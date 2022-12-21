Plenty of people use gift cards to obtain Christmas presents for family and friends to show their affection. But that joyous time during the holiday season is also when gift card scammers are preying to profit from the lucrative buying rush. As such, gift card fraud cost Americans almost $450 million in the last three years based on losses disclosed to the Federal Trade Commission in this report. The problem caused the FTC this year to issue this updated warning to help identify and prevent such scams.

