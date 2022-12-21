JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested for multiple burglaries across the county between Thanksgiving and Dec. 20. According to police, 37-year-old Brandon Thomas Hoage and 43-year-old Vickie Ann Knight were caught on surveillance camera entering Ray's Food Place in Selma on Dec. 20. Hoage tried to get into the safe but was unsuccessful. He stole a wallet from an employee and cash from the register before the couple left in their van.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO