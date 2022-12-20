ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Governor activates Guard for firewood mission to Rosebud Reservation

Conditions on Interstate 90 on Dec. 22, 2022, between Wall and Rapid City. (Photo courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff's Office) Members of the South Dakota National Guard are hauling available firewood from the Black Hills National Forest to the Rosebud Reservation, pursuant to an executive order from Gov. Kristi Noem declaring an emergency related to ongoing winter storms in the state.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Lawmakers urge insurance companies to extend coverage for Marshall Fire victims

The view from aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, in which Gov. Jared Polis on Dec. 31, 2021, got a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter. (Hart Van Denburg/CPR, pool)
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Tribes need tax revenue. States keep taking it.

OSAGE NATION — On a crisp November morning, Teresa Bates Rutherford gazed at the construction site of her future home — her mind on her tax struggle with the state of Oklahoma. The trust land she is building on has passed down through generations of her family on...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Whitmer signs 1000th bipartisan bill amid flurry of legislation

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Sept. 14, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed more than 20 separate bills on Thursday, including House Bills 6129 and 6130, which put her over the top for signing 1,000 pieces of bipartisan legislation.
MICHIGAN STATE
Texas GOP lawmakers warming to opioid harm-reduction policies they once opposed

A fentanyl test kit in a storage unit in Dallas on Aug. 24. (Emil Lippe for The Texas Tribune) Texans seeking help for substance use can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. They can also access services in their region through the Texas Health and Human Services website.
TEXAS STATE
Judge rejects suit challenging Prop. 209, appeal on the horizon

A lawsuit hoping to void the medical debt reforms in Proposition 209, overwhelmingly approved by voters in November, was dismissed on Thursday by a Maricopa County Superior Court Judge. A group of lenders and debt collectors alleged that the guidelines for wage garnishment in Prop. 209 were too vague and...
ARIZONA STATE
Harney County judge faces decision on firearms ballot

A Harney County judge will decide by Jan. 3 whether to block part of Measure 114. The law in question would end a loophole that allows gun dealers to sell firearms when a background check hasn't cleared in three days. (Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle) A Harney County Circuit judge will...
HARNEY COUNTY, OR
Transparency advocates lose case over prosecutor group’s records

An appellate panel ruled against the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey in their bid for records from the County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey, saying it's not a government agency subject to open records laws. (Getty Images) A state appellate panel ruled Thursday that the County Prosecutors Association...
NEW JERSEY STATE
It’s time to stop warehousing Pa.’s children and rethink our juvenile justice system | Opinion

Responding to a lawsuit filed by Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services, Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court issued an order in November directing the state to take custody of 15 children currently residing in the overcrowded, understaffed Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center. The PJJSC is a city-run facility intended to temporarily...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Idaho’s new Secretary of State Phil McGrane ready for tough new job

In this file photo, then-candidate for Idaho Secretary of State and Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane speaks with an attendee at the Idaho GOP election night watch party at the Grove in Boise, Idaho on Nov. 8, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Here’s how a transition should work....
IDAHO STATE
What will DeWine sign? Lawmakers sent the governor more than 30 bills on the final day of session

The Oho Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal. Only republish photo with original story.) Barring an emergency, Ohio’s lawmakers have headed home for the holidays. That puts the ball in Gov. Mike DeWine’s court to sign or veto the final burst of legislation passed in the Statehouse. If the governor does nothing, legislation will take effect without his signature. But he has ten days — not counting Sundays — to take action if he chooses.
OHIO STATE

