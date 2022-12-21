Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Gov. Tom Wolf reflects on eight years of successes, stumbles and standoffs
Gov. Tom Wolf delivers his final budget address to a joint session of the state House and Senate on Tuesday, 2/8/22 (Commonwealth Media Services photo). Looking back over his eight years in office, Gov. Tom Wolf said he hopes he will be remembered for making Pennsylvania a better place and for doing it honestly and efficiently.
newsfromthestates.com
Here are the top reproductive rights stories from the year and the voices who helped tell them
Hundreds of people braved the heat in Lansing to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to remove abortion protections for millions of people on June 24 2022. | Photo by Andrew Roth. Abortion was one of the biggest issues of the year in Michigan after federal protections of reproductive rights...
newsfromthestates.com
Curriculum, pre-k and culture war bills among 2023 education priorities for Indiana lawmakers
When legislators return in January, a host of education issues will be up for debate. (Photo by Monroe Bush for Indiana Capital Chronicle) Changes to K-12 curriculum, increased access to early childhood education and a response to Indiana’s ongoing teacher shortage are top-of-mind for Indiana lawmakers as the 2023 legislative session nears.
newsfromthestates.com
Advocacy group Maryland Nonprofits asks state for $100 million to serve needy communities
The advocacy group Maryland Nonprofits is asking policymakers for $100 million of the state government’s budget surplus to help community organizations across the state serve needy residents. In a wish list released last week, the membership organization for nonprofits argued that they play a critical role in improving equity...
newsfromthestates.com
A cancerous year
I was extremely excited to start working at the Reformer this summer. A small independent newsroom, punching above its weight, dedicated to telling stories others wouldn’t? Sign me up!. Then, I got cancer. It’s fine, all things considered. It’s a type of lymphoma that’s highly curable, and I’m in...
newsfromthestates.com
The four political storylines that defined 2022 | Analysis
The ceiling of the main Rotunda inside Pennsylvania’s Capitol building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). If you can count on one thing about Pennsylvania politics, it’s that they’re rarely dull. From a historical U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade and nationally watched races for U.S. Senate and the governor’s office to the ongoing battle for control of the state House and the impeachment of Philadelphia’s district attorney, the past year has been no exception.
newsfromthestates.com
Missouri GOP renews push to limit transgender athlete participation in school sports
The Missouri state flag is seen flying outside the Missouri State Capitol Building on Jan. 17, 2021 in Jefferson City (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images). There have been more bills prefiled for Missouri’s 2023 legislative session regarding transgender athletes than there are transgender athletes currently competing according to their identity in public schools.
newsfromthestates.com
Ag Sec Redding looks back on eight years of progress and challenges as Wolf admin winds down
PA Dept. of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding speaks during a press conference to highlight Wolf Administration investments facilitating on-farm and community conservation management, at Welsh Vista Farms on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Conservation Excellence Grant (CEG) program has invested more than $4 million in 68 conservation projects since 2019, strengthening community-based conservation efforts across six counties in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
newsfromthestates.com
2022 brought Oregon less wildfire, more drought and major clean energy investments
Oregon's 2022 fire season was one of the mildest in the last decade, due in large part to heavy rains that continued into June. It was a big year for tackling climate change in the state and was boosted by historic federal investment. (Oregon Department of Forestry/Flickr) For Oregon and...
newsfromthestates.com
2022: Right-wing fights, election deniers, Brady violations, police PTSD, 3M chemicals
Sandy Klocker, who believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen, shows her hat during a break in a Sherburne County Board meeting Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. What I love about journalism is that every day is different, and this year was no exception. This year...
newsfromthestates.com
2022 in review: Labor strife, wage theft and rent control repercussions
Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner leads a rally of union nurses outside U.S. Bank's corporate offices in downtown Minneapolis on Nov. 2, 2022. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. I visited picket lines in subzero temperatures and the high 90s this year, as I documented the surge in energy that...
newsfromthestates.com
Youngkin budget envisions 15-person team for revamped hemp oversight
Attorney General Jason Miyares displayed a bin of THC edible products from Virginia stores. Experts say the products have caused a spike in poison control calls involving young children and teens. (Photo by Graham Moomaw) As Virginia policymakers consider ways to exert tighter control over intoxicating hemp-based products like delta-8,...
newsfromthestates.com
Arkansas nonprofits prepare for possible recession, shift in giving
Girl Scout Troop 3458 visited the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in November and made a donation that will provide 1,000 meals to food insecure individuals. (Courtesy of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas) Philanthropic giving remains fairly steady for many Arkansas nonprofits despite continuing inflation and the possibility of...
newsfromthestates.com
New Virginia Libertarian chair says party is alive and well
The Libertarian Party of Virginia held a convention Dec. 3 at the Mattoponi Springs event venue in Caroline County. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Leatherbury) As she talked about her efforts to pull her political party back from the edge of obsolescence, Jennifer Leatherbury sounded surprised that a reorganizing convention earlier this month “went very smoothly.”
newsfromthestates.com
Regulating Louisiana utilities: Q&A with new PSC member Davante Lewis
Davante Lewis defeated Lambert Bossier III in a Dec. 10, 2022, runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) On Dec. 10, political newcomer Davante Lewis was elected to represent District 3 on the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the body that regulates public utilities for most of the state. Lewis defeated longtime incumbent and fellow Democrat Lambert Boissiere III — a member of a prominent New Orleans political family who had heavy institutional support — and became the first openly LGBTQ person elected to a state-level seat in Louisiana.
newsfromthestates.com
From health care to voting, immigrant-led group eases challenges for New Mainers
Members of AK Health and Social Services with candidates for elected office at an event at a mosque in Lewiston | Courtesy AK Health and Social Services. When it started in 2020, AK Health and Social Services had just one employee and a shoestring budget. Now, heading into 2023, the...
newsfromthestates.com
Organizations recruiting more women for public office
Emerge Arkansas cabinet and committee members recently gathered for a meeting (from left to right): Allison Grigsby Sweatman, April Legere, executive director Stephannie Lane Baker, Erin Holliday, Kate Schaffer and Rep. Denise Ennett. (Photo courtesy of Emerge Arkansas) The 2022 election is barely behind us, but Stephannie Lane Baker is...
newsfromthestates.com
Lost no more: Record company issues collection of Montana’s punk, hardcore and new wave
Lost Sounds Montana latest compilation: "Without Warning: Early Montana Punk, Postpunk, New Wave and Hardcore, 1979-1991). When you think punk rock – you may think New York or London. But Bozeman?. And while Montana tends to have a reputation as a good venue for country artists, at one time,...
newsfromthestates.com
Water debate will return to Kansas Legislature amid staggering drought
The landscape of Western Kansas is parched to the point that tributaries sit dry. When Kansas lawmakers return for the session, they will renew efforts to conserve groundwater on the Ogallala Aquifer. (Allison Kite/Kansas Reflector) Legislators are almost certain to place the decline of the Ogallala Aquifer among their top...
newsfromthestates.com
Year in review: stories of abandoned norms in politics and governance
As we look back on 2022 this week, a few themes emerge in Policy Watch stories across a spectrum of topics, from state politics and higher education to public health crises and criminal justice. One thread tying together many of the year’s stories: the abandoning of political norms. In...
Comments / 0