New York City, NY

Red Alert: Winter storm threatens holiday travel

By Justin Lewis
CBS New York
 3 days ago

First Alert Weather: Ready for Red Alert tomorrow 02:44

Red Alert: Thursday p.m. into Saturday a.m. for 1-2.5" of rain, a little tail-end snow, 35-55 mph winds, 2-4' coastal flooding and a sharp drop in temperatures.

Forecast: Wednesday will remain dry and quiet with highs around 40. We'll see increasing clouds tonight with lows in the 30s. Then our next system impacts the area Thursday through Friday.

At this point, it looks like rain develops the second half of Thursday, perhaps a little snow well north and west of New York City, with pockets of heavy rain possible Thursday night through at least the first half of Friday. Some snow is likely on the back side of the system as it exits.

Regarding the winds, they'll ramp up Thursday night, but it will remain gusty on Friday, and wind advisories may need to be issued. Minor to locally major coastal flooding is expected Friday morning, so this will need to be monitored, as well. In addition to all of this, temperatures will fall off very sharply on Friday -- 50s in the morning, then single digit wind chills by the evening.

Looking Ahead: The coldest air mass of the season settles in for the holiday weekend. Single digit and sub-zero wind chills will be common both mornings, then single digits and teens in the afternoon. In fact, this could be the city's coldest Christmas in about a decade -- maybe longer.

Be prepared before the storm: Our Winter Storm Survival Guide has information about how to protect yourself, your pets and your property in the event of a storm.

CLICK HERE for everything from travel delays to power outages and more.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Code Blue in NYC for extreme cold; Storm leaves flood damage, power outages

NEW YORK - A Code Blue is in effect in New York City due to bitterly frigid temperatures. Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that New York City saw "significant coastal flooding" and that those who are at risk due to the cold should call 311. CBS New York's winter storm survival guideFriday's storm caused plenty of local flooding across our area. On Long Island, East Rockaway was flooded out. Residents say the rain, wind and high tide came all at once, leaving behind plenty of damage. Residents of Long Beach and Freeport had to deal with flooded streets with roads barely passable, if at all. In Edgewater, N.J., the flooded parking lot of the Comfort Inn, just feet from the Hudson River, started to ice over Friday night. And in Hoboken, train service was delayed due to flooded tracks.Saturday morning, some were still dealing with some storm-related power outages. The most were in New Jersey, with 9,167 customers affected Saturday morning. Con Ed reported 373 outages in New York City and Westchester. On Long Island, around 167 customers woke up without power. 
News 12

STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, damaging wind may hamper NYC holiday travel

NEXT: Coastal flood watch in effect for all five boroughs of New York City for Friday. Bitter blast by Christmas weekend with feel-like temps in the single digits. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says there is a coastal flood watch in effect for all five boroughs of New York City for Friday 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Staten Island Advance

Where were you when the monster ‘Christmas blizzard of 2010′ dumped 2 feet of snow on NYC?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- OK, a winter storm has arrived in New York this holiday weekend, and predictions around the state range from all-rain to two feet of misery. But remember, it was just 12 years ago when the first snowfall of the 2010 season -- the day after Christmas -- knocked Staten Island for a loop and packed a wallop to the region, turning the roads into a wintry nightmare for both motorists and the emergency workers coming to their rescue.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cold weather preparedness tips

NEW YORK -- Winter officially started Wednesday afternoon. The season known for slamming the Tri-State Area with snow and extreme cold plans to make its presence well known late Friday as arctic air plunges into the region, with a flash freeze likely to follow. Red Alert: Winter storm threatens holiday travel; Frigid temperatures for ChristmasFrom warm, wet and windy to what happened? Temperatures will crumble Friday by more than 40 degrees. Wind chills will land in the single digits and lower. The time is now to mentally and physically prepare yourself and your home. Chris Petri with Petri Plumbing says following a cold...
PIX11

NYC Emergency Management issues travel advisory ahead of winter storm

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City Emergency Management issued a travel advisory ahead of a winter storm in the forecast, urging New Yorkers to be prepared for hazardous weather conditions and coastal flooding. The travel advisory goes from Thursday afternoon through Friday. An intense storm is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, coastal […]
The Staten Island Advance

NYC weather: Wintry mix of rain, light snow and ice forecast; flooding reported in Clifton, Great Kills, Eltingville, Richmond Valley, Midland Beach, West Brighton and Travis

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rain, flooding and high wind are affecting the Friday morning commute while light snow, freezing temperatures and ice could pose hazards during the evening rush hour on Staten Island and throughout New York City. A coastal flood warning is in effect from 6 a.m. to...
New York Post

State of emergency declared in New York ahead of Christmas bomb cyclone

Most of New York is going to have a dreary Christmas weekend. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday declared a state of emergency for the entirety of New York in preparation for the massive storm that’s forecast to wallop the Northeast over the holiday weekend. The measure will go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday when Winter Storm Elliott — dubbed a “once-in-a-generation” weather event by the National Weather Service — is expected to bear down on the area. “With Mother Nature throwing everything she has at us this weekend, I encourage New Yorkers who are considering traveling for the holidays to...
CBS New York

