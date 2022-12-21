Tony Schiavone On Dean Malenko: “I’m Very Sad About His Health Problems That He’s Had These Days”

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed various topics on his podcast, including who he believes has the highest “wrestling IQ” in the business. Angle said, “For me, personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. He’s not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is so well educated. He loves pro wrestling like it’s his wife, okay? He cherishes it. He’s really good at it. He has a great mind for it.

