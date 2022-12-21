ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Seven people with British links arrested in Iran over protests

Seven people with links to Britain have been arrested by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards over anti-government protests that have snowballed across the country in recent months, according to reports. The people arrested, some of whom are dual nationals, were detained while trying to leave Iran, according to Reuters, citing a...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Delicious Jewish holiday recipes for everyone to try this Holiday season

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Jewish cuisine has long been influential in the U.S. and global food culture. Diaspora brought traditional Jewish foods across the world. Over centuries and continents, Jewish foods became part of the places Jews have migrated, just as diverse and rich regional foodways have shaped the evolution and reinterpretation of Jewish food. Because Ashkenazi […]

