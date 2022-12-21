ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
The Independent

Kimberly Guilfoyle confused far-right activist’s name with ‘what terrorists yell’, Jan 6 transcripts reveal

Newly unsealed witness testimony from the January 6 committee has revealed an extremely questionable remark made by Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancée to Donald Trump Jr.The former Fox News personality and Trump campaign surrogate sat down with members of the House Select Committee in April to discuss the lead-up to January 6 and the events of the attack on the Capitol itself. Ms Guilfoyle’s role in the day’s events amounted to helping organise the rally outside of the White House where Donald Trump infamously urged his supporters to “fight” for him to be sworn in as president instead of Joe Biden.During...
RadarOnline

'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work

Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued. RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it. The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails. They wanted anything that showed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Week

The year in good news

It was a great year for good news. Around the world, discoveries were made, celebrations were held, and people came together to give back to their communities, lend a helping hand, and toast each other's successes. Here's a look back at some of 2022's bright spots: January Even before she attended her first college class, Melanie Salazar had a friend at school: her 88-year-old grandfather, Rene Neira. They both started at Texas' Palo Alto College in 2016, before moving on to the University of Texas at San Antonio. "We would study side by side," Salazar told Today. The duo graduated together, with Neira...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy