Tony Schiavone On Dean Malenko: “I’m Very Sad About His Health Problems That He’s Had These Days”

Read full article on original website
Darlene Schneider Dilbeck
6d ago
Man of a thousand holds. He will always be one of the best wrestlers ever. Sending healing and positive energy for Dean.
Reply
2
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff: “I Wasn’t a Big Fan Of CM Punk To Begin With, I Think He Was Over-Hyped”
Eric Bischoff made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he spoke about CM Punk’s run in AEW. CM Punk’s future in wrestling remains unclear following his reported backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. He was stripped of the World Title and suspended, although it’s been reported that he’s in talks with AEW about a contract buyout. Here are the highlights:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Confirms Changes Being Made To AEW Dynamite, Says Changes Are Not Just With Production
AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Fightful’s Grapsody podcast in an interview that goes live at noon EST this Monday. Fightful Select has released several notes from the chat, which you can check out below. -Khan confirms that AEW Dynamite will be going through some changes, and not just...
PWMania
AEW Personality Believes Heat Between Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair is a Work
This week saw the continuation of Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair’s podcast feud. Flair has attacked Bischoff several times, allegedly because of events in WCW many years ago. Bischoff recently stated on his podcast that he wanted to put an end to the bickering and that he has no idea why Flair is upset with him. Some fans believe that this is all a publicity stunt for a special podcast or live show.
Yardbarker
Eric Bischoff says his relationship with AEW is not good anymore
Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about several topics including Ric Flair, Conrad Thompson, Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE, MJF in AEW, CM Punk, and many other topics. Scroll down to listen to the entire interview. Bischoff was asked about being able to appear on both WWE and...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Comments On How Many Years He Has Left In Wrestling
Tony Schiavone has been involved with the pro wrestling industry for many years and is currently a commentator for "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage." He returned to the business in 2017 after he took a break from pro wrestling following his one appearance in TNA — now known as Impact Wrestling – in 2003. The veteran commentator has now revealed when he will call time on his career.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Drops Bizarre Tweet Ahead Of Huge Match On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the Midas touch when it comes to any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has managed to elevate himself with every gimmick given to him, especially his current one. Zayn is set to have a huge match soon, so it seems he decided to drop a bizarre tweet just before that, so fans could get excited about the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Apologizes For Traumatizing A Generation Of Wrestling Fans
Shawn Michaels is offering up an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans. While Michaels has been embroiled in his fair share of controversy over the years, two heartbreaking moments– one kayfabe and one real — have left fans reeling. In an appearance on 99.9 The Fan's "Culture State," Michaels decided to say he was sorry for what went down on those two occasions.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Reveals Who He Thinks Has the Highest “Wrestling IQ”
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed various topics on his podcast, including who he believes has the highest “wrestling IQ” in the business. Angle said, “For me, personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. He’s not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is so well educated. He loves pro wrestling like it’s his wife, okay? He cherishes it. He’s really good at it. He has a great mind for it.
411mania.com
Molly Holly On How Lanny Poffo Helped Her Get Hired In WCW
During an appearance for K & S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Molly Holly spoke about how she got hired by WCW, giving credit to Lanny Poffo for recommending her to Randy Savage. After being brought in to train Gorgeous George, she would eventually debut as Miss Madness. She said: “Lanny...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ken Shamrock Says Training With Bret Hart Helped Him Better Understand His WWE Character
Ken Shamrock has fond memories of training with the legendary Hart family. The World’s Most Dangerous Man recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his prestigious MMA and pro-wrestling career, which included a story about working alongside Bret Hart ahead of his WWE debut, and how important the Hitman’s insight was for his WWE character. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Nash Explains The Changes He Would Make To WWE’s Television Production
Kevin Nash has some idea of how WWE should shoot their programming. Big Sexy spoke about this subject on the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, where he reveals what changes he would make and how it could help give the audience a much more unique experience. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
ComicBook
Mandy Rose Thanks Fans for Their Support, Praises Current WWE NXT Star
Mandy Rose has posted a handful of statements online since getting released by WWE earlier this month. While she hasn't outright addressed the situation that led to her WWE contract getting terminated, she has confirmed her FanTime subscription page will continue to stay up for the foreseeable future. While promoting a new Christmas-themed photoshoot this week, she also wrote on her social media accounts, "Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support I've gotten the last couple weeks."
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Addresses Whether He Will Ever Work For AEW
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked whether he will ever work for AEW (All Elite Wrestling). Angle has been making appearances for WWE this year. After he retired from in-ring action in 2019, he worked as a producer before being let go due to budget cuts the following year:
411mania.com
Kerry Morton Gives Details On His New NWA Deal, Says AEW & WWE Were Interested In Him
Kerry Morton recently signed a new deal with the NWA, and he gave a few details on the contract in a new interview. As noted, Morton announced a couple of weeks ago that he had re-signed with the promotion. In an appearance on the MatthewMania podcast, Morton talked about the deal and how both WWE and AEW expressed interest in him. You can check out the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross: “I Believe In 2023 That AEW Will Be In The House Show Business”
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross talked about the possibility of AEW regularly doing house shows within the next year. Since launching in 2019, AEW has held one house show at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. “I...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Flip Gordon Says He Would Try and Get On People’s Nerves With Conspiracy Theory Gimmick
Flip Gordon is aware that his conspiracy theory gimmick rubbed wrestling fans the wrong way. The former Ring of Honor star discussed this subject during his recent interview on the 3 Count podcast, where he recalled switching from his Mercenary character into a character that greatly reflected his real-life interest in conspiracy theories. Check out his full thoughts in the highlights below.
Yardbarker
Eric Bischoff doesn't know why Ric Flair is mad at him: 'I don’t want to engage anymore in the social media thing'
Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about several topics including Ric Flair, Conrad Thompson, Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE, MJF in AEW, CM Punk, and many other topics. Scroll down to listen to the entire interview. Eric Bischoff said the following about the heat Ric Flair has with...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jimmy Jacobs Recalls Vince McMahon Nearly Firing A Writer For Not Knocking
Jimmy Jacobs has shared another wild story about the now retired Vince McMahon for his days as a WWE writer. Jacobs joined AdFreeShows to discuss his current work as a producer for IMPACT, but also recollected about his time in WWE. During the interview he shared how one of his really good friends nearly lost their jobs due to not knocking on McMahon’s door, a moment that he admits scared him to the bone. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kenny Omega Reflects On WrestleKingdom 13 Loss To Hiroshi Tanahashi, Why He Decided To Depart Japan and Focus On AEW
Kenny Omega has a vivid memory of the last match he had in NJPW. The Cleaner spoke with NJPW’s website to promote his upcoming showdown with Will Ospreay at WrestleKingdom 17, which also saw Omega reflect on his loss in the main event of WrestleKingdom 13 to the great Hiroshi Tanahashi. Omega also explains why he decided to depart Japan after that loss and head to America for the launch of AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Is Blunt About Why He Doesn’t Want Vince McMahon Back In WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has explained in no uncertain terms why he thinks it’s best for WWE business if Vince McMahon stays away. Vince McMahon announced his retirement as WWE Chairman in July 2022 at a time when he was under investigation by the company for alleged sexual misconduct and making ‘hush money’ payments to female ex-WWE employees.
Comments / 4