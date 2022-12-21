Read full article on original website
Discover the Coldest Place in Alaska
Alaska is the largest state in the United States, yet it has the third smallest population. One-half of Alaska’s approximately 750,000 residents live in or near Anchorage. And a further large percentage live in Juneau, the capital city. While formerly occupied by Native Americans for thousands of years, Alaska was long held by Russia. In fact, the land that would eventually become the state wasn’t sold to the United States government until 1867. In 1959, Alaska became the 49th state admitted to the United States. The state is well known for its harsh climate, but, just where is the coldest place in Alaska?
The State of Alaska moves forward with settlement agreements from pharmaceutical companies and distributors
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In 2021 alone, Alaska lost 253 people to overdose. Of the 253, 196 of those deaths were opioid-related. That’s according to a Press release sent out by the State of Alaska Department of Law earlier this week. A link to those slides is here. To...
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
Who’s Colder? Let’s Compare Current Alaska Temps With NoDak
'Twas a couple of nights before Christmas and I thought it would be fun to compare. I think Santa Claus is going to be in for a shock when he and his reindeer cross the border into North Dakota on Christmas Eve because it's colder than a dead witches...well, you get the idea.
Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties eligible for office
ASD to reinstate 'kindy tags' program following student busing issues. Alaska Airlines temporarily suspends flights through Seattle, Portland. Thousands of Mat-Su residents without power amid windy weather.
Delay on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion ends
Families across Alaska reported experiencing significant delays in receiving state benefits and assistance over the last few months from SNAP to childcare support.
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples study committee produces list of recommendations
Victoria Gonzales holds a photo of her late son Adrian Shan Gonzales (right) standing next to her youngest son. Gonzales shared her story about her son's slaying with the House Ad Hoc Committee on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples on Dec. 19, 2022. Photo by Shondiin Silversmith | Arizona Mirror.
Alaska couple catches moose losing antlers on doorbell camera. The Allgood News
Alaska couple catches moose losing antlers on doorbell camera.
Extreme winds blast Alaska, whipping up problems
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Whipping winds blasted across the Matanuska Valley and the Wasilla and Palmer area, with winds up to 80 mph in spots, the Wasilla airport seeing 73 mph. Residents were asked to stay indoors and off the roads if at all possible. Winds should subside by Saturday evening.
Fishery disaster aid and nearly $500 million worth of Alaska projects included in omnibus budget bill
A red king crab is seen in the water at Kodiak in 2005. The collapse of the red king crab fishery in Bristol Bay was one of the Alaska events that prompted a series of official fishery diaster declarations last week -- and Congressional approval of $300 million in aid. (Photo by David Csepp/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
3 Best Vacation Places in Alaska
Alaska is a stunning and unique vacation destination that offers something for everyone. From the majestic mountains and glaciers to the abundant wildlife and breathtaking natural beauty, Alaska is a place that truly has it all.
Family holds event to remember Cody Eyre
Family holds event to remember Cody Eyre
Alaskan of the Year: Kelly Tshibaka
Must Read Alaska readers have spoken, and say Kelly Tshibaka, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2022, is Alaska of the Year. Overwhelmingly. Thirty-five percent of respondents to our poll, running for the past three weeks on Facebook, said Tshibaka is the most admirable Alaskan. She was followed by Mat-Su Borough Mayor Edna DeVries, Rep.-elect Jamie Allard, Rep. David Eastman, and Rep. Mike Cronk. Other Alaskans were mentioned, including Dr. Anne Zink, Dr. Ilona Farr, Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and even Rep. Mary Peltola and Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Doorbell Cams Show Bright Fireball Streaking Across the Alaska Sky
Sometimes, doorbell cameras can capture incredible footage, and that’s the case here in Anchorage and Wasilla. Local cameras in this area caught a bright fireball flaring and lighting up the sky in this video. The video depicts a meteor shower fireball coursing down through the atmosphere at a fast...
Alaska Airlines temporarily suspends flights through Seattle, Portland
An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office. ASD to reinstate 'kindy tags' program following student busing issues.
Southcentral Alaska meteor complication - Dec. 21, 2022
Closing arguments begin today in the David Eastman trial, ASD budget cut discussions continue and Juneau Parks and Recreation wants public input for a project. A bright meteor flashed across the early morning sky over Southcentral Alaska Wednesday, according to reports from several residents.
