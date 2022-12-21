ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Craig Melvin continues Christmas tradition with adorable family selfie

‘Tis the season for Craig Melvin to post his annual family selfie for the holidays. "Was so busy enjoying the day I forgot to post our annual pj pic," he wrote in the caption of his post on Dec. 26. "Merry Christmas from the Melvins. Hope everyone is enjoying their family time."
TODAY.com

Khloé Kardashian posts rare glimpse of baby son in adorable family holiday pics

Khloé Kardashian celebrated Christmas for the first time as a mom of two this year. Kardashian, 38, shared a family photo on Instagram with her two children, True, 4, and her 5-month-old baby boy. She shares both children with her former partner, Tristan Thompson. In the photo, Kardashian stuns...
TODAY.com

Mariah Carey surprises her twins on Christmas with a sleigh ride with Santa

Mariah Carey knows how to do Christmas right. Carey surprised her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, at midnight by taking them on a special sleigh ride with Santa. Carey posted pictures of the event on Instagram, which showed her and Santa standing on opposite sides of the sleigh while her two kids rode in it.
TODAY.com

Idina Menzel talks motherhood, new doc ‘Which Way to the Stage’

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Idina Menzel joins Willie Geist to discuss her new documentary “Which Way to the Stage?,” how she balances life on the road as a mom, and trying for another child through IVF. Menzel also looks back on chasing her dreams from a young age to her iconic role as Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen.”Dec. 25, 2022.
TODAY.com

Chris Rock to host a live comedy special for Netflix

Chris Rock will return to the stage for his second Netflix special — but this time it will be livestreamed around the world. The event will take place on March 4, 2023.Dec. 26, 2022.
TODAY.com

As editors, we shop all year – here are our absolute favorite products for 2022

As Shop TODAY editors, it is our mission to share with you our tried-and-true must-have products, new favorite launches and everything else we think you should know about while shopping. And while we are researching and buying and trying things throughout the year, we discover a lot of great finds...
TODAY.com

Jules Bass, 'Rudolph' and 'Frosty' claymation co-creator, dies

Jules Bass, the co-creator of stop-motion holiday specials like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” has died at the age of 87. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Dec. 25, 2022.
TODAY.com

Dwayne Johnson’s daughters wake up to surprise guinea pigs on Christmas

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is pulling out all the stops this year to make Christmas special for his two youngest daughters. In a cute video posted on Instagram on Monday, Dec. 26, the actor and former professional wrestler captured his daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4, reacting to their gifts from Santa — or "Dwanta," as Johnson calls himself — on Christmas morning.
TODAY.com

Hoda Kotb shares a glimpse into her Christmas pajama party with her girl gang

TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb celebrated Christmas in her pajamas with her adorable girl gang. “Merry merry,” Hoda wrote on her Instagram, along with photos of her sharing a couch with her daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, her sister, Hala, and her mother, Sameha. Their festive green and red pajama sets matched right along with their big smiles and holiday cheer.
TODAY.com

Billie Lourd on missing mom Carrie Fisher most during ‘magical moments’ with 2 kids

As a newly minted mom of two, Billie Lourd is thinking a lot about her late mother, "Star Wars" star Carrie Fisher. The "Scream Queens" alum, 30, posted a throwback photo Dec. 27 on Instagram to honor the sixth anniversary of her death and to share some thoughts about missing the woman she loving called "Momby." Earlier this month, Lourd announced the birth of her second child, a daughter named Jackson Joanne, with husband Austen Rydell.
TODAY.com

Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, reflects on their last Christmas together

Kelly Rizzo, widow of the late Bob Saget, opened up on social media about her first holiday without him. "I’m just so grateful that I got to have that incredible man in my life and that I got to be in his for 6 years," Rizzo wrote on Instagram on Christmas Eve. "There’s no greater Christmas present than that."
CHICAGO, IL
TODAY.com

Al Roker and his family celebrated Christmas in matching pajamas

Al Roker celebrated the most wonderful time of the year with a holiday feast. The TODAY weatherman-and-more posted a photo on Dec. 25 of his family celebrating Christmas in matching Peanuts pajamas. "From our family to yours, #merrychristmas," Al wrote in the caption. Al sat at the table with his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy