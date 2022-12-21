ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Arkansas nonprofits prepare for possible recession, shift in giving

Girl Scout Troop 3458 visited the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in November and made a donation that will provide 1,000 meals to food insecure individuals. (Courtesy of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas) Philanthropic giving remains fairly steady for many Arkansas nonprofits despite continuing inflation and the possibility of...
Students, schools agree NV tuition waiver program for Native Americans is off to a promising start

At the Truckee Meadows Community College Indigenous Peoples’ Day event in October 2022, TMCC President Karin Hilgersom (back row, right), along with Vice President of Student Services and Diversity Estella Gutierrez and Native American Student Advocate Delina Trottier (back row, fifth and fourth from right), met with students from Pyramid Lake Jr./Sr. High School Performing Arts Class. (Photo courtesy TMCC)
Ag Sec Redding looks back on eight years of progress and challenges as Wolf admin winds down

PA Dept. of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding speaks during a press conference to highlight Wolf Administration investments facilitating on-farm and community conservation management, at Welsh Vista Farms on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Conservation Excellence Grant (CEG) program has invested more than $4 million in 68 conservation projects since 2019, strengthening community-based conservation efforts across six counties in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
Missouri GOP renews push to limit transgender athlete participation in school sports

The Missouri state flag is seen flying outside the Missouri State Capitol Building on Jan. 17, 2021 in Jefferson City (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images). There have been more bills prefiled for Missouri’s 2023 legislative session regarding transgender athletes than there are transgender athletes currently competing according to their identity in public schools.
Organizations recruiting more women for public office

Emerge Arkansas cabinet and committee members recently gathered for a meeting (from left to right): Allison Grigsby Sweatman, April Legere, executive director Stephannie Lane Baker, Erin Holliday, Kate Schaffer and Rep. Denise Ennett. (Photo courtesy of Emerge Arkansas) The 2022 election is barely behind us, but Stephannie Lane Baker is...
Youngkin budget envisions 15-person team for revamped hemp oversight

Attorney General Jason Miyares displayed a bin of THC edible products from Virginia stores. Experts say the products have caused a spike in poison control calls involving young children and teens. (Photo by Graham Moomaw) As Virginia policymakers consider ways to exert tighter control over intoxicating hemp-based products like delta-8,...
Gov. Tom Wolf reflects on eight years of successes, stumbles and standoffs

Gov. Tom Wolf delivers his final budget address to a joint session of the state House and Senate on Tuesday, 2/8/22 (Commonwealth Media Services photo). Looking back over his eight years in office, Gov. Tom Wolf said he hopes he will be remembered for making Pennsylvania a better place and for doing it honestly and efficiently.
Will Gianforte honor his promise about investing in access, habitat?

A favorite trail in Missoula in the North Hills. People are moving to Montana for access to the outdoors, according to an MSU Extension study. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) Last month, Gov. Greg Gianforte said that protecting public access and wildlife habitat were key parts of his public lands agenda.
Oregon’s health care crises will spill over into the new year

Emergency room nurses attend to a patient at Oregon Health & Science University. (Christine Torres Hicks/OHSU) Oregon’s health care system will begin 2023 with a fresh start as a new director for the Oregon Health Authority takes the helm and Gov.-elect Tina Kotek is sworn into office. James Schroeder,...
Regulating Louisiana utilities: Q&A with new PSC member Davante Lewis

Davante Lewis defeated Lambert Bossier III in a Dec. 10, 2022, runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) On Dec. 10, political newcomer Davante Lewis was elected to represent District 3 on the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the body that regulates public utilities for most of the state. Lewis defeated longtime incumbent and fellow Democrat Lambert Boissiere III — a member of a prominent New Orleans political family who had heavy institutional support — and became the first openly LGBTQ person elected to a state-level seat in Louisiana.
New Virginia Libertarian chair says party is alive and well

The Libertarian Party of Virginia held a convention Dec. 3 at the Mattoponi Springs event venue in Caroline County. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Leatherbury) As she talked about her efforts to pull her political party back from the edge of obsolescence, Jennifer Leatherbury sounded surprised that a reorganizing convention earlier this month “went very smoothly.”
2022 in review: Labor strife, wage theft and rent control repercussions

Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner leads a rally of union nurses outside U.S. Bank's corporate offices in downtown Minneapolis on Nov. 2, 2022. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. I visited picket lines in subzero temperatures and the high 90s this year, as I documented the surge in energy that...
Law decriminalizing many traffic tickets goes into effect Jan. 1

The Regional Justice Center in Downtown Las Vegas. (Photo by Ronda Churchill for The Nevada Current) Nevada’s legislation converting some traffic citations from criminal offenses to civil ones goes into effect on Jan. 1, but leeway afforded separate court jurisdictions in administering the new law has created uncertainty about its implementation.
Free New Hampshire State Parks event planned for New Year’s Day

Why not start the year off with a walk in the woods? (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin) New Hampshire State Parks is offering free admission to seven state parks on New Year’s Day to encourage people to get outside. Participating parks include Greenfield State Park in Greenfield, White...
Year in review: stories of abandoned norms in politics and governance

As we look back on 2022 this week, a few themes emerge in Policy Watch stories across a spectrum of topics, from state politics and higher education to public health crises and criminal justice. One thread tying together many of the year’s stories: the abandoning of political norms. In...
One Maine climate activist’s bold plan to take back the grid

Sonja Birthisel and a fellow activist pose in 2020 with a banner that reads "Coal is Not Essential" to protest the continued burning of coal in New England. | Johnny Sanchez. After getting arrested for trespassing at the Merrimack Generating Station in Bow, New Hampshire — the last coal-fired power plant in the region that doesn’t already have a shutdown date — a group of climate activists from across New England decided that they wanted to up the ante.
