Read full article on original website
Related
Kings coach Mike Brown enters health and safety protocols
Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss Tuesday night's game against Denver.
Knicks' Jalen Brunson to miss Dallas return due to injury
A sore right hip will sideline New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson during his first visit in Dallas since departing in free agency last summer.
CBS Sports
Nets' Joe Harris: Remains sidelined Monday
Harris (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports. Harris sat out Friday's game against the Bucks due to left knee soreness and will be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Seth Curry will likely see increased playing time once again.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Paves way against LAL
Doncic posted 32 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 12-16 FT), nine assists, nine rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Sunday's 124-115 win over the Lakers. Doncic endured a slow start in this one since the Lakers double-teamed him often, but he still found a way to get it done and finished with 30-plus points for the sixth time over his last eight appearances while also ending just one rebound and one assist shy of a triple-double. Doncic can struggle with efficiency at times, but the star guard is firmly entrenched as a top fantasy asset, regardless of the format, and is among the league leaders in several offensive categories, including scoring and usage rate.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Goes cold in win
Lillard contributed 17 points (5-18 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Monday's 124-113 victory over the Hornets. Lillard continues to struggle with his three-point shot, connecting on just seven of his last 32 attempts, but he's still posting 22.3 points during his recent shooting slump. He's also dished out at least eight assists in each of his past three games, so despite the poor shooting, Lillard is still stacking up quality fantasy performances, which is exactly what elite players do. Lillard will look to find his shooting stroke during a showdown with Golden State on Friday.
CBS Sports
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: 21-day elevation window open
The Jets designated Ogbuehi (groin) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Ogbuehi found himself on injured reserve following the groin issue he sustained back in Week 12 versus Chicago, however, he'll now be eligible to return to practice this week and suit up against Seattle on New Year's Day following Tuesday's transaction.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Still sidelined
Oshie (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Rangers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie will miss a fourth straight contest with his upper-body injury, and the Capitals have yet to release a clear-cut timetable for his return to action. Once healthy, look for Oshie to return to a middle-six role and a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Posts big double-double in loss
Markkanen finished with 32 points (8-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 13-13 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 38 minutes during Monday's 126-122 loss to San Antonio. Utah fell short despite a spirited comeback bid, but Markkanen nonetheless submitted one of his best performances of the campaign. The veteran forward finished with his 12th double-double and his eighth scoring effort of 30-plus points. Markkanen also swatted a pair of shots in the defeat, marking the fourth time this season he's registered multiple blocks in a game.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Monday
Leonard has been ruled out for Monday's game against Detroit due to right knee injury management, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports. Leonard appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 25.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game during that time. He'll sit out the first half of a back-to-back set Monday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action Tuesday against Toronto.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Could return by Saturday
MacKinnon (upper body) could return to action as soon as Saturday versus Toronto, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. According to coach Jared Bednar, MacKinnon is "very close" to returning, and although he won't play Tuesday against Arizona or Thursday versus the Kings, there's a chance he'll be ready to return Saturday against the Maple Leafs. The 27-year-old pivot, who's racked up eight goals and 34 points through 23 contests this season, has been sidelined since Dec. 7 with his upper-body injury.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Poor showing in loss
Gobert racked up 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT) and eight rebounds over 31 minutes during Monday's 113-110 loss to the Heat. Gobert's production continues to vary on a night-to-night basis, but this was another disappointing performance from the big man, who did not record a single steal or block for the second straight game. Relative to last season, Gobert's numbers are down in virtually every key stat category -- most notably rebounds and blocks. He's down to just 12.1 boards per game (fewest since 2017-18) and a horrific 1.2 blocks (fewest since rookie season).
CBS Sports
Braxton Key: Let go by Pistons
Key was waived by the Pistons on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Key joined the Pistons on a two-year, two-way contract in April of 2022, but he appeared in just three games with the parent club to begin the 2022-23 campaign. He'll be let go after the Pistons signed Jared Rhoden to a two-way deal Monday.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Goes on injured reserve
Carlson (face) is out long term, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. He has been placed on injured reserve. Carlson was struck on the right side of his head/face by the puck last Friday against Winnipeg. He is not expected to play this week, but beyond that it is unclear how long he will be unavailable. Carlson has accounted for eight goals, 21 points, 101 shots on net, 70 blocks and 34 hits in 30 contests this campaign. Erik Gustafsson and Trevor van Riemsdyk are primed for increased roles at even strength as well as the power play.
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Joins Reds on minors deal
Romine signed with the Reds as a non-roster invitee Tuesday. Romine appeared in his 11th big-league season last year, spending time with the Angels, Cardinals and Reds. He didn't make much of an impression with any of his three clubs, hitting a combined .155/.187/.248 in 51 games. He fits best as organizational depth at this point in his career.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Gets into Tuesday's practice
Palat (groin) practiced with the Devils on Tuesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site. Palat hasn't played since Oct. 24 because of the injury. It's not clear when he'll be back, but this is an important step in his recovery. The 31-year-old has three goals in six games this season.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Still sidelined Monday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. Ingram has been sidelined for a month due to a left toe contusion, but the Pelicans are evaluating him on a game-by-game basis for now. His next opportunity to suit up will be Wednesday against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Tuesday's game postponed
Gaudreau's game against the Sabres on Tuesday has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo. Buffalo isn't able to travel because the airport is closed. The NHL has not determined a new date for the contest yet. Gaudreau leads Columbus in scoring with 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 33 games this season.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Playing time shrinks
Brogdon ended Sunday's 139-118 victory over the Bucks with nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes. Brogdon has played just 17 minutes in back-to-back games, his lowest tallies since Nov. 9. The 29-year-old guard has scored in single digits in both of those outings without recording a single steal or block.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Progressing, remains out this week
Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Monday that he doesn't expect Rubio to play in any of the Cavaliers' three games this week, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports. Rubio advanced to 5-on-5 work in practice earlier this month and appears to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from the torn ACL he sustained Dec. 28, 2021, but the veteran point guard looks as though he'll need a little more ramp-up time. Bickerstaff indicated that Rubio should be ready to go shortly after New Year's Day, so the 32-year-old will presumably be viewed as day-to-day once the calendar flips to 2023. Once Rubio is cleared to make his season debut, he'll likely handle a small role off the bench as the primary backup to Darius Garland and will presumably have to sit out one half of back-to-back sets for most of what's left of the season.
CBS Sports
Titans' Kyle Philips: Not close to return
Head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Phillips (hamstring) is not close to returning from injured reserve, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports. Given Vrabel's comments, Phillips can safely be ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Dallas. The rookie fifth-round pick caught eight of 13 targets for 78 yards through his first four appearances, but he's been on IR since with a hamstring injury. It's unclear when Phillips will be able to suit up again, but the wideout is trending toward sitting out the final two games of the regular season.
Comments / 0