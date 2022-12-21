ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 19

Jody
4d ago

We need to distinguish between asylum seekers and economic migrants. The millions coming are NOT seeking asylum’. We don’t HAVE to let them in. But at present we can’t prevent them and we reward them for breaking our law.

Reply(2)
19
Carl Barkley
4d ago

Biden can't even put his coat on with out Jill's help. It's like we have the grandfather from the Simpsons as our president.

Reply(1)
11
Mary Cano
4d ago

step 1 close the damn border. step 2 send everyone coming in back to where they came from. step 3 resign

Reply(1)
6
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded

Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
WASHINGTON STATE
The List

Why Jill Biden's Christmas Decor Has Everyone Talking About Melania Trump

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the White House! On November 28, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden announced the beginning of the holiday season by tweeting photos of the White House's festive décor. This year's theme celebrates the U.S. Constitution, as she explained: "For this year's holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People." She added, "As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season. Room by room, visitors will be reminded of what brings us together during the holidays, and throughout the year."
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
EL PASO, TX
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy