Warmer temperatures expected after holiday storm
Following a massive winter storm on Christmas, TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast to see when temperatures could warm.Dec. 26, 2022.
Holiday storm causes mass power outages, travel delays
The massive winter storm wreaking havoc on the East coast and Midwest has many people struggling to get home for the holiday. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for Sunday TODAY.Dec. 25, 2022.
Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel
A wild winter storm continued to envelop much of the United States on Saturday, bringing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold that created mayhem for those traveling for the Christmas holiday. The storm that arrived earlier in the week downed power lines, littered highways with piles of cars...
Holiday travel troubles persist as airlines try to play catch-up
Passengers across the country are stuck in limbo as the brutal winter storm disrupts travel nationwide. NBC’s Shaquille Brewster reports for TODAY.Dec. 26, 2022.
Flight delays, cancelations making holidays a horror for travelers
Nearly six thousand flights have been canceled in the US and there are already more than 1,400 canceled on Christmas Eve with that number sure to grow. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 24, 2022.
South Korean Tourists Trapped In Buffalo Blizzard Find Safety In Stranger's Home
The group found shelter away from a brutal Western New York winter storm over the holiday weekend.
Bomb cyclone unleashes deadly cold conditions in much of US
Tens of millions are waking up to dangerously cold temperatures with the massive bomb cyclone blanketing much of the country. The cold and more snow slowing travel for another day of cancelled flights and frozen roads. NBC’s Shaquille Brewster reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 24, 2022.
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD
Watch Santa’s journey with help from NORAD on our streaming channel TODAY All Day, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Dec. 24 and running until 3 a.m. ET on Dec. 25. Families can also reach NORAD by phone at (877) HI-NORAD to receive Santa’s up-to-date location. With Christmas...
Strike news – live: Passengers to face significant disruption around New Year, warns Network Rail
Rail passengers have been warned to prepare for “significantly disrupted” travel into the New Year amid a wave of industrial strikes sweeping across the country.The Network Rail warning came as members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) at CrossCountry staged a 24-hour strike from 9pm on Boxing Day as part of a long-running campaign for a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies, no unagreed changes to terms and conditions, and a pay increase which addresses the rising cost of living.Network Rail have urged people to plan ahead and check before they depart as “industrial action means rail travel will...
Winter storm death toll rises to 27 in the Buffalo, New York, area but officials fear it will continue to climb
Dozens of Americans have died have died as a winter storm brought frigid temperatures and paralyzing snowfall totals across the US, and officials in the Buffalo area believe the staggering toll will continue to grow there as teams carry on with search-and-rescue missions.
Deadly winter storm to bring blizzards, dangerous winds across US
Blizzard conditions in the Midwest and East coast will cause near-zero visibility and dangerous travel impacting 158 million people in the US over Christmas weekend. Saturday TODAY’s Somara Theodore tracks where the storm is headed.Dec. 24, 2022.
