Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Drops Bizarre Tweet Ahead Of Huge Match On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the Midas touch when it comes to any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has managed to elevate himself with every gimmick given to him, especially his current one. Zayn is set to have a huge match soon, so it seems he decided to drop a bizarre tweet just before that, so fans could get excited about the match.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Reveals His Real Birth Name That He Recently Discovered
Ric Flair didn’t get the best look during the airing of the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode by VICE TV and Dark Side of the Ring. The new Ric Flair documentary on Peacock dropped today, and it shows him in a brand-new light. Among other things, The Nature Boy revealed that he recently discovered his real birth name.
nodq.com
WWE star Nikkita Lyons’ “Merry Christmas” photo shoot for 2022
Patrick Moore Actually Andrade is injured he tore his pec during the trios match with the elite. Tony Khan addresses the lack of television time for some AEW wrestlers · December 26, 2022. Beum1234 You know, if he’s being paid, then he’s winning imo. Defending a company you do...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ken Shamrock Says Training With Bret Hart Helped Him Better Understand His WWE Character
Ken Shamrock has fond memories of training with the legendary Hart family. The World’s Most Dangerous Man recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his prestigious MMA and pro-wrestling career, which included a story about working alongside Bret Hart ahead of his WWE debut, and how important the Hitman’s insight was for his WWE character. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Addresses Whether He Will Ever Work For AEW
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked whether he will ever work for AEW (All Elite Wrestling). Angle has been making appearances for WWE this year. After he retired from in-ring action in 2019, he worked as a producer before being let go due to budget cuts the following year:
Robert Griffin III's Pregnant Wife Grete Shows Off Maternity Style at Heisman Ceremony: Photos
Robert Griffin III was joined by pregnant wife Grete Griffin at the 2022 Heisman Ceremony, which allowed the soon-to-be mom of three to show off her baby bump Robert Griffin III's family is getting ready to expand. Ahead of welcoming their third baby together, the NFL star turned Monday Night Countdown co-host stepped out Saturday night at the 2022 Heisman Ceremony at New York City's Lincoln Center with wife Grete Šadeiko Griffin, who is almost nine months pregnant with their third baby together. Following the ceremony, Grete, 29, chatted...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes Ahead Of WWE’s Holiday Live Tour In New York City, Travel Issues, Drew McIntyre Update
As WWE prepares to kick off its annual Holiday Live tour PW Insider has released several backstage notes that can be seen below. -The SmackDown side was riddled with travel headaches for talent and staff due to flight issues. Some were delayed getting to New York City, some are still in route, and some got sent to different airports altogether. WWE is trying to salvage those issues.
wrestlinginc.com
W. Morrissey Gets Engaged To Fellow AEW Star
AEW host — and stepdaughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page — Lexy Nair took to Twitter this weekend and revealed that she's engaged to fellow AEW star W. Morrissey, formerly known as WWE's Big Cass. The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Nair holding...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jimmy Jacobs Recalls Vince McMahon Nearly Firing A Writer For Not Knocking
Jimmy Jacobs has shared another wild story about the now retired Vince McMahon for his days as a WWE writer. Jacobs joined AdFreeShows to discuss his current work as a producer for IMPACT, but also recollected about his time in WWE. During the interview he shared how one of his really good friends nearly lost their jobs due to not knocking on McMahon’s door, a moment that he admits scared him to the bone. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dax Harwood Says CM Punk Called Him Right After “Brawl Out,” Whether He Thought Punk Was Bitter, Makes Plea For Everyone To Make Up
On the premiere episode of his FTR podcast AEW star Dax Harwood has opened up about his relationship with CM Punk, and how he feels about the backstage melee between Punk and The Elite following September’s ALL OUT pay-per-view. The Top Guy reveals some interesting details about Punk, like how he took the roster out for dinner, would buy gifts for the women’s division, and even called him right after the fight happened. Check out highlights from the conversation in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross: “I Believe In 2023 That AEW Will Be In The House Show Business”
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross talked about the possibility of AEW regularly doing house shows within the next year. Since launching in 2019, AEW has held one house show at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. “I...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Nash Explains The Changes He Would Make To WWE’s Television Production
Kevin Nash has some idea of how WWE should shoot their programming. Big Sexy spoke about this subject on the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, where he reveals what changes he would make and how it could help give the audience a much more unique experience. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Baron Corbin Loves How Triple H Doesn’t Rush Anything In WWE, How Triple H Wants Talent To Be Happy
Baron Corbin is loving WWE creative under Triple H. The former King of the Ring discussed this topic during his recent interview with the Johnny Dare Morning Show, where he praised The Game for utilizing talent and not wasting their moments on television. Highlights can be found below. Talks moving...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Madusa Gives Further Insight On The Mandy Rose Situation With WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, recently joined The Wrestling Perspective podcast to give further insight into the Mandy Rose situation with WWE, which saw the former NXT women’s champion cut earlier in the month. Here is what she had to say. Advice she would offer Mandy...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Celebrates 20 Year Career of Shelton Benjamin, Benjamin Reacts, Shawn Michaels Talks RAW Match
WWE is currently celebrating 20 years of veteran Superstar Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin originally signed his WWE developmental deal on January 10, 2000. He reported to the OVW developmental territory, and while there he worked several non-televised live events on the main roster, and WWE Sunday Night Heat tapings. Benjamin made his official main roster debut on the December 26, 2002 edition of SmackDown, forming Team Angle with Charlie Haas and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kenny Omega Reflects On WrestleKingdom 13 Loss To Hiroshi Tanahashi, Why He Decided To Depart Japan and Focus On AEW
Kenny Omega has a vivid memory of the last match he had in NJPW. The Cleaner spoke with NJPW’s website to promote his upcoming showdown with Will Ospreay at WrestleKingdom 17, which also saw Omega reflect on his loss in the main event of WrestleKingdom 13 to the great Hiroshi Tanahashi. Omega also explains why he decided to depart Japan after that loss and head to America for the launch of AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Impact Announces Return of Before The Bell
Impact Wrestling is bringing back Before The Bell. The BTB preview show, stylized as “B4TB,” will return on Friday, January 13 before Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. TNA Before The Bell originally premiered in 2010 on YouTube as a pre-show for pay-per-view events. Impact is set to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Confirms Changes Being Made To AEW Dynamite, Says Changes Are Not Just With Production
AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Fightful’s Grapsody podcast in an interview that goes live at noon EST this Monday. Fightful Select has released several notes from the chat, which you can check out below. -Khan confirms that AEW Dynamite will be going through some changes, and not just...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Flip Gordon Says He Would Try and Get On People’s Nerves With Conspiracy Theory Gimmick
Flip Gordon is aware that his conspiracy theory gimmick rubbed wrestling fans the wrong way. The former Ring of Honor star discussed this subject during his recent interview on the 3 Count podcast, where he recalled switching from his Mercenary character into a character that greatly reflected his real-life interest in conspiracy theories. Check out his full thoughts in the highlights below.
Comments / 0