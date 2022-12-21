Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
LeBron James' shoe falls off during potential game-winning possession in Lakers' wild loss to Hornets
The end of Friday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets probably isn't what Dr. James Naismith envisioned when he invented the modern game of basketball. The final minute of the Lakers' 134-130 loss was marked by goaltending calls, turnovers and one unbelievable moment involving LeBron James.
Why has Celtics' offense struggled so much with Robert Williams so far?
One thing that’s been noticeable since Robert Williams returned to the Celtics: The offense has really struggled with him on the floor. Figuring out how to get on track with Williams will be crucial for Boston.
Hawks Honor Their ‘Jr. NBA Coach of the Year’ Nominee
The Atlanta Hawks nominated Michael Willis for ‘Jr. NBA Coach of the Year.’
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant takes blame for Brooklyn getting left off Christmas schedule: 'Knicks-Nets would've been perfect'
Kevin Durant, even by his stratospheric standards, is playing out of his mind this season, and the Brooklyn Nets are humming to the tune of a seven-game winning streak. Entering Friday night's tilt with the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn is 20-12 and just three losses back of the East's top seed.
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn has "interesting" relationship with Bucks' Mike Budenholzer
New York — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has a good amount of history with Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer. Vaughn played for and coached with Budenholzer during their time together with the San Antonio Spurs. “It’s an interesting relationship just because he did coach me, part...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona continues torrid start under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd
Arizona beat Morgan State 93-68 late Thursday to improve to 12-1 on the season. The 25-point victory also pushed Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd's career-record to 45-5, which is quite literally one of the best records through 50 games there's ever been in this sport. ESPN Stats & Info posted the...
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Paces Suns in blowout loss
Ayton amassed 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and five rebounds in 21 minutes during Friday's 125-100 loss to the Grizzlies. Ayton played only 21 minutes Friday as he picked up four fouls and was on the wrong end of a blowout. However, he still managed to lead the Suns in scoring on a night when Devin Booker (groin) missed his third straight game. Ayton also finished in a tie for the team lead with a modest five boards.
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant says he 'hated' how Warriors' 2022 NBA title became about him
Kevin Durant is one of the most polarizing figures in the NBA, and his time with the Golden State Warriors is often at the center of the discussion. When the Warriors won the NBA title without him last summer, Durant says he resented the fact that people were talking about him again.
CBS Sports
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan hits game-winning jumper vs. Knicks after Jalen Brunson misses two late free throws
DeMar DeRozan hasn't been as brilliant in the clutch this season as he was the last, but by just about any other standard he's still been great. Entering Friday's game against the Knicks, DeRozan trailed only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 72 total clutch points at a 45-percent shooting clip. The Bulls...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Breezes to 24 points in win
Beal had 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 125-111 victory over the Kings. Beal finished second on Washington with 24 points, marking his fourth straight big scoring performance since returning from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In the four contests since his return, the star guard is averaging 27.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Beal didn't add much in terms of peripheral stats Friday, but he helped his fantasy managers' percentages with an efficient 10-for-16 line from the field.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Friday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports. Murray was sidelined for Tuesday's game against Memphis but was a full participant during Thursday's practice session that didn't include any live portions. He'll be re-evaluated after the Nuggets' shootaround Friday, but he'll have a chance to suit up against Portland.
CBS Sports
Ja Morant stokes flames of Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry, says title runs through Celtics: 'I'm fine in the West'
For being one of the youngest teams in the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies surely do not lack confidence. Led by 23-year-old Ja Morant, the upstart Grizzlies have gone from a promising young team two years ago to a bona fide title contender, entering Wednesday night tied with the Denver Nuggets for first place in the Western Conference.
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Rounds up three points Friday
Tarasenko scored a power-play goal on six shots, added two assists and logged two hits in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights. Tarasenko set the tone for the Blues in a productive outing. The winger put a bow on a strong road trip that saw him post two goals and five assists in five contests. He's up to 10 tallies, 28 points (eight on the power play), 85 shots, 38 hits and a minus-11 rating through 32 games this season.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to right calf soreness. McCollum is coming off his season high in points and arguably his best overall game of the year. The Pelicans could be cautious with his injury, as Friday's matchup is the second night of a back-to-back. If McCollum is unable to suit up, Dyson Daniels, Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham will likely receive extended minutes.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Close to practicing
Palat (groin) has been skating and is close to returning to practice, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports. Palat has been out since Oct. 24 and underwent surgery Nov. 8. Palat had three goals in six games before the injury. This is his first season with the Devils after a 10-year career with the Lightning. He should return to a top-six role upon his return.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Cleared for contact
Wilson (knee) is practicing in a normal jersey Wednesday. This is a major step in Wilson's recovery, as it marks the first time he's taken contact in a practice this season. The 28-year-old winger will likely need to log a number of full practices before getting the green light to enter the lineup, but it appears as though Wilson will likely be cleared to make his season debut sooner rather than later. He racked up 24 goals, 52 points, 151 shots and 240 hits through 78 games last season.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Closing in on 50 points
Kucherov notched a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Red Wings. Kucherov helped Brayden Point open the scoring just 1:29 into this one, but Detroit scored five of the next seven goals before Kucherov pulled the Lightning within one with 3:47 left in the third. While that's as close as Tampa Bay would get, Kucherov managed to add to what has been yet another spectacular campaign. His 49 points through 32 games are the fourth-most in the league.
CBS Sports
Commanders' Chase Young: Finally ready for 2022 debut
Washington head coach Ron Rivera said Young (knee) will make his 2022 debut Saturday at San Francisco, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. Though Rivera characterized Young as a "full go" for the Week 16 contest, the star defensive end will be on an unspecified pitch count to some degree while he plays in his first game in more than 13 months, per Jhabvala. After tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee and rupturing his patellar tendon in late November of last year and undergoing surgery, Young was cleared to practice Nov. 2 and was then activated from the PUP list three weeks later. Despite being added back to the 53-man roster, Young proceeded to miss the Commanders' subsequent three games while he continued to slowly ramp up in practice, but he appears to have turned a corner in his recovery from the knee injury this week. His return this weekend in any capacity should provide a nice boost to the Washington pass rush.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks another apple Wednesday
Karlsson logged a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes. Karlsson has a goal and five assists over his last five games. His helper Wednesday was his first power-play point since Dec. 1. The 29-year-old center has 24 points (five on the power play, three shorthanded), 67 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 23 hits and a plus-1 rating through 35 outings.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Will miss next two games
Oshie (upper body) won't play Thursday versus Ottawa or Friday against Winnipeg, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Oshie also missed Monday's 4-3 overtime victory against Detroit because of the injury. He has five goals and 11 points in 22 contests this season. The 35-year-old is likely to serve in a top-six role once he's healthy.
