Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Sports reporter’s cranky weather coverage goes viral
KWWL sports reporter Mark Woodley in Iowa is going viral not for his game highlights but rather his honest coverage of the winter storm. Woodley was worried the reaction might get him in trouble with his bosses but the report has been a hit online.Dec. 24, 2022.
TODAY.com
Human heart is found by workers making brine at Tennessee Department of Transportation salt facility, officials say
A human heart was found in Tennessee by workers making brine, prompting a law enforcement investigation to determine the organ’s origins, state officials said. Workers found the heart Thursday at a state Department of Transportation salt facility in McEwen, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. McEwen is about 60...
Comments / 0