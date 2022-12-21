Read full article on original website
Kurt Angle Addresses Whether He Will Ever Work For AEW
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked whether he will ever work for AEW (All Elite Wrestling). Angle has been making appearances for WWE this year. After he retired from in-ring action in 2019, he worked as a producer before being let go due to budget cuts the following year:
Bray Wyatt Returns to the Ring at WWE MSG Show, Photos and Videos
Bray Wyatt has finally returned to the ring. The third match at tonight’s non-televised WWE SmackDown live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw Wyatt defeat Jinder Mahal by pinfall. The in-ring action between Wyatt and Mahal went around 3 minutes, with Wyatt getting the win...
Ken Shamrock Says Training With Bret Hart Helped Him Better Understand His WWE Character
Ken Shamrock has fond memories of training with the legendary Hart family. The World’s Most Dangerous Man recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his prestigious MMA and pro-wrestling career, which included a story about working alongside Bret Hart ahead of his WWE debut, and how important the Hitman’s insight was for his WWE character. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Backstage Notes Ahead Of WWE’s Holiday Live Tour In New York City, Travel Issues, Drew McIntyre Update
As WWE prepares to kick off its annual Holiday Live tour PW Insider has released several backstage notes that can be seen below. -The SmackDown side was riddled with travel headaches for talent and staff due to flight issues. Some were delayed getting to New York City, some are still in route, and some got sent to different airports altogether. WWE is trying to salvage those issues.
Matt Hardy Shares Bizarre Reason Why Vince McMahon Sometimes Gave Up On Stars
On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy recalled what it was like working under someone who was as unpredictable as Vince McMahon in WWE. “I’ve seen him quit on people for...
Jimmy Jacobs Recalls Vince McMahon Nearly Firing A Writer For Not Knocking
Jimmy Jacobs has shared another wild story about the now retired Vince McMahon for his days as a WWE writer. Jacobs joined AdFreeShows to discuss his current work as a producer for IMPACT, but also recollected about his time in WWE. During the interview he shared how one of his really good friends nearly lost their jobs due to not knocking on McMahon’s door, a moment that he admits scared him to the bone. Highlights can be found below.
Rhea Ripley and Dominik Show Up To Rey Mysterio’s House On Christmas Eve, Rey Calls The Cops
The Judgement Day is at it again. Earlier this evening WWE released a video showing Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio confronting Dominik’s father, the great Rey Mysterio, at his house on Christmas Even. This time the lucha-libre legend was prepared, and called the police, who arrested Dominik as an angry Ripley shouted at his side.
Madusa Gives Further Insight On The Mandy Rose Situation With WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, recently joined The Wrestling Perspective podcast to give further insight into the Mandy Rose situation with WWE, which saw the former NXT women’s champion cut earlier in the month. Here is what she had to say. Advice she would offer Mandy...
Impact Announces Return of Before The Bell
Impact Wrestling is bringing back Before The Bell. The BTB preview show, stylized as “B4TB,” will return on Friday, January 13 before Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. TNA Before The Bell originally premiered in 2010 on YouTube as a pre-show for pay-per-view events. Impact is set to...
WWE NXT Results 12/27/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network on a tape delay as The Creed Brothers are backstage. They’re full from Christmas dinner but they’re hoping Indus Sher is watching as Julius Creed takes on JD McDonagh. We see JD McDonagh backstage now. He’s glad the holidays are over so he can inflict more pain on The Creed Brothers.
WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer spoke about Sasha Banks going to NJPW. Banks, who got her WWE release and is expected to start working for NJPW beginning with a surprise appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Kevin Nash Explains The Changes He Would Make To WWE’s Television Production
Kevin Nash has some idea of how WWE should shoot their programming. Big Sexy spoke about this subject on the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, where he reveals what changes he would make and how it could help give the audience a much more unique experience. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Kurt Angle On Triple H Running WWE, Talks Working With Hulk Hogan
Kurt Angle is a big fan of Triple H running WWE. The Olympic Hero spoke about The Game on the latest edition of his podcast, where he also recalled working alongside the great Hulk Hogan. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below. Says Triple...
Eric Bischoff: “I Wasn’t a Big Fan Of CM Punk To Begin With, I Think He Was Over-Hyped”
Eric Bischoff made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he spoke about CM Punk’s run in AEW. CM Punk’s future in wrestling remains unclear following his reported backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. He was stripped of the World Title and suspended, although it’s been reported that he’s in talks with AEW about a contract buyout. Here are the highlights:
Baron Corbin Loves How Triple H Doesn’t Rush Anything In WWE, How Triple H Wants Talent To Be Happy
Baron Corbin is loving WWE creative under Triple H. The former King of the Ring discussed this topic during his recent interview with the Johnny Dare Morning Show, where he praised The Game for utilizing talent and not wasting their moments on television. Highlights can be found below. Talks moving...
Bus Issues for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Backstage Notes on WWE Travel Woes for This Week, More
Several top WWE Superstars missed Monday’s RAW live event from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Local stars Seth Rollins and Alexa Bliss missed the show, which led to “we want Rollins!” and “we want Alexa!” chants from the crowd. Becky Lynch and Bobby Lashley also missed the show, and word is that other wrestlers arrived late due to travel issues.
Kurt Angle Names Who Has the Best Mind For The Wrestling Business
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked who he feels has the best mind for the wrestling business:. “For me, personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. He’s not just from...
Dax Harwood Says CM Punk Called Him Right After “Brawl Out,” Whether He Thought Punk Was Bitter, Makes Plea For Everyone To Make Up
On the premiere episode of his FTR podcast AEW star Dax Harwood has opened up about his relationship with CM Punk, and how he feels about the backstage melee between Punk and The Elite following September’s ALL OUT pay-per-view. The Top Guy reveals some interesting details about Punk, like how he took the roster out for dinner, would buy gifts for the women’s division, and even called him right after the fight happened. Check out highlights from the conversation in the highlights below.
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight: Title Match, Battle for The Bar, Drew Gulak Seminar, More
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be the final of 2022. It was taped on December 14 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and full spoilers can be found at this link. Below is the non-spoiler match and segment listing for tonight’s show:. *...
Kenny Omega Reflects On WrestleKingdom 13 Loss To Hiroshi Tanahashi, Why He Decided To Depart Japan and Focus On AEW
Kenny Omega has a vivid memory of the last match he had in NJPW. The Cleaner spoke with NJPW’s website to promote his upcoming showdown with Will Ospreay at WrestleKingdom 17, which also saw Omega reflect on his loss in the main event of WrestleKingdom 13 to the great Hiroshi Tanahashi. Omega also explains why he decided to depart Japan after that loss and head to America for the launch of AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
