and, yes, cheaper!) in 2022
Boy, have we talked a lot about inflation this year. And for good reason: Our rents and mortgages went up, so did grocery and utility bills. A confluence of events — pricier oil from Russia's war in Ukraine, rising wages and a lingering labor shortage — all made for some dramatic headlines. But how does it all come together?
Editors' pick: 8 great global stories from 2022 you might have missed
Dear readers, we are grateful that so many of you — millions of you — read our stories each year. And of course we love it when a story gets a huge number of page views. But page views aren't the only measure of a story's online success. There's also "time on page." Do readers click on a post for a nanosecond, then hop over to Amazon to buy some matcha tea? Or do they read all the way through?
20 Practices That People Consider "Womanly" That Men Could Seriously Benefit From Incorporating Into Their Lives
"All the other guys make fun of me for it."
