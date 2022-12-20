Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On Christmas EveVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.Oakland, CA
San Francisco will remove residential parking spaces obstructing Muni bus stops very soonJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereSan Francisco, CA
Related
Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
sfstandard.com
The Low-Key SF Neighborhood Where Airbnb and Instagram Founders Live
When Airbnb CEO and founder Brian Chesky listed his home on Airbnb in November, the entrepreneur, who’s worth $7 billion, disclosed the San Francisco neighborhood he lives in. And it’s not anywhere near Billionaires’ Row in Pac Heights, known for its A-list of tech and old money residents, from the Getty family to Larry Ellison.
San Francisco Bay lighthouse seeks innkeeper 'couple' for 2-year job
For a knowledgeable, introverted duo, it's a pretty sweet gig.
Eater
These Were the Bay Area’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland dealership gifts minivan to mother of five
OAKLAND, Calif. - A car dealership gifted a mother of five with a special surprise just before Christmas. Bryson Hicks, the general manager of Honda of Oakland, reached out to Storyline Church on Broadway Avenue next door to see if they had any families in need. The church let the...
I barely survived the $95 soup at San Francisco’s Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar
Do you think you can take down a $95 bowl of soup?
7-foot tides expected to bring flooding to San Francisco Bay Area
Exceptionally high tides - known as king tides - are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area Dec. 22 to 24.
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, California
This list is based on prior customer reviews. This cake shop works with you to create a memorable culinary experience. They offer mini cakes, specialty beverages, and delicious cakes. All their items are made using quality and fresh ingredients, and they have an impeccable style giving you a unique customer experience.
theevreport.com
First VinFast Shipment to the U.S. Has Arrived
PORT OF BENICIA – VinFast celebrated the arrival of the first 999 electric vehicles into the United States as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company has also received all the necessary certifications for selling cars in the US and will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of this month.
LA's knockoff McDonald's Mr. Charlie’s opens first San Francisco location
If Lizzo likes it, it must be good.
sfstandard.com
Gaslighting and Other Dating Red Flags From 2022
As 2022 comes to an end and your extended family has declared open season on the topic of your love life at the holiday dinner table, it’s time to reflect on a whole year of dating in the Bay Area—just maybe not within earshot of your judgmental aunt.
The Daily 12-22-22 I barely survived San Francisco’s $95 soup
Chef Viet Nguyen has created a buzz for his restaurants with this extremely Instagramable bowl of pho known as "the Phozilla." Food influencers flock to Nguyen's Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar in San Mateo to get a look and taste of the purportedly 5-pound bowl of broth, mostly because it has a whole lobster and a gigantic beef rib the size of a small laptop sticking out of it. SFGATE’s Nico Madrigal-Yankowski visited the newly opened San Francisco outpost to take down the city's largest and most expensive bowl of soup... alone. "When I ordered the Phozilla for myself, our server immediately did a double take." Here's what happened.
Bay Area home nicknamed 'Disney House' for its special holiday display
Sometimes, the happiest place on earth could just be your neighborhood.
berkeleyside.org
Water damage prompts popular Berkeley coffee shop to temporarily relocate
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
East Bay family wins coveted Disney Lego castle for Christmas from anonymous donor
The Thomas family's Christmas wish came true when they were gifted a Disney Lego castle from an anonymous donor on Facebook Marketplace, an item that has a special meaning to the family.
Here are the 10 worst cities for package theft
Story at a glance The Bay Area is the worst place for package theft, according to a new report. A SafeWise report released Wednesday ranks cities across the country based on the frequency that residents reported parcels and packages stolen from their front porches or stoops. The home security analysis website said in a…
UCSF apologizes for prisoner experiments where doctors injected pesticides into inmates' veins
The unethical medical experiments in the 1960s and 1970s included putting pesticides and herbicides on prisoners' skin and injecting it into their veins.
Hundreds of bags go missing at Oakland International without explanation
Around one hundred passengers at Oakland International Airport were left without any luggage or answers about where their bags went Tuesday night.
sfstandard.com
Who’s on BART at 5 a.m.? An Emotional Journey With Early-Morning Riders
Every weekday, BART’s trains shuttle approximately 150,000 passengers to all corners of the San Francisco Bay Area. While this number is a shell of what ridership looked like pre-pandemic, there are still thousands of people that use and rely on these trains every day. A fraction of those people—about 2,000 of them—get on during the first hour of service, between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.
UCSF apologizes for prison inmate medical experiments in 60s, 70s
SAN FRANCISCO -- A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University of California, San Francisco - one of whom remains at the university - conducted the experiments on men at the California Medical Facility, a prison hospital in Vacaville that's about 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. The practice was halted in 1977. The university's Program for Historical Reconciliation issued a...
Comments / 0