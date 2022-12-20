Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Governor activates Guard for firewood mission to Rosebud Reservation
Conditions on Interstate 90 on Dec. 22, 2022, between Wall and Rapid City. (Photo courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff's Office) Members of the South Dakota National Guard are hauling available firewood from the Black Hills National Forest to the Rosebud Reservation, pursuant to an executive order from Gov. Kristi Noem declaring an emergency related to ongoing winter storms in the state.
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers urge insurance companies to extend coverage for Marshall Fire victims
The view from aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, in which Gov. Jared Polis on Dec. 31, 2021, got a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter. (Hart Van Denburg/CPR, pool)
newsfromthestates.com
Tribes need tax revenue. States keep taking it.
OSAGE NATION — On a crisp November morning, Teresa Bates Rutherford gazed at the construction site of her future home — her mind on her tax struggle with the state of Oklahoma. The trust land she is building on has passed down through generations of her family on...
newsfromthestates.com
Whitmer signs 1000th bipartisan bill amid flurry of legislation
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Sept. 14, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed more than 20 separate bills on Thursday, including House Bills 6129 and 6130, which put her over the top for signing 1,000 pieces of bipartisan legislation.
newsfromthestates.com
Texas GOP lawmakers warming to opioid harm-reduction policies they once opposed
A fentanyl test kit in a storage unit in Dallas on Aug. 24. (Emil Lippe for The Texas Tribune) Texans seeking help for substance use can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. They can also access services in their region through the Texas Health and Human Services website.
newsfromthestates.com
Judge rejects suit challenging Prop. 209, appeal on the horizon
A lawsuit hoping to void the medical debt reforms in Proposition 209, overwhelmingly approved by voters in November, was dismissed on Thursday by a Maricopa County Superior Court Judge. A group of lenders and debt collectors alleged that the guidelines for wage garnishment in Prop. 209 were too vague and...
newsfromthestates.com
Harney County judge faces decision on firearms ballot
A Harney County judge will decide by Jan. 3 whether to block part of Measure 114. The law in question would end a loophole that allows gun dealers to sell firearms when a background check hasn't cleared in three days. (Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle) A Harney County Circuit judge will...
newsfromthestates.com
Safety officials: better testing, employment guidelines on cannabis improve the workplace
The Maryland House of Delegates’ Cannabis Referendum and Legalization work group holds a briefing Dec. 20 to review cannabis legalization and its impact on workplace policy, laws and safety. Screenshot. As Maryland lawmakers continue to gather information to craft legislation on the legalization of cannabis, they learned more this...
newsfromthestates.com
Federal spending bill ensures one year continuous coverage for Missouri kids in Medicaid, CHIP
Missouri will be required to provide year-long, continuous coverage for anyone under age 19 enrolled in Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, as part of a $1.7 trillion spending package approved by Congress Friday. In a move advocates have long pushed for as a way to avoid unnecessarily...
newsfromthestates.com
New: Nessel says she’ll appeal Line 5 shutdown case in bid to move it back to state court
It has now been more than three months since any new documents have been filed in Nessel v. Enbridge, the 2019 lawsuit that is seen by many as the state’s last hope to shut down the nearly 70-year-old oil pipeline that lies beneath the Mackinac Straits after other suits have failed.
newsfromthestates.com
Transparency advocates lose case over prosecutor group’s records
An appellate panel ruled against the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey in their bid for records from the County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey, saying it's not a government agency subject to open records laws. (Getty Images) A state appellate panel ruled Thursday that the County Prosecutors Association...
newsfromthestates.com
Fishery disaster aid and nearly $500 million worth of Alaska projects included in omnibus budget bill
A red king crab is seen in the water at Kodiak in 2005. The collapse of the red king crab fishery in Bristol Bay was one of the Alaska events that prompted a series of official fishery diaster declarations last week -- and Congressional approval of $300 million in aid. (Photo by David Csepp/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
newsfromthestates.com
Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022
Climate change, corporate polluters and Line 5: The Advance’s top environmental stories of 2022. Just because 2022 was a year dominated by political campaigns and election coverage doesn’t mean that other issues took a back seat. That includes no shortage of environmental issues, from pushbacks against environmental racism...
newsfromthestates.com
It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion
Responding to a lawsuit filed by Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services, Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court issued an order in November directing the state to take custody of 15 children currently residing in the overcrowded, understaffed Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center. The PJJSC is a city-run facility intended to temporarily...
newsfromthestates.com
Idaho’s new Secretary of State Phil McGrane ready for tough new job
In this file photo, then-candidate for Idaho Secretary of State and Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane speaks with an attendee at the Idaho GOP election night watch party at the Grove in Boise, Idaho on Nov. 8, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Here’s how a transition should work....
newsfromthestates.com
What will DeWine sign? Lawmakers sent the governor more than 30 bills on the final day of session
The Oho Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal. Only republish photo with original story.) Barring an emergency, Ohio’s lawmakers have headed home for the holidays. That puts the ball in Gov. Mike DeWine’s court to sign or veto the final burst of legislation passed in the Statehouse. If the governor does nothing, legislation will take effect without his signature. But he has ten days — not counting Sundays — to take action if he chooses.
newsfromthestates.com
Dramatic decline in teen smoking largely offset by boom in e-cigarette use, state report says
Electronic cigarettes are promoted on Dec. 21 in the windows of a specialty store in Midtown Anchorage. A new state report shows that teen use of e-cigarettes, also called vapes, has risen dramatically, as is the trend nationally. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Alaska teens have largely ditched cigarettes over...
newsfromthestates.com
‘We’ve always been surplus’: Individual tragedy and collective trauma from COVID
When the COVID pandemic started, Luis Peña had a lot of time to mourn and reflect on rituals and practices his people have practiced for centuries. “Everything came to a standstill, and these customs around birth and death, none of that happened in that time,” he said. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers release $15 million for development of south-central Kansas mental health hospital
TOPEKA — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders joined with Gov. Laura Kelly to unanimously endorse allocation of $15 million for planning of a minimum 50-bed psychiatric hospital likely to be located in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services asked the State Finance Council to release...
newsfromthestates.com
‘Desperate Democrats’ hope they’ve reached ‘rock bottom’ in Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS—Michele Irwin’s first tactic was to wax poetic about the holiday pie kit she was auctioning to raise cash for what’s left of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party. Irwin, a bison rancher who also works for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, extolled the dessert’s Buffalo...
Comments / 0