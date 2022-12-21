Read full article on original website
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Kimberly Guilfoyle confused far-right activist’s name with ‘what terrorists yell’, Jan 6 transcripts reveal
Newly unsealed witness testimony from the January 6 committee has revealed an extremely questionable remark made by Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancée to Donald Trump Jr.The former Fox News personality and Trump campaign surrogate sat down with members of the House Select Committee in April to discuss the lead-up to January 6 and the events of the attack on the Capitol itself. Ms Guilfoyle’s role in the day’s events amounted to helping organise the rally outside of the White House where Donald Trump infamously urged his supporters to “fight” for him to be sworn in as president instead of Joe Biden.During...
'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work
Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued. RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it. The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails. They wanted anything that showed...
Video Shows U.S. Plane Avoid Colliding With Chinese War Jet
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the Chinese jet came within 20 feet of the U.S. aircraft's nose, forcing it to "take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision."
Scientology leader David Miscavige 'nowhere to be found' as prosecutors try to serve federal trafficking suit
Scientology leader David Miscavige, 62, is "nowhere to be found" as prosecutors attempt to serve him with a federal child trafficking lawsuit filed by three former church members.
Elon banned me for calling him a “bologna face.” I’m a history professor with 139 followers
If Elon Musk steps down as Twitter CEO, as he claims, what will happen to all those banned accounts? Yes, I know the "mass unbanning of suspended Twitter users is underway," as CNN boldly announced on Dec. 8. Even neo-Nazis and apologists for rape have been welcomed back, and all manner of hate speech is thriving on Musk's new Twitter.
Israel indicts soldiers for trying to bomb Palestinian home
Israel's military says its prosecutor has filed indictments against two soldiers who allegedly hurled an explosive device at a Palestinian home in the occupied West Bank last month
Native Hawaiian women too often go missing and face violence. A new federal policy may help
President Biden has signed legislation updating the Violence Against Women Act, or VAWA, to help Hawaii's indigenous women can access funding.
The year in good news
It was a great year for good news. Around the world, discoveries were made, celebrations were held, and people came together to give back to their communities, lend a helping hand, and toast each other's successes. Here's a look back at some of 2022's bright spots: January Even before she attended her first college class, Melanie Salazar had a friend at school: her 88-year-old grandfather, Rene Neira. They both started at Texas' Palo Alto College in 2016, before moving on to the University of Texas at San Antonio. "We would study side by side," Salazar told Today. The duo graduated together, with Neira...
