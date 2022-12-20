ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Mount Vernon News

Ohio jobless numbers continue to tell different stories

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio’s unemployment numbers continue to tell two different stories for the second consecutive month. Unemployment remained steady at 4.2%, but the labor force participation rate fell, and the monthly household survey showed weakness. All that means, The Buckeye Institute says, is that more people...
spectrumnews1.com

$6B spending bill draws scrutiny over housing assistance funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the lame-duck session of the Ohio legislature wrapped up, several bills are now waiting for a signature from Governor Mike DeWine. One of these bills is a $6 billion spending package approved by Ohio lawmakers which aims to provide assistance for child care, nursing homes, food banks and housing assistance. However, some groups are upset with the bill due to an amendment that they believe makes the funds unusable.
Cleveland.com

Pro-death-penalty Joe Deters, with no judicial experience, a terrible choice for Ohio justice

I am appalled that Gov. Mike DeWine appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court a person who vigorously supports the death penalty, whom the ACLU has accused of spreading dangerous lies about the impact of reducing reliance on cash bail, and who regularly whips up public fear, apparently believing we can punish our way out of crime (”DeWine picks ex-Treasurer Deters for high court,” Dec. 23). Joe Deters’ positions are patently wrong, as shown by study after study.
cleveland.com

Bill’s failure may presage shifting GOP dynamics: Thomas Suddes

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The General Assembly’s marathon Dec. 14-15 session, which ended close to dawn, may or may not be one for the record books for the greatest volume of hot air ever exhaled in a confined space. But there was at least one notable feature amid the dreck:...
spectrumnews1.com

Advocates raise concerns regarding Akron's encampment sweeps

AKRON, Ohio — Brent McClung, 39, is experiencing homelessness in Akron, and now he’s also unsheltered after the city of Akron preformed a series of homeless encampment sweeps. “They took everything," McClung said. "It’s not right. I just got bullied off the property. I didn’t know there was...
Cleveland.com

Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters

CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
abandonedspaces.com

From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
Cleveland.com

DeWine should veto a bill that says to deployed military personnel their votes don’t count

In summer 2008, I was deployed to Talil Airbase in Iraq. The military was doing its voter registration/absentee ballot request drive. I filled out my absentee ballot request postcard, acceptable for all 50 states. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections processed that request on Sept. 24. I received my ballot the week before the Nov. 4 election. During the little free time I had, I did my research, filled out my ballot, and placed it in the mailbox before Election Day. The election board processed my ballot on Nov. 12, eight days after the election. I know from experience this was not an issue just for those serving in a war zone.
93.1 WZAK

Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio

Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.
Cincinnati Herald

Local Executive Chef Liz Rogers goes national with her Creamalicious Ice Cream

A supernatural pull toward the culinary arts made it clear that Chef Liz would dedicate her life to healing the soul by sharing innovative and time-honored traditional Southern comfort food. Under the watchful eye of her mother and grandmother, Chef Liz honed her passion for cooking while growing up in Cleveland, Ohio. Her never-ending love and enthusiasm for food led to the opening of hot-spot restaurants. She has been highlighted in the media for her highly sought-after food and inspiring work within the community. Chef Liz prides herself on being innovative with her whimsical 2-in-1 desserts that pair freshly baked pastries with homemade ice creams made with only the freshest ingredients. As one of the first African American, female-owned national ice cream brands in mass production, Chef Liz crafts her blissfully Southern artisan desserts by celebrating her roots and community.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Cleveland

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Cleveland and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Cleveland that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
