Alabama State

The Independent

The best wine deals for December 2022: Bargain bottles to sip and save on this winter

Whether your preferred tipple is red, white or rosé, settling down with a glass of wine is the perfect way to unwind, especially as you cosy up under a blanket or in front of the fireplace after a busy day at work.Wine is also a timeless gift to give on special occasions such as upcoming birthdays and anniversaries; to bring with you when visiting friends and family, or to share with a loved one at the end of a long week, coupled with dinner and a movie.Whatever the reason you’re topping up your stash, we’ve found plenty of deals worth...
Black Enterprise

Black Chef Sells Soul Food Out of Ohio Gas Station

It’s not often that you find a spot where you can stop for gas and grab a bite of soul food at the same time. Dominique Ian LeeShawn Boykin, self-taught chef and creator of Dinner By Dom, is serving his cuisine inside Akron’s Gas & Save station to address the lack of soul food options in Northeast OH.
AKRON, OH
Black Enterprise

Black Owner of a Liquor Brand Launched to Great Acclaim Then Lost It All — Here’s How He Made a Multi-Million-Dollar Comeback

Disclaimer: This story has been republished with permission from Entrepreneur.com. Jackie Summers, founder of Jack From Brooklyn, Inc. and its widely acclaimed Sorel Liqueur, knows what it takes to make a comeback. Summers says he was the only licensed Black distiller in the U.S. post-Prohibition in 2012, and when he...
BROOKLYN, NY
