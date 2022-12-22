Ukraine's Zelenskyy tells Congress: 'We are united ... the entire free world'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a dramatic visit to Washington Wednesday -- his first known trip outside Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February.

He met with President Joe Biden at the White House and later addressed Congress as lawmakers are set to vote on $45 billion more in emergency aid as part of a larger spending package. Biden on Wednesday also announced the U.S. will send Ukraine a Patriot anti-missile battery to defend against devastating Russian attacks.

In a virtual address to U.S. lawmakers back in March, Zelenskyy emotionally pleaded for more aggressive measures to help fight the war. Invoking key American tragedies, including Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11 attacks, Zelenskyy told members at the time, "Just remember it … Our country experiences the same every day right now."

Latest Developments

Dec 21, 8:21 PM

ABC News' Will Steakin estimates that Zelenskyy, who has broad bipartisan support on the Hill, received 18 standing ovations during his speech.

Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the likely next House speaker, stood and clapped along with other lawmakers at nearly every interval.

Some other Republicans, including Reps. Jim Jordan, Andrew Clyde, Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert, stood for less than half of the ovations but were seen repeatedly clapping as well.

Gaetz appeared to be on his phone through the speech. At one point he showed Boebert something with a smile

Gaetz has been critical of future Ukrainian aid while McCarthy has called for Republicans to ensure accountability on how it is used.

-ABC News' Adam Carlson

Dec 21, 8:43 PM

Closing his speech, Zelenskyy quoted late President Franklin D. Roosevelt and gifted a battle flag signed by soldiers to Congress as lawmakers debate additional funding to Ukraine.

"'The American people, in their might, will win to absolute victory.' The Ukrainian people will win too, absolutely," he said to applause.

"I know that everything depends on us, on Ukrainian armed forces, yet so much depends on the world. So much in the world depends on you," he told lawmakers. "When I was in Bakhmut yesterday, our heroes gave me the flag, the battle flag, the flag of those who defend Ukraine, Europe and the world at the cost of their lives."

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the US Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hold a Ukrainian national flag presented to them in Washington, on Dec. 21, 2022.

He said soldiers gave him the flag to bring to U.S. lawmakers, "whose decisions can save millions of people."

"So let this decision be taken, let this flag stay with you, ladies and gentlemen. This flag is a symbol of our victory in this war. We stand, we fight and we will win because we are united, Ukraine, America and the entire free world," he said, handing the flag to Pelosi.

She then gifted Zelenskyy a folded and framed U.S. flag that had flown over the Capitol on Wednesday in honor of his visit. He held it aloft, to more applause, and then exited the chamber shortly afterward.

Dec 21, 8:23 PM

Zelenskyy said his country will persevere through the winter and celebrate Christmas. Alluding to Russian strikes on his country's infrastructure such as its energy resources, he said, "Even if there is no electricity, the light of our faith in ourselves will not be put out."

"If Russian missiles attack us, we'll do our best to protect ourselves. If they attack us with Iranian drones and our people will have to go to bomb shelters on Christmas Eve, Ukrainians will still sit down at the holiday table and cheer up each other, and we don't have to know everyone's wish as we know that all of us, millions of Ukrainians, wish the same: Victory," he said. "Only victory."

He thanked President Biden, "both parties" of Congress and the American people for supporting Ukraine over the last 10 months.

Dec 21, 8:31 PM

While continuing to ask for help with weapons and financial assistance, Zelenskyy reminded lawmakers that he has never asked for U.S. troops on the ground, which American leaders have long resisted.

"I believe in us and our alliance. Ukraine never asked the American soldiers to fight on our land instead of us. I assure you that Ukrainian soldiers can perfectly operate American tanks and planes themselves," he said to some laughs and applause.

Win McNamee/Getty Images - PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the US Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 21, 2022.

"Your money is not charity. It's an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way," he said, also to applause and cheers.

The speech comes as lawmakers consider billions in additional aid to Ukraine as part of a larger government spending package, which is seeing resistance from some House Republicans and calls on the right for more oversight on funding to the war-torn country.

Dec 21, 8:02 PM

Zelenskyy talked about his visit one day earlier to the front lines, in the city of Bakhmut in the Donbas region, which has seen months-long fighting, adding that the conflict there during Christmas resembles U.S. troops fighting Nazis at the Battle of the Bulge during World War II.

"Every inch of that land is soaked in blood, roaring guns sound every hour," he said. "The Russians' tactic is primitive. They burn down and destroy everything they see. They sent convicts to the front lines, to the war. They threw everything against, similar to the other tyranny, which is in the Battle of the Bulge."

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the US Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 21, 2022.

"Just like the brave American soldiers who held their lines and fought back Hitler's forces during the Christmas of 1944, brave Ukrainian soldiers are doing this same to Putin's forces this Christmas," he said to a standing ovation. "Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender."

"So here in the front line, the tyranny which has no lack of cruelty against the lives of free people, and your support is crucial -- not just to stand in such fight but to get to the turning point to win on the battlefield," he said.

Dec 21, 7:55 PM

Zelenskyy said Ukraine's fight is not just to protect their territory from Russia but to preserve their democratic way of life for younger generations.

"The struggle will define in what world our children and grandchildren will live, and then their children and grandchildren. It will define whether it will be a democracy of Ukrainians and for Americans, for all," he said. "This battle cannot be frozen or postponed. It cannot be ignored hoping that the ocean or something else will provide a protection."

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images - PHOTO: Members of Congress hold up a Ukrainian flag as President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 21, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

"The world is too interconnected and interdependent to allow someone to stand aside," he said. "Our two nations are allies in this battle. And next year will be important, at the point when Ukrainian urge and American resolve must guarantee the future of our common freedom -- the freedom of people who stand for their values."

Lawmakers continued to encourage him with applause.

Dec 21, 7:53 PM

Zelenskyy opened his speech to a joint meeting of Congress with a direct address to the American people, appealing to shared values of freedom, justice and family in what read out like a letter.

"Dear Americans, in all states, cities and communities -- all those who value freedom and justice, who cherish, as strongly as we Ukrainians, in our cities in each and every family, I hope my words of respect and gratitude resonate in each American heart," he began.

"Dear members of Congress, representatives of both parties who also visited Kyiv, esteemed congressmen and senators from both parties who will visit Ukraine, I am sure in the future," he continued. "Dear journalists, it's a great honor for me to be at the U.S. Congress and speak to you and all Americans."

"Against all odds and doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn't fall," he said. "Ukraine is alive and kicking."

Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives to address the US Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 21, 2022.

Dec 21, 8:32 PM

After President Biden's Cabinet walked in, Zelenskyy entered the House chamber to a standing ovation and roaring applause, accompanied by members appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to escort him.

Zelenskyy, who just one day earlier was visiting soldiers on the front lines of fighting, continued to don his signature army green sweatshirt, green pants and combat boots as he walked up to give his first in-person address outside of Ukraine since Russia's invasion began -- and became the first wartime foreign leader to address Congress since the U.K.'s Winston Churchill during World War II

Zelenskyy stopped to shake lawmakers' hands along the aisle and grabbed hands with Vice President Kamala Harris and Pelosi.

Ahead of Zelenskyy's entrance, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer relayed this message from their closed-door meeting: "He made it clear that without this aid package, the Ukrainians will be in real trouble and could even lose the war."

Dec 21, 7:33 PM

Presiding over the House chamber, Speaker Nancy Pelosi wore a blue suit with a broach -- the "Order of Olga the Duchess of 3rd Degree," a Ukrainian civil decoration given to her by Zelenskyy when she was in Kyiv, her office said.

Pelosi visited Ukraine in May, marking the first official congressional delegation since Russia invaded.

Dec 21, 7:34 PM

Here is some early color ahead of Zelenskyy's scheduled 7:30 p.m. remarks to a joint meeting of Congress:

The mood is good inside with members mingling. Early attendees included incoming House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

Gaetz has been one of the most vocal critics in Congress of future Ukraine funding, vowing a few weeks ago not to support additional money.

Some members are wearing yellow scarves and yellow suit jackets -- an apparent reference to solidarity with Ukraine.

Shortly ahead of Zelenskyy's address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi welcomed senators to the House chamber for the joint meeting, including Vice President Kamala Harris, president of the Senate.

Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney was seated on the Democrats' side of the House chamber next to lawmakers she served with on the Jan. 6 committee.

-ABC News' Will Steakin