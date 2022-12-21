Read full article on original website
Carter County creates warming shelter in one day
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said she wasn’t sure how the county would handle the cold weather, but when she stepped outside, she knew she wanted to get an overnight shelter in place. “When I went outside and realized these are frigid temperatures and I’ve got to work to get my […]
TriPride on 3-time vandalized Christmas tree: ‘You can try to deter us but it’s not going to dim our light’
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local LGBTQ advocacy group TriPride won’t be deterred by vandals who have cut the group’s Christmas tree lights three times in the Centennial Park tree display, TriPride’s president said. Lights decorating TriPride’s tree were cut late Tuesday or early Wednesday after also being vandalized around Dec. 10 and later the week […]
wvlt.tv
Fire destroys Cocke County home on Christmas Eve
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire destroyed a Cocke County home on Saturday, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials. As of 6:30 a.m., multiple agencies were on the scene on Salem Road to manage the fire, but the home was declared a total loss. CCEMA officials said...
Kingsport Times-News
Petworks’ longest residents need homes
KINGSPORT — Animal shelters help pets find homes that last a lifetime. But some pets stay in temporary cages long-term. At Petworks, a nonprofit facility for animal services, volunteers work with love and empathy to give the best care possible to pets in need.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Christmas trees at Glen Bruce Park
If you haven't checked out the Christmas decorations at Glen Bruce Park, it's not too late to do so. Times News reader Richard Currie captured these shots of some of the trees on display.
Community Hero: Thousands of animals saved thanks to Mark Reynolds’ dedication
(WJHL) – We didn’t have to go far to find this week’s Community Hero. For years, Mark Reynolds has spent what free time he has advocating for animal shelters, and their residents. His tireless work has saved countless animals that wouldn’t have a chance at a forever home. For decades, Mark Reynolds has been on […]
Local store prepares for last-minute Christmas shopping
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christmas Eve, the day before the Christmas holiday, or as some like to call it, the last chance to grab a gift. Although you may not find the best deals this close to Christmas, many stores open their doors on Christmas Eve so you can rush in for those last-minute […]
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton house has been home to Wetzels for 100 years
ELIZBETHTON — While most people are looking ahead to 2023, the Wetzel Family may be excused to look back one last time on 2022. The reason the family may not be quite ready to say farewell to this year is because it marks the 100th year in which members of the Wetzel Family has lived in the handsome house on Riverside Drive that they call home. The pride the family has in the home can be seen by the beautiful condition the house is currently in and the improvements the Wetzels have made in the home over the years.
wvlt.tv
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
Hut 8 moving to larger, more visible N. Roan location
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll also get trend data and facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax […]
Need a place to stay during the cold weather? Here are some warming shelters in the area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People across Tennessee are finding ways to prepare for the cold weather—from making sure their tires are ready to bringing their pets inside. There are warming shelters throughout East Tennessee that welcome anyone that needs a place to stay during the freezing weather. Here are...
Kingsport Times-News
Shelter director: Do not leave pets outdoors in extreme cold
With temperatures set to plunge to dangerously cold levels Friday through Sunday, Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter Director Tammy Davis is urging people to bring their pets inside and protect them from the cold. Northeast Tennessee is under a wind chill warning from late Thursday to early Saturday, with wind...
erwinrecord.net
105 trees and counting: Unicoi residents Bill and Ruth Gaines take annual decking the halls seriously
When it comes to Christmas, no one in Unicoi County decorates quite as much as Bill and Ruth Gaines. Whether indoor or outdoor, the Unicoi residents have 105 fully-decorated artificial Christmas trees. And if you thought that was a lot, Ruth points out that the staggering number is even less than last year.
Animal shelter ready for cold — director cautions pet owners
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than 120 dogs needing forever homes will be safe and warm at the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter through the cold snap, Director Tammy Davis said Thursday. Heading into the coldest few days the region has seen since well before the shelter opened at its current location, the facility […]
Fire marshal investigating cause of Kingsport house fire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) responded to a house fire Friday afternoon. According to the KFD, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Friday regarding a house fire at the 900 block of Dale Street. All occupants were able to escape the fire without injury, a KFD official confirmed. As […]
Two taken to the hospital after pipe burst at nursing home
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a media release from Durham Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a pipe burst at a nursing home in Greene County. According to Kathie Ball, LNHA Executive Director, a sprinkler pipe at Durham-Hensley Health & […]
General Morgan Inn hosting New Year’s Eve Bash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If you’re looking for plans for New Year’s Eve, The General Morgan Inn in Greeneville might be the perfect place. They’re hosting a New Year’s Eve party complete with drinks, food, dancing, and live music. Tickets are on sale now at the front desk of the General Morgan Inn. The […]
TN Emergency Management Plan activated amid arctic blast
With the state mired in freezing temperatures and potentially dangerous wind chill values, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency's current activation status is at a Level 3-State of Emergency.
Greene Co. church reveals new details in car explosion
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After crews extinguished a fatal vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church last night, church members say their hearts are with the family of the victim. “Anytime of the year is not a good time, but certainly at Christmas and around the holidays,” said David Fox, Eastside’s pastor. “No doubt there’s […]
1 storm-related fatality confirmed by Department of Health
The Department of Health confirmed that one person was killed the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency shared.
