FBI investigating after intruder shot at Shaw Air Force Base
SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Friday afternoon at Shaw Air Force Base. Investigators say an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron shot and injured a man who gained access to the base with a prohibited weapon.
What SC emergency management officials are expecting ahead of cold Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolinians might not have a white Christmas in store for this year, but it will be a cold Christmas — potentially the coldest in about 40 years. Staff with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division have been monitoring the weather moving in ahead of...
Safety tips and safe places in the Midlands as dangerous cold arrives
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dangerous cold is arriving in the Midlands for the holiday weekend. Wind gusts Friday morning knocked out power for thousands of people. Temperatures are forecast to drop to dangerously cold in what is predicted to be the coldest Christmas in South Carolina since 1983. The Columbia...
Prisma Health offers tips on how to stay warm during winter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health is sharing tips with residents in the Midlands on ways to stay warm as temperatures drop this winter season. Steve Shelton, an Emergency Physician from Prisma Health, says even though South Carolina does not get extremely cold weather very often, it is important to plan and be prepared.
SWAT called to burned home of South Congaree landlord
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday afternoon a SWAT team was deployed to the burnt home of a South Congaree landlord. The South Congaree Police Department said two people were reported inside the home of Naomi Halter. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team was called in to assist with the investigation.
WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 22, 2022
Couple revisits time capsule they buried nearly 25 years ago as newlyweds
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A New Hampshire couple recently returned to Hawaii to dig up a time capsule they buried when they got married. KHNL reports the high school sweethearts buried the time capsule nearly 25 years ago while they were newlyweds stationed in Hawaii with the Marines. David and...
SC prepares for cold weekend temperatures
