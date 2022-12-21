ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Day two of Lake trial marked by competing ‘expert’ testimony

Kari Lake at a July 18, 2022, candidate forum in Peoria. Photo by Gage Skidmore (modified) | Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0. The judge in Kari Lake’s election lawsuit challenging the outcome of the midterm governor’s race had not issued a decision as of early Friday morning, after both sides rested their cases on Thursday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
newsfromthestates.com

Lawmakers urge insurance companies to extend coverage for Marshall Fire victims

The view from aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, in which Gov. Jared Polis on Dec. 31, 2021, got a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter. (Hart Van Denburg/CPR, pool)
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
newsfromthestates.com

Tribes need tax revenue. States keep taking it.

OSAGE NATION — On a crisp November morning, Teresa Bates Rutherford gazed at the construction site of her future home — her mind on her tax struggle with the state of Oklahoma. The trust land she is building on has passed down through generations of her family on...
OKLAHOMA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Idaho’s new Secretary of State Phil McGrane ready for tough new job

In this file photo, then-candidate for Idaho Secretary of State and Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane speaks with an attendee at the Idaho GOP election night watch party at the Grove in Boise, Idaho on Nov. 8, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Here’s how a transition should work....
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Lawsuit accuses Iowa newspaper publisher of online privacy violations

The Iowa newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit over alleged online privacy violations. (Photo by Getty Images) The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law. Lee publishes...
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Transparency advocates lose case over prosecutor group’s records

An appellate panel ruled against the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey in their bid for records from the County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey, saying it's not a government agency subject to open records laws. (Getty Images) A state appellate panel ruled Thursday that the County Prosecutors Association...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Judge Steven Platt: Now we really find out who won and who lost

Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) announces that Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller (D) will head his transition team. Photo by Josh Kurtz. The writer is a Senior Circuit Court Judge. With the election over, the headlines and the stories that follow them turn from charge to countercharge, who’s winning, who’s losing and what do the results of the election mean. Those who are the most cynical among us will say the results of the election do not mean much.
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Governor activates Guard for firewood mission to Rosebud Reservation

Conditions on Interstate 90 on Dec. 22, 2022, between Wall and Rapid City. (Photo courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff's Office) Members of the South Dakota National Guard are hauling available firewood from the Black Hills National Forest to the Rosebud Reservation, pursuant to an executive order from Gov. Kristi Noem declaring an emergency related to ongoing winter storms in the state.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Georgia officials gear up for state rollout of plug-in network to deliver juice to electric vehicles

An electric vehicle charges up at a Georgia Power station located in the parking lot of a Burger King in Columbus. Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder. Hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake for the state’s future embrace of electric vehicles going into the new legislative session in January as Georgia pursues ways to boost the economy through a growing green industry.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy