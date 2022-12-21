ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Tom Wolf reflects on eight years of successes, stumbles and standoffs

Gov. Tom Wolf delivers his final budget address to a joint session of the state House and Senate on Tuesday, 2/8/22 (Commonwealth Media Services photo). Looking back over his eight years in office, Gov. Tom Wolf said he hopes he will be remembered for making Pennsylvania a better place and for doing it honestly and efficiently.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
A cancerous year

I was extremely excited to start working at the Reformer this summer. A small independent newsroom, punching above its weight, dedicated to telling stories others wouldn’t? Sign me up!. Then, I got cancer. It’s fine, all things considered. It’s a type of lymphoma that’s highly curable, and I’m in...
MINNESOTA STATE
The four political storylines that defined 2022 | Analysis

The ceiling of the main Rotunda inside Pennsylvania’s Capitol building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). If you can count on one thing about Pennsylvania politics, it’s that they’re rarely dull. From a historical U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade and nationally watched races for U.S. Senate and the governor’s office to the ongoing battle for control of the state House and the impeachment of Philadelphia’s district attorney, the past year has been no exception.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Missouri GOP renews push to limit transgender athlete participation in school sports

The Missouri state flag is seen flying outside the Missouri State Capitol Building on Jan. 17, 2021 in Jefferson City (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images). There have been more bills prefiled for Missouri’s 2023 legislative session regarding transgender athletes than there are transgender athletes currently competing according to their identity in public schools.
Ag Sec Redding looks back on eight years of progress and challenges as Wolf admin winds down

PA Dept. of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding speaks during a press conference to highlight Wolf Administration investments facilitating on-farm and community conservation management, at Welsh Vista Farms on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Conservation Excellence Grant (CEG) program has invested more than $4 million in 68 conservation projects since 2019, strengthening community-based conservation efforts across six counties in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
2022 in review: Labor strife, wage theft and rent control repercussions

Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner leads a rally of union nurses outside U.S. Bank's corporate offices in downtown Minneapolis on Nov. 2, 2022. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. I visited picket lines in subzero temperatures and the high 90s this year, as I documented the surge in energy that...
MINNESOTA STATE
Youngkin budget envisions 15-person team for revamped hemp oversight

Attorney General Jason Miyares displayed a bin of THC edible products from Virginia stores. Experts say the products have caused a spike in poison control calls involving young children and teens. (Photo by Graham Moomaw) As Virginia policymakers consider ways to exert tighter control over intoxicating hemp-based products like delta-8,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Arkansas nonprofits prepare for possible recession, shift in giving

Girl Scout Troop 3458 visited the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in November and made a donation that will provide 1,000 meals to food insecure individuals. (Courtesy of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas) Philanthropic giving remains fairly steady for many Arkansas nonprofits despite continuing inflation and the possibility of...
ARKANSAS STATE
New Virginia Libertarian chair says party is alive and well

The Libertarian Party of Virginia held a convention Dec. 3 at the Mattoponi Springs event venue in Caroline County. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Leatherbury) As she talked about her efforts to pull her political party back from the edge of obsolescence, Jennifer Leatherbury sounded surprised that a reorganizing convention earlier this month “went very smoothly.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Regulating Louisiana utilities: Q&A with new PSC member Davante Lewis

Davante Lewis defeated Lambert Bossier III in a Dec. 10, 2022, runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) On Dec. 10, political newcomer Davante Lewis was elected to represent District 3 on the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the body that regulates public utilities for most of the state. Lewis defeated longtime incumbent and fellow Democrat Lambert Boissiere III — a member of a prominent New Orleans political family who had heavy institutional support — and became the first openly LGBTQ person elected to a state-level seat in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
Organizations recruiting more women for public office

Emerge Arkansas cabinet and committee members recently gathered for a meeting (from left to right): Allison Grigsby Sweatman, April Legere, executive director Stephannie Lane Baker, Erin Holliday, Kate Schaffer and Rep. Denise Ennett. (Photo courtesy of Emerge Arkansas) The 2022 election is barely behind us, but Stephannie Lane Baker is...
ARKANSAS STATE
Water debate will return to Kansas Legislature amid staggering drought

The landscape of Western Kansas is parched to the point that tributaries sit dry. When Kansas lawmakers return for the session, they will renew efforts to conserve groundwater on the Ogallala Aquifer. (Allison Kite/Kansas Reflector) Legislators are almost certain to place the decline of the Ogallala Aquifer among their top...
KANSAS STATE
Year in review: stories of abandoned norms in politics and governance

As we look back on 2022 this week, a few themes emerge in Policy Watch stories across a spectrum of topics, from state politics and higher education to public health crises and criminal justice. One thread tying together many of the year’s stories: the abandoning of political norms. In...

