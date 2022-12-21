Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Returns to the Ring at WWE MSG Show, Photos and Videos
Bray Wyatt has finally returned to the ring. The third match at tonight’s non-televised WWE SmackDown live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw Wyatt defeat Jinder Mahal by pinfall. The in-ring action between Wyatt and Mahal went around 3 minutes, with Wyatt getting the win...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Confirms Changes Being Made To AEW Dynamite, Says Changes Are Not Just With Production
AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Fightful’s Grapsody podcast in an interview that goes live at noon EST this Monday. Fightful Select has released several notes from the chat, which you can check out below. -Khan confirms that AEW Dynamite will be going through some changes, and not just...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Trinity On Whether She’d Be Interested In A Pro-Wrestling Return: “I’m Always Ready To Rumble”
Trinity says she is always ready to rumble for a pro-wrestling return. The former WWE and IMPACT star participated in a virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest to discuss a potential return to the industry, one she left years ago to pursue being a stuntwoman in Hollywood. Here is what she had to say regarding a return.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bobby Fish Reveals Classic Wrestling PPV Event He Wanted To Bring Back In AEW
Former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish was a guest on the “Wrestling Perspective Podcast.”. Fish discussed his belief that AEW should have had a Crockett Cup-style pay-per-view. The Crockett Cup was a tournament to determine the best tag team when it originally began in 1986. This past March, the NWA reinstated the Crockett Cup.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Konnan Says Dominik and Aalyah Mysterio Have Offered To Donate Their Kidneys To Him
On the latest Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan podcast, Konnan gave an update on his medical condition. The former WCW/TNA star, who recently started dialysis, explained how he injured his kidney as well as Rey Mysterio’s kids, Dominik and Aalyah, have offered to donate their kidneys to him:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Athena Grateful For Her AEW Dark Match With Jody Threat and The Successes That Followed: “Without Her, This Wouldn’t Have Happened”
Athena is very grateful to indie star Jody Threat. The Fallen Goddess spoke about her AEW Dark matchup with Threat during her recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, where the new ROH women’s champion explained how that showdown helped transform her back transition back to her old hard-hitting persona, one that has found her much success over the last couple of months. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer spoke about Sasha Banks going to NJPW. Banks, who got her WWE release and is expected to start working for NJPW beginning with a surprise appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Addresses Whether He Will Ever Work For AEW
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked whether he will ever work for AEW (All Elite Wrestling). Angle has been making appearances for WWE this year. After he retired from in-ring action in 2019, he worked as a producer before being let go due to budget cuts the following year:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ken Shamrock Says Training With Bret Hart Helped Him Better Understand His WWE Character
Ken Shamrock has fond memories of training with the legendary Hart family. The World’s Most Dangerous Man recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his prestigious MMA and pro-wrestling career, which included a story about working alongside Bret Hart ahead of his WWE debut, and how important the Hitman’s insight was for his WWE character. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Shares Bizarre Reason Why Vince McMahon Sometimes Gave Up On Stars
On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy recalled what it was like working under someone who was as unpredictable as Vince McMahon in WWE. “I’ve seen him quit on people for...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes Ahead Of WWE’s Holiday Live Tour In New York City, Travel Issues, Drew McIntyre Update
As WWE prepares to kick off its annual Holiday Live tour PW Insider has released several backstage notes that can be seen below. -The SmackDown side was riddled with travel headaches for talent and staff due to flight issues. Some were delayed getting to New York City, some are still in route, and some got sent to different airports altogether. WWE is trying to salvage those issues.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff: “I Wasn’t a Big Fan Of CM Punk To Begin With, I Think He Was Over-Hyped”
Eric Bischoff made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he spoke about CM Punk’s run in AEW. CM Punk’s future in wrestling remains unclear following his reported backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. He was stripped of the World Title and suspended, although it’s been reported that he’s in talks with AEW about a contract buyout. Here are the highlights:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, CO, this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,737 tickets and there are 1,100 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S. The Elite...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle On Triple H Running WWE, Talks Working With Hulk Hogan
Kurt Angle is a big fan of Triple H running WWE. The Olympic Hero spoke about The Game on the latest edition of his podcast, where he also recalled working alongside the great Hulk Hogan. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below. Says Triple...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoilers on Possible Major WrestleMania 39 and WWE Title Plans In the Works
WWE reportedly has major title plans in the works for WrestleMania 39. As we’ve noted, WWE is hoping to lock in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, presumably on Night 2 of WrestleMania, but they need him confirmed before the Royal Rumble for obvious creative reasons. Rock’s busy schedule is the potential issue here. It was recently reported that WWE was working on back-up plans in case Rock vs. Reigns isn’t possible.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jimmy Jacobs Recalls Vince McMahon Nearly Firing A Writer For Not Knocking
Jimmy Jacobs has shared another wild story about the now retired Vince McMahon for his days as a WWE writer. Jacobs joined AdFreeShows to discuss his current work as a producer for IMPACT, but also recollected about his time in WWE. During the interview he shared how one of his really good friends nearly lost their jobs due to not knocking on McMahon’s door, a moment that he admits scared him to the bone. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Strong Results 12/24/22
Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov) First Match: Mascara Dorada & Lince Dorado vs. Cody Chunn & Guillermo Rosas. Peter Avalon joins the commentary team for this match. Mascara Dorada and Guillermo Rosas will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosas applies a side headlock. Dorada whips Rosas across the ring. Dorada drops down on the canvas. Dorada leapfrogs over Rosas. Rosas lunges over Dorada. Dorada with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Dorado and Chhun are tagged in. Dorado lunges over Chhun. Chhun drops Dorado with a shoulder tackle. Chunn with a side headlock takeover. Dorado answers with the headscissors escape. Chhun avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chhun backs Dorado into the ropes. Chhun kicks Dorado in the gut. Chhun applies a hammerlock. Dorado with a flying mare takeover. Dorado leapfrogs over Chhun. Dorado thrust kicks the midsection of Chhun. Dorado with a gut punch. Dorado with a back hand. Chhun reverses out of the irish whip from Dorado. Dorado dives over Chhun. Dorado with a Headscissors Takeover. Dorado dropkicks Chhun. Dorado with a falling splash for a two count. Dorado tags in Dorada.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bus Issues for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Backstage Notes on WWE Travel Woes for This Week, More
Several top WWE Superstars missed Monday’s RAW live event from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Local stars Seth Rollins and Alexa Bliss missed the show, which led to “we want Rollins!” and “we want Alexa!” chants from the crowd. Becky Lynch and Bobby Lashley also missed the show, and word is that other wrestlers arrived late due to travel issues.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Nash Explains The Changes He Would Make To WWE’s Television Production
Kevin Nash has some idea of how WWE should shoot their programming. Big Sexy spoke about this subject on the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, where he reveals what changes he would make and how it could help give the audience a much more unique experience. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rhea Ripley and Dominik Show Up To Rey Mysterio’s House On Christmas Eve, Rey Calls The Cops
The Judgement Day is at it again. Earlier this evening WWE released a video showing Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio confronting Dominik’s father, the great Rey Mysterio, at his house on Christmas Even. This time the lucha-libre legend was prepared, and called the police, who arrested Dominik as an angry Ripley shouted at his side.
Comments / 0