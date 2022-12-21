Read full article on original website
WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer spoke about Sasha Banks going to NJPW. Banks, who got her WWE release and is expected to start working for NJPW beginning with a surprise appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Brock Lesnar Was Challenged To A Fight Backstage At Crown Jewel 2019
Brock Lesnar was almost in a fight backstage at 2019’s WWE Crown Jewel. Tim Allcock, a member of Fury’s team, allegedly risked Brock Lesnar’s wrath by challenging The Beast Incarnate backstage. During a 2019 interview, IFL TV host Kugan Cassius told Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy, about the event. He also mentioned that Allcock’s behavior was reported.
AEW Female Talent Advised Not To Follow In Mandy Rose’s Footsteps
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez last week. This came as a shock to fans who wanted to see her back on the main roster and dominate there. Her release ultimately happened due to her premium subscription service. That being said, Rose’s WWE release continues to be a huge topic. It seems Jim Cornette has advised the AEW women’s division to not follow in Mandy Rose’s footsteps.
Bray Wyatt Returns to the Ring at WWE MSG Show, Photos and Videos
Bray Wyatt has finally returned to the ring. The third match at tonight’s non-televised WWE SmackDown live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw Wyatt defeat Jinder Mahal by pinfall. The in-ring action between Wyatt and Mahal went around 3 minutes, with Wyatt getting the win...
Kurt Angle Addresses Whether He Will Ever Work For AEW
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked whether he will ever work for AEW (All Elite Wrestling). Angle has been making appearances for WWE this year. After he retired from in-ring action in 2019, he worked as a producer before being let go due to budget cuts the following year:
WWE announces that Dominik Mysterio was “arrested” by police
On Thanksgiving night, WWE published a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s house. Dominik ended up attacking his father and targeting Rey’s injured leg that was in a walking boot. WWE produced a similar angle for Christmas Eve. Dominik and Rhea went to Rey’s...
Rhea Ripley Gets Slapped By Angie Mysterio During The Holidays
Rhea Ripley has been slapped and Dominik Mysterio has been arrested. Just as Ripley and Dominik made a visit to the Mysterio household during Thanksgiving they did the same for Christmas. However, this time the Mysterio family was prepared. Ripley and Dominik entered the household first greeted by Dominik’s grandfather....
VIDEO: Rhea Ripley & Dominik confront Rey Mysterio in WWE Christmas Eve angle
Dominik was eventually arrested in an angle that aired on WWE social media.
Backstage Notes Ahead Of WWE’s Holiday Live Tour In New York City, Travel Issues, Drew McIntyre Update
As WWE prepares to kick off its annual Holiday Live tour PW Insider has released several backstage notes that can be seen below. -The SmackDown side was riddled with travel headaches for talent and staff due to flight issues. Some were delayed getting to New York City, some are still in route, and some got sent to different airports altogether. WWE is trying to salvage those issues.
Konnan Says Dominik and Aalyah Mysterio Have Offered To Donate Their Kidneys To Him
On the latest Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan podcast, Konnan gave an update on his medical condition. The former WCW/TNA star, who recently started dialysis, explained how he injured his kidney as well as Rey Mysterio’s kids, Dominik and Aalyah, have offered to donate their kidneys to him:
Kevin Nash Explains The Changes He Would Make To WWE’s Television Production
Kevin Nash has some idea of how WWE should shoot their programming. Big Sexy spoke about this subject on the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, where he reveals what changes he would make and how it could help give the audience a much more unique experience. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Matt Hardy Shares Bizarre Reason Why Vince McMahon Sometimes Gave Up On Stars
On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy recalled what it was like working under someone who was as unpredictable as Vince McMahon in WWE. “I’ve seen him quit on people for...
Impact Announces Return of Before The Bell
Impact Wrestling is bringing back Before The Bell. The BTB preview show, stylized as “B4TB,” will return on Friday, January 13 before Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. TNA Before The Bell originally premiered in 2010 on YouTube as a pre-show for pay-per-view events. Impact is set to...
Ken Shamrock Says Training With Bret Hart Helped Him Better Understand His WWE Character
Ken Shamrock has fond memories of training with the legendary Hart family. The World’s Most Dangerous Man recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his prestigious MMA and pro-wrestling career, which included a story about working alongside Bret Hart ahead of his WWE debut, and how important the Hitman’s insight was for his WWE character. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Jimmy Jacobs Recalls Vince McMahon Nearly Firing A Writer For Not Knocking
Jimmy Jacobs has shared another wild story about the now retired Vince McMahon for his days as a WWE writer. Jacobs joined AdFreeShows to discuss his current work as a producer for IMPACT, but also recollected about his time in WWE. During the interview he shared how one of his really good friends nearly lost their jobs due to not knocking on McMahon’s door, a moment that he admits scared him to the bone. Highlights can be found below.
Dominik Mysterio 'Arrested' After Rey Mysterio Calls The Cops On Christmas Eve
Dominik Mysterio spent the holidays "in cuffs." Another holiday, another unwanted appearance by Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley as they showed up to Rey Mysterio's parents house on Christmas Eve. Rey was not pleased and asked Dominik to step outside. Dominik shoved Rey and Rey's wife Angie Mysterio went to slap her son when Rhea caught her write. With her free hand, Angie slapped Rhea.
Tony Khan Confirms Changes Being Made To AEW Dynamite, Says Changes Are Not Just With Production
AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Fightful’s Grapsody podcast in an interview that goes live at noon EST this Monday. Fightful Select has released several notes from the chat, which you can check out below. -Khan confirms that AEW Dynamite will be going through some changes, and not just...
Molly Holly A Big Fan Of Top Female WWE Stars, Names Opponents She Wishes She Could Have Faced
Molly Holly is a big fan of several women on the WWE roster. The Hall of Famer and current WWE producer recently participated in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where she discussed her love of Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair, and former champions Becky Lynch and Bayley. Holly also named several opponents she wishes she could have faced during her heyday, including Beth Phoenix and the great Mickie James. Highlights from the signing can be found below.
Jim Ross: “I Believe In 2023 That AEW Will Be In The House Show Business”
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross talked about the possibility of AEW regularly doing house shows within the next year. Since launching in 2019, AEW has held one house show at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. “I...
