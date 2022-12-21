ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Holiday storm causes mass power outages, travel delays

The massive winter storm wreaking havoc on the East coast and Midwest has many people struggling to get home for the holiday. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for Sunday TODAY.Dec. 25, 2022.
TODAY.com

Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel

A wild winter storm continued to envelop much of the United States on Saturday, bringing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold that created mayhem for those traveling for the Christmas holiday. The storm that arrived earlier in the week downed power lines, littered highways with piles of cars...
OREGON STATE
TODAY.com

Bomb cyclone unleashes deadly cold conditions in much of US

Tens of millions are waking up to dangerously cold temperatures with the massive bomb cyclone blanketing much of the country. The cold and more snow slowing travel for another day of cancelled flights and frozen roads. NBC’s Shaquille Brewster reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 24, 2022.
TODAY.com

Where is Santa Claus right now? Track his Christmas journey using NORAD

Watch Santa’s journey with help from NORAD on our streaming channel TODAY All Day, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Dec. 24 and running until 3 a.m. ET on Dec. 25. Families can also reach NORAD by phone at (877) HI-NORAD to receive Santa’s up-to-date location. With Christmas...
The Independent

Strike news – live: Passengers to face significant disruption around New Year, warns Network Rail

Rail passengers have been warned to prepare for “significantly disrupted” travel into the New Year amid a wave of industrial strikes sweeping across the country.The Network Rail warning came as members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) at CrossCountry staged a 24-hour strike from 9pm on Boxing Day as part of a long-running campaign for a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies, no unagreed changes to terms and conditions, and a pay increase which addresses the rising cost of living.Network Rail have urged people to plan ahead and check before they depart as “industrial action means rail travel will...
TODAY.com

Deadly winter storm to bring blizzards, dangerous winds across US

Blizzard conditions in the Midwest and East coast will cause near-zero visibility and dangerous travel impacting 158 million people in the US over Christmas weekend. Saturday TODAY’s Somara Theodore tracks where the storm is headed.Dec. 24, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy