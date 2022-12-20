In summer 2008, I was deployed to Talil Airbase in Iraq. The military was doing its voter registration/absentee ballot request drive. I filled out my absentee ballot request postcard, acceptable for all 50 states. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections processed that request on Sept. 24. I received my ballot the week before the Nov. 4 election. During the little free time I had, I did my research, filled out my ballot, and placed it in the mailbox before Election Day. The election board processed my ballot on Nov. 12, eight days after the election. I know from experience this was not an issue just for those serving in a war zone.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO