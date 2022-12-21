ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Sports reporter’s cranky weather coverage goes viral

KWWL sports reporter Mark Woodley in Iowa is going viral not for his game highlights but rather his honest coverage of the winter storm. Woodley was worried the reaction might get him in trouble with his bosses but the report has been a hit online.Dec. 24, 2022.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy