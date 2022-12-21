Read full article on original website
Related
Despite QB change, Colts continue freefall vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football
The Colts switched to quarterback Nick Foles in search of a spark and downfield passing game. They found neither.
Chargers win to clinch playoff berth, putting Jets in must-win territory in Week 17
The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night 20-3 to punch their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2018. That leaves just one wild card spot left available in the AFC and the Jets trail the Miami Dolphins by one game for the spot. It also means the Jets are in must-win territory when they visit the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17.
TODAY.com
Meet the man firing the cannons during Tampa Bay football games
Cleve Johnson has manned the on-field pirate ship during every home game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the last 25 years. He shows NBC’s Sam Brock what it’s like to fire the cannons and shares how things have changed since Tom Brady joined the team.Dec. 26, 2022.
Comments / 0