Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Day two of Lake trial marked by competing ‘expert’ testimony
Kari Lake at a July 18, 2022, candidate forum in Peoria. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. The judge in Kari Lake’s election lawsuit challenging the outcome of the midterm governor’s race had not issued a decision as of early Friday morning, after both sides rested their cases on Thursday.
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers urge insurance companies to extend coverage for Marshall Fire victims
The view from aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, in which Gov. Jared Polis on Dec. 31, 2021, got a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter. (Hart Van Denburg/CPR, pool)
newsfromthestates.com
Tribes need tax revenue. States keep taking it.
OSAGE NATION — On a crisp November morning, Teresa Bates Rutherford gazed at the construction site of her future home — her mind on her tax struggle with the state of Oklahoma. The trust land she is building on has passed down through generations of her family on...
newsfromthestates.com
Former GOP Kansas House member guilty of fraud, money laundering in COVID-19 case
TOPEKA — A former Republican member of the Kansas House deepened his legacy of corruption when a U.S. District Court jury returned guilty verdicts on a dozen felony counts of defrauding federal and state agencies of $355,000 in COVID-19 business recovery funds. Michael Capps, who was at the center...
newsfromthestates.com
Idaho’s new Secretary of State Phil McGrane ready for tough new job
In this file photo, then-candidate for Idaho Secretary of State and Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane speaks with an attendee at the Idaho GOP election night watch party at the Grove in Boise, Idaho on Nov. 8, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Here’s how a transition should work....
newsfromthestates.com
Lawsuit accuses Iowa newspaper publisher of online privacy violations
The Iowa newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit over alleged online privacy violations. (Photo by Getty Images) The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law. Lee publishes...
newsfromthestates.com
Transparency advocates lose case over prosecutor group’s records
An appellate panel ruled against the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey in their bid for records from the County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey, saying it's not a government agency subject to open records laws. (Getty Images) A state appellate panel ruled Thursday that the County Prosecutors Association...
newsfromthestates.com
New: Nessel says she’ll appeal Line 5 shutdown case in bid to move it back to state court
It has now been more than three months since any new documents have been filed in Nessel v. Enbridge, the 2019 lawsuit that is seen by many as the state’s last hope to shut down the nearly 70-year-old oil pipeline that lies beneath the Mackinac Straits after other suits have failed.
newsfromthestates.com
Federal spending bill ensures one year continuous coverage for Missouri kids in Medicaid, CHIP
Missouri will be required to provide year-long, continuous coverage for anyone under age 19 enrolled in Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, as part of a $1.7 trillion spending package approved by Congress Friday. In a move advocates have long pushed for as a way to avoid unnecessarily...
newsfromthestates.com
‘We’ve always been surplus’: Individual tragedy and collective trauma from COVID
When the COVID pandemic started, Luis Peña had a lot of time to mourn and reflect on rituals and practices his people have practiced for centuries. “Everything came to a standstill, and these customs around birth and death, none of that happened in that time,” he said. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)
newsfromthestates.com
Judge Steven Platt: Now we really find out who won and who lost
Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) announces that Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller (D) will head his transition team. Photo by Josh Kurtz. The writer is a Senior Circuit Court Judge. With the election over, the headlines and the stories that follow them turn from charge to countercharge, who’s winning, who’s losing and what do the results of the election mean. Those who are the most cynical among us will say the results of the election do not mean much.
newsfromthestates.com
Governor activates Guard for firewood mission to Rosebud Reservation
Conditions on Interstate 90 on Dec. 22, 2022, between Wall and Rapid City. (Photo courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff's Office) Members of the South Dakota National Guard are hauling available firewood from the Black Hills National Forest to the Rosebud Reservation, pursuant to an executive order from Gov. Kristi Noem declaring an emergency related to ongoing winter storms in the state.
newsfromthestates.com
Fishery disaster aid and nearly $500 million worth of Alaska projects included in omnibus budget bill
A red king crab is seen in the water at Kodiak in 2005. The collapse of the red king crab fishery in Bristol Bay was one of the Alaska events that prompted a series of official fishery diaster declarations last week -- and Congressional approval of $300 million in aid. (Photo by David Csepp/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
newsfromthestates.com
Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022
Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022. Just because 2022 was a year dominated by political campaigns and election coverage doesn’t mean that other issues took a back seat. That includes no shortage of environmental issues, from pushbacks against environmental racism...
newsfromthestates.com
‘Desperate Democrats’ hope they’ve reached ‘rock bottom’ in Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS—Michele Irwin’s first tactic was to wax poetic about the holiday pie kit she was auctioning to raise cash for what’s left of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party. Irwin, a bison rancher who also works for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, extolled the dessert’s Buffalo...
newsfromthestates.com
Georgia officials gear up for state rollout of plug-in network to deliver juice to electric vehicles
An electric vehicle charges up at a Georgia Power station located in the parking lot of a Burger King in Columbus. Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder. Hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake for the state’s future embrace of electric vehicles going into the new legislative session in January as Georgia pursues ways to boost the economy through a growing green industry.
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers release $15 million for development of south-central Kansas mental health hospital
TOPEKA — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders joined with Gov. Laura Kelly to unanimously endorse allocation of $15 million for planning of a minimum 50-bed psychiatric hospital likely to be located in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services asked the State Finance Council to release...
newsfromthestates.com
Nonprofit building campus to train service dogs for veterans | Helping the Helpers
Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Inc., which is based in Williston, Fla., is hoping to break ground in March on its new campus that will be located on this 102-acre property along Beagle Club Road in Robinson Township (Herald-Standard Photo). A nonprofit organization based in Florida that specializes in training...
newsfromthestates.com
It’s the time to remember those who aren’t around to celebrate anymore
I started out to write about this being a good time of year to be helpful to others and that began to sound so preachy and goody-two-shoes that I thought that maybe I should just thank some people who helped me when I needed it. I first came to Montana...
Comments / 0