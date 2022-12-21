ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Carter County creates warming shelter in one day

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said she wasn’t sure how the county would handle the cold weather, but when she stepped outside, she knew she wanted to get an overnight shelter in place. “When I went outside and realized these are frigid temperatures and I’ve got to work to get my […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TriPride on 3-time vandalized Christmas tree: ‘You can try to deter us but it’s not going to dim our light’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local LGBTQ advocacy group TriPride won’t be deterred by vandals who have cut the group’s Christmas tree lights three times in the Centennial Park tree display, TriPride’s president said. Lights decorating TriPride’s tree were cut late Tuesday or early Wednesday after also being vandalized around Dec. 10 and later the week […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire destroys Cocke County home on Christmas Eve

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire destroyed a Cocke County home on Saturday, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials. As of 6:30 a.m., multiple agencies were on the scene on Salem Road to manage the fire, but the home was declared a total loss. CCEMA officials said...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Petworks’ longest residents need homes

KINGSPORT — Animal shelters help pets find homes that last a lifetime. But some pets stay in temporary cages long-term. At Petworks, a nonprofit facility for animal services, volunteers work with love and empathy to give the best care possible to pets in need.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Local store prepares for last-minute Christmas shopping

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christmas Eve, the day before the Christmas holiday, or as some like to call it, the last chance to grab a gift. Although you may not find the best deals this close to Christmas, many stores open their doors on Christmas Eve so you can rush in for those last-minute […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton house has been home to Wetzels for 100 years

ELIZBETHTON — While most people are looking ahead to 2023, the Wetzel Family may be excused to look back one last time on 2022. The reason the family may not be quite ready to say farewell to this year is because it marks the 100th year in which members of the Wetzel Family has lived in the handsome house on Riverside Drive that they call home. The pride the family has in the home can be seen by the beautiful condition the house is currently in and the improvements the Wetzels have made in the home over the years.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Hut 8 moving to larger, more visible N. Roan location

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll also get trend data and facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shelter director: Do not leave pets outdoors in extreme cold

With temperatures set to plunge to dangerously cold levels Friday through Sunday, Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter Director Tammy Davis is urging people to bring their pets inside and protect them from the cold. Northeast Tennessee is under a wind chill warning from late Thursday to early Saturday, with wind...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Animal shelter ready for cold — director cautions pet owners

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than 120 dogs needing forever homes will be safe and warm at the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter through the cold snap, Director Tammy Davis said Thursday. Heading into the coldest few days the region has seen since well before the shelter opened at its current location, the facility […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Fire marshal investigating cause of Kingsport house fire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) responded to a house fire Friday afternoon. According to the KFD, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Friday regarding a house fire at the 900 block of Dale Street. All occupants were able to escape the fire without injury, a KFD official confirmed. As […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Two taken to the hospital after pipe burst at nursing home

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a media release from Durham Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a pipe burst at a nursing home in Greene County. According to Kathie Ball, LNHA Executive Director, a sprinkler pipe at Durham-Hensley Health & […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

General Morgan Inn hosting New Year’s Eve Bash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If you’re looking for plans for New Year’s Eve, The General Morgan Inn in Greeneville might be the perfect place. They’re hosting a New Year’s Eve party complete with drinks, food, dancing, and live music. Tickets are on sale now at the front desk of the General Morgan Inn. The […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. church reveals new details in car explosion

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After crews extinguished a fatal vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church last night, church members say their hearts are with the family of the victim. “Anytime of the year is not a good time, but certainly at Christmas and around the holidays,” said David Fox, Eastside’s pastor. “No doubt there’s […]
GREENEVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy