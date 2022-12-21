11th hour effort to commute death penalty sentences morphs into another ‘no path forward’

Read full article on original website
Law decriminalizing many traffic tickets goes into effect Jan. 1
The Regional Justice Center in Downtown Las Vegas. (Photo by Ronda Churchill for The Nevada Current) Nevada’s legislation converting some traffic citations from criminal offenses to civil ones goes into effect on Jan. 1, but leeway afforded separate court jurisdictions in administering the new law has created uncertainty about its implementation.
Organizations recruiting more women for public office
Emerge Arkansas cabinet and committee members recently gathered for a meeting (from left to right): Allison Grigsby Sweatman, April Legere, executive director Stephannie Lane Baker, Erin Holliday, Kate Schaffer and Rep. Denise Ennett. (Photo courtesy of Emerge Arkansas) The 2022 election is barely behind us, but Stephannie Lane Baker is...
Curriculum, pre-k and culture war bills among 2023 education priorities for Indiana lawmakers
When legislators return in January, a host of education issues will be up for debate. (Photo by Monroe Bush for Indiana Capital Chronicle) Changes to K-12 curriculum, increased access to early childhood education and a response to Indiana’s ongoing teacher shortage are top-of-mind for Indiana lawmakers as the 2023 legislative session nears.
The four political storylines that defined 2022 | Analysis
The ceiling of the main Rotunda inside Pennsylvania’s Capitol building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). If you can count on one thing about Pennsylvania politics, it’s that they’re rarely dull. From a historical U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade and nationally watched races for U.S. Senate and the governor’s office to the ongoing battle for control of the state House and the impeachment of Philadelphia’s district attorney, the past year has been no exception.
Will Gianforte honor his promise about investing in access, habitat?
A favorite trail in Missoula in the North Hills. People are moving to Montana for access to the outdoors, according to an MSU Extension study. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) Last month, Gov. Greg Gianforte said that protecting public access and wildlife habitat were key parts of his public lands agenda.
Youngkin budget envisions 15-person team for revamped hemp oversight
Attorney General Jason Miyares displayed a bin of THC edible products from Virginia stores. Experts say the products have caused a spike in poison control calls involving young children and teens. (Photo by Graham Moomaw) As Virginia policymakers consider ways to exert tighter control over intoxicating hemp-based products like delta-8,...
Ag Sec Redding looks back on eight years of progress and challenges as Wolf admin winds down
PA Dept. of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding speaks during a press conference to highlight Wolf Administration investments facilitating on-farm and community conservation management, at Welsh Vista Farms on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Conservation Excellence Grant (CEG) program has invested more than $4 million in 68 conservation projects since 2019, strengthening community-based conservation efforts across six counties in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
Looking back at some of The Texas Tribune’s best reads of 2022
A view of the U.S. and Texas flags flown on the south side of the Texas Capitol from the Capitol Dome in Austin on Aug. 12, 2021. (Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
Regulating Louisiana utilities: Q&A with new PSC member Davante Lewis
Davante Lewis defeated Lambert Bossier III in a Dec. 10, 2022, runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) On Dec. 10, political newcomer Davante Lewis was elected to represent District 3 on the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the body that regulates public utilities for most of the state. Lewis defeated longtime incumbent and fellow Democrat Lambert Boissiere III — a member of a prominent New Orleans political family who had heavy institutional support — and became the first openly LGBTQ person elected to a state-level seat in Louisiana.
Americans for Prosperity urges attorney general to investigate Kansas open record requests
The Americans for Prosperity Foundation of Kansas filed a complaint with the attorney general alleging the Kansas Department of Commerce wasn't sufficiently forthcoming with documents related to issuance of STAR bonds for economic development projects tied to tourism during the past 15 years. (Screen capture/Kansas Department of Commerce report) TOPEKA...
One Maine climate activist’s bold plan to take back the grid
Sonja Birthisel and a fellow activist pose in 2020 with a banner that reads "Coal is Not Essential" to protest the continued burning of coal in New England. | Johnny Sanchez. After getting arrested for trespassing at the Merrimack Generating Station in Bow, New Hampshire — the last coal-fired power plant in the region that doesn’t already have a shutdown date — a group of climate activists from across New England decided that they wanted to up the ante.
Montana will have a flu Christmas
A comparison of the 5-year average of influenza hospitalizations by week, with the dark blue series representing hospitalizations in the 2021-2022 season (242 hospitalizations total). The red line represents hospitalizations for the 2022-2023 season, reported through 12/17/2022. Data from the 2020-2021 influenza season was not included in the 5-year average, since there were 0 confirmed influenza cases in Montana. (Graphic via the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services).
Kansas’ wildfire puzzle: It’s about drought and wind, culture and financial resources
Kelly Nelson, left, said during a Kansas Farm Bureau forum on wildfires that he was pleased with growth over the past 15 years of a Jewell County association of farmers and ranchers who collaborate on prescribed burns of range grass and invasive trees to reduce fuel available to destructive wildfires. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
Free New Hampshire State Parks event planned for New Year’s Day
Why not start the year off with a walk in the woods? (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin) New Hampshire State Parks is offering free admission to seven state parks on New Year’s Day to encourage people to get outside. Participating parks include Greenfield State Park in Greenfield, White...
