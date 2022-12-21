Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
What to expect in politics in 2023: Immigration, economy, Ukraine
Jonathan Lemire, host of “Way Too Early” on MSNBC joins Willie Geist with a look ahead at what to expect in the world of politics in 2023, including the Democratic controlled Senate and Republican controlled House, the economy and presidential campaigns.Dec. 25, 2022.
TODAY.com
Russia ready for talks to end war in Ukraine, state TV reports
In a state-run TV interview Sunday, Russia President Vladimir Putin says the country is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine. NBC’s Matt Bradley reports for TODAY.Dec. 26, 2022.
TODAY.com
Ukrainians hopeful ahead of first Christmas since Russian invasion
Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy is back from his historic trip to Washington DC and warning that Russia may be planning to increase their attacks over the holidays. Ukrainian people continue to stay resilient and are determined to celebrate the holiday while faced with war. NBC’s Matt Bradley reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 24, 2022.
TODAY.com
Looking back on President Biden’s wins and losses in 2022
President Biden celebrated his 80th birthday last month, not long after his party defied expectations by holding on to the Senate and preventing a Republican “red wave” in the House. NBC’s Monica Alba reports for Sunday TODAY.Dec. 25, 2022.
TODAY.com
Pope condemns war in Ukraine during annual Christmas message
Pope Francis delivered his 10th annual Christmas message from St. Peter’s Square, condemning the war in Ukraine and called on people to pray for families facing hardships in the face of economic crisis.Dec. 25, 2022.
TODAY.com
Pope Francis to deliver Christmas address after challenging year
Pope Francis will deliver his annual midnight mass homily before appearing at St. Peter’s Square for his Christmas address after making the message of peace a priority. The pope has faced a series of problems this year including the war in Ukraine and speculation he would step down. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 24, 2022.
TODAY.com
House passes $1.7 trillion spending package with aid to Ukraine
Congress narrowly avoided a government shutdown ahead of the Christmas holiday with the House passing a massive $1.7 trillion spending plan. The bill includes a major boost for military spending, nearly $45 billion in aid to Ukraine, as well as an overhaul of federal election law to prevent the possibility of another January 6 event.Dec. 24, 2022.
TODAY.com
Chinese warplanes, ships cross unofficial boundary in Taiwan Strait
China’s military staged a massive show of force, sending dozens of warplanes and ships over the unofficial boundary in the Taiwan Strait. Beijing says the weekend maneuvers were a response to Taiwan-related provisions in the U.S. defense spending bill passed on Saturday.Dec. 26, 2022.
TODAY.com
North Korea launches 5 drones into South Korea
North Korea launched five drones over South Korea on Monday, marking the first time since 2017. The escalation forced South Korea to suspend flights around airports and deploy their own drones in response. NBC’s Ali Arouzi reports for TODAY.Dec. 26, 2022.
