7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
This is what it looks like when the Hudson River floodsJenn LeachNew York City, NY
NBA Fans In Awe Of Joel Embiid And James Harden After Sixers Beat Knicks: "Best Duo In The League."
Joel Embiid and James Harden showed out for Philadelphia 76ers, beating the New York Knicks on Christmas Day.
Grizzlies And Warriors Injury Reports
The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports.
Watch: Luka Doncic Showed Up To Lakers-Mavericks Game In A Cowboy Outfit
Luka Doncic was feeling festive as he showed up to the Mavericks' Christmas game in a cowboy outfit.
Dallas Mavericks unveil Dirk Nowitzki statue outside American Airlines Center
Nowitzki was a 14-time All-Star for the Mavericks, winning an NBA championship in 2011.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Eats glass in blowout win
Adams contributed six points (3-5 FG, 0-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over Phoenix. Adams' 11 boards were his highest mark since Dec. 2, when he had 16 rebounds against the 76ers. The veteran has also been locked in defensively lately, recording at least one defensive stat in six straight games. During this stretch, he's averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes. His free-throw percentage on the season (31.6) remains troubling, but fantasy managers desperate for rebounds can justify rostering Adams.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dishes game-high 12 assists
Murray registered 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 120-107 victory over the Trail Blazers. Murray scored only six points in the first half on 3-of-7 shooting from the field but made his presence felt elsewhere, dishing nine assists to go along with four rebounds and two steals. He came out firing in the second half, knocking down five of six shots for 12 points during a 35-point quarter for the Nuggets before chipping in another seven in the final period. The Denver point guard led the game with 12 dimes and now has back-to-back games with double-digit assists.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Deemed questionable against Boston
Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Celtics due to a left ankle sprain. Gobert returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. If Gobert is unable to play against the Celtics, Naz Reid will likely be inserted into the starting lineup.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Friday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports. Murray was sidelined for Tuesday's game against Memphis but was a full participant during Thursday's practice session that didn't include any live portions. He'll be re-evaluated after the Nuggets' shootaround Friday, but he'll have a chance to suit up against Portland.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable against Minnesota
Smart (illness) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Timberwolves. Smart is questionable for a second straight game with an illness. The 28-year-old guard's next chance to suit up is Sunday's game against Bucks if he can't play against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Expected to play Thursday
Knight (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, is in line to play, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports. Despite being listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Knight still took a designation into the Week 16 contest. Fantasy managers who are planning on using Knight this week will still want to ensure that he's officially cleared when the Jets release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Knight has taken hold of the lead role out of the New York backfield, but after three quality performances to kick off his NFL career, the undrafted rookie out of NC State stumbled in last week's loss to the Lions. He carried 13 times for just 23 yards against Detroit and failed to draw a target across his 28 snaps.
Buffalo Sabres Gift Their Fans with Competitiveness
On Christmas Day, the Buffalo Sabres are still in the playoff hunt. Whether they make it or not, their exciting play is a gift to their fans.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to right calf soreness. McCollum is coming off his season high in points and arguably his best overall game of the year. The Pelicans could be cautious with his injury, as Friday's matchup is the second night of a back-to-back. If McCollum is unable to suit up, Dyson Daniels, Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham will likely receive extended minutes.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Paces Suns in blowout loss
Ayton amassed 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and five rebounds in 21 minutes during Friday's 125-100 loss to the Grizzlies. Ayton played only 21 minutes Friday as he picked up four fouls and was on the wrong end of a blowout. However, he still managed to lead the Suns in scoring on a night when Devin Booker (groin) missed his third straight game. Ayton also finished in a tie for the team lead with a modest five boards.
CBS Sports
NBA Power Rankings: Cavs, Nets duke it out for top spot; Warriors' tumble continues; 76ers quietly climbing
Amateur numerologists must be in seventh heaven about the current state of the NBA. As of Friday, six teams in the Western Conference -- yes, six -- had exactly 19 wins. That means the first-place Denver Nuggets had won the same number of games as the seventh-place Utah Jazz. Lunacy.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Robin Lopez teases twin brother Brook Lopez during Cavaliers-Bucks game
Brotherly love is shown in different ways, including trash talking while playing in the same NBA game. Cleveland Cavaliers center Robin Lopez had some fun on Wednesday when his team took on his twin brother Brook Lopez and the Milwaukee Bucks. Robin did not see any minutes on the court...
CBS Sports
Cubs' Anthony Kay: Claimed by Cubs
Kay was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Friday. After being designated for assignment by Toronto a week ago, Kay will now compete for a spot in the Cubs' bullpen. He spent most of 2022 sidelined with an injury and recorded a 5.40 ERA and 1.60 WHIP through 20 frames in Triple-A while he was healthy. Alfonso Rivas was designated for assignment as a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Tayler Scott: Clears waivers
Scott cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday. Scott was designated for assignment Friday and went unclaimed on waivers. He threw 12 innings in the majors with San Diego in 2022 and posted a 6.75 ERA and 2.08 WHIP.
