Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov) First Match: Mascara Dorada & Lince Dorado vs. Cody Chunn & Guillermo Rosas. Peter Avalon joins the commentary team for this match. Mascara Dorada and Guillermo Rosas will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosas applies a side headlock. Dorada whips Rosas across the ring. Dorada drops down on the canvas. Dorada leapfrogs over Rosas. Rosas lunges over Dorada. Dorada with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Dorado and Chhun are tagged in. Dorado lunges over Chhun. Chhun drops Dorado with a shoulder tackle. Chunn with a side headlock takeover. Dorado answers with the headscissors escape. Chhun avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chhun backs Dorado into the ropes. Chhun kicks Dorado in the gut. Chhun applies a hammerlock. Dorado with a flying mare takeover. Dorado leapfrogs over Chhun. Dorado thrust kicks the midsection of Chhun. Dorado with a gut punch. Dorado with a back hand. Chhun reverses out of the irish whip from Dorado. Dorado dives over Chhun. Dorado with a Headscissors Takeover. Dorado dropkicks Chhun. Dorado with a falling splash for a two count. Dorado tags in Dorada.

