focushillsboro.com
Three Deer Caught in Headlights Were Illegally Killed by an Oregon Poacher
Oregon Poacher: The man who was responsible for shooting bucks outside of the legal hunting season, using artificial light while hunting at night, and wasting the meat he killed has finally been located by the Oregon wildlife officials who were investigating the incident. The violations were initially committed in March of the previous calendar year, and ever since that time, the Oregon State Police have been looking into the matter.
WOLF
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
kqennewsradio.com
DENSE FOG ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. SUNDAY
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Sunday for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said visibility will be less than a quarter of a mile in dense fog. The Advisory area includes the valleys of central Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties...
I-5 shut down in both directions near Eugene amid winter storm
Interstate 5 is shut down in both directions near Eugene as the region continues to be battered by icy weather conditions Thursday evening.
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hours
EUGENE, Oreg. - Following dozens of car accidents between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, officials are urging caution and encouraging people to avoid driving if possible.
4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Oregon coast
A small earthquake was reported off the Oregon coast early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER INJURED IN CHRISTMAS EVE WRECK
The driver was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Christmas eve. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Saturday evening at about 9:30 p.m. a woman was traveling east on Hayhurst Road near Andrews Road in the Yoncalla area when she struck a group of deer in the roadway. This caused her to lose control of her pickup, which then struck a power pole. The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to an unnamed medical facility, due to pain.
eugeneweekly.com
‘Not a Very Just System’
“They were most definitely in the wrong and they know it,” says Claudia Harrelson, the mother of Alex Harrelson who was beaten in September by several Cottage Grove police officers. Alex Harrelson lost two teeth in the incident. She continues. “They should receive consequences for their abuse of power....
kezi.com
One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- One person died and another person was injured after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. This happened Dec. 26 around 2:15 a.m. on North Washington Street and Clark Street by Skinner Butte Park. Eugene Police said the driver was traveling fast when he crashed into a cement...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO CHARGED WITH 4TH DEGREE ASSAULT, FOLLOWING FRIDAY NIGHT INCIDENT
Two people were charged with 4th degree assault following a Friday night incident in the Winchester area. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 7:30 p.m. a 52-year old woman called dispatch and said she had been pushed down by an 80-year old man, which caused prolonged pain to a large contusion on her arm. The woman said she got up and pushed the man down, then hit him in the face multiple times while sitting on his chest. This allegedly occurred in the 400 block of Elmar Drive.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING BAR FIGHT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a bar fight early Thursday. An RPD report said at 2:00 a.m. officers responded to the incident in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street. 21-year old Evan Marlow had allegedly punched a bartender in the face. An officer attempted to contact Marlow but he reportedly ran. After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to place him in handcuffs.
