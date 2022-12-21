On the premiere episode of his FTR podcast AEW star Dax Harwood has opened up about his relationship with CM Punk, and how he feels about the backstage melee between Punk and The Elite following September’s ALL OUT pay-per-view. The Top Guy reveals some interesting details about Punk, like how he took the roster out for dinner, would buy gifts for the women’s division, and even called him right after the fight happened. Check out highlights from the conversation in the highlights below.

4 HOURS AGO