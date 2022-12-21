Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Returns to the Ring at WWE MSG Show, Photos and Videos
Bray Wyatt has finally returned to the ring. The third match at tonight’s non-televised WWE SmackDown live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw Wyatt defeat Jinder Mahal by pinfall. The in-ring action between Wyatt and Mahal went around 3 minutes, with Wyatt getting the win...
Backstage Notes Ahead Of WWE’s Holiday Live Tour In New York City, Travel Issues, Drew McIntyre Update
As WWE prepares to kick off its annual Holiday Live tour PW Insider has released several backstage notes that can be seen below. -The SmackDown side was riddled with travel headaches for talent and staff due to flight issues. Some were delayed getting to New York City, some are still in route, and some got sent to different airports altogether. WWE is trying to salvage those issues.
Dax Harwood Says CM Punk Called Him Right After “Brawl Out,” Whether He Thought Punk Was Bitter, Makes Plea For Everyone To Make Up
On the premiere episode of his FTR podcast AEW star Dax Harwood has opened up about his relationship with CM Punk, and how he feels about the backstage melee between Punk and The Elite following September’s ALL OUT pay-per-view. The Top Guy reveals some interesting details about Punk, like how he took the roster out for dinner, would buy gifts for the women’s division, and even called him right after the fight happened. Check out highlights from the conversation in the highlights below.
Erick Redbeard Says He Doesn’t Watch Every WWE Show But He Definitely Saw Bray Wyatt’s Return
Former WWE and AEW star Erick Redbeard recently joined WrestlingNews.Co for an in-depth interview about all things pro-wrestling, which included the multi-time tag champion discussing how often he watches WWE, and how he definitely tuned in to watch the return of Bray Wyatt. Highlights can be found below. Says he...
Ken Shamrock Says Training With Bret Hart Helped Him Better Understand His WWE Character
Ken Shamrock has fond memories of training with the legendary Hart family. The World’s Most Dangerous Man recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his prestigious MMA and pro-wrestling career, which included a story about working alongside Bret Hart ahead of his WWE debut, and how important the Hitman’s insight was for his WWE character. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Kurt Angle Addresses Whether He Will Ever Work For AEW
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked whether he will ever work for AEW (All Elite Wrestling). Angle has been making appearances for WWE this year. After he retired from in-ring action in 2019, he worked as a producer before being let go due to budget cuts the following year:
Kurt Angle Names Who Has the Best Mind For The Wrestling Business
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked who he feels has the best mind for the wrestling business:. “For me, personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. He’s not just from...
Eric Bischoff: “I Wasn’t a Big Fan Of CM Punk To Begin With, I Think He Was Over-Hyped”
Eric Bischoff made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he spoke about CM Punk’s run in AEW. CM Punk’s future in wrestling remains unclear following his reported backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. He was stripped of the World Title and suspended, although it’s been reported that he’s in talks with AEW about a contract buyout. Here are the highlights:
Kevin Nash Explains The Changes He Would Make To WWE’s Television Production
Kevin Nash has some idea of how WWE should shoot their programming. Big Sexy spoke about this subject on the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, where he reveals what changes he would make and how it could help give the audience a much more unique experience. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Rhea Ripley and Dominik Show Up To Rey Mysterio’s House On Christmas Eve, Rey Calls The Cops
The Judgement Day is at it again. Earlier this evening WWE released a video showing Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio confronting Dominik’s father, the great Rey Mysterio, at his house on Christmas Even. This time the lucha-libre legend was prepared, and called the police, who arrested Dominik as an angry Ripley shouted at his side.
WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer spoke about Sasha Banks going to NJPW. Banks, who got her WWE release and is expected to start working for NJPW beginning with a surprise appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Charlotte Flair Offers Words of Support for Top AEW Star
WWE’s Charlotte Flair has offered social media support to AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. It was noted before how Cargill responded to a fan who asked who she would defend against if she could face any non-AEW wrestler, and why. Cargill responded, “@MsCharlotteWWE – because she can GO [muscle emoji]”
WWE Celebrates 20 Year Career of Shelton Benjamin, Benjamin Reacts, Shawn Michaels Talks RAW Match
WWE is currently celebrating 20 years of veteran Superstar Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin originally signed his WWE developmental deal on January 10, 2000. He reported to the OVW developmental territory, and while there he worked several non-televised live events on the main roster, and WWE Sunday Night Heat tapings. Benjamin made his official main roster debut on the December 26, 2002 edition of SmackDown, forming Team Angle with Charlie Haas and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight: Title Match, Battle for The Bar, Drew Gulak Seminar, More
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be the final of 2022. It was taped on December 14 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and full spoilers can be found at this link. Below is the non-spoiler match and segment listing for tonight’s show:. *...
Dax Harwood Calls Bret Hart One Of The Greatest Humans In The World
Dax Harwood once again expresses his love for Bret Hart. The AEW star and current reigning IWGP and AAA tag champion spoke about The Hitman during his latest interview with Fightful, where he also states that he doesn’t care when other people have negative opinions of him, and why he holds Hart’s opinion to such a high standard. Highlights can be found below.
Kurt Angle On Triple H Running WWE, Talks Working With Hulk Hogan
Kurt Angle is a big fan of Triple H running WWE. The Olympic Hero spoke about The Game on the latest edition of his podcast, where he also recalled working alongside the great Hulk Hogan. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below. Says Triple...
Impact Announces Return of Before The Bell
Impact Wrestling is bringing back Before The Bell. The BTB preview show, stylized as “B4TB,” will return on Friday, January 13 before Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. TNA Before The Bell originally premiered in 2010 on YouTube as a pre-show for pay-per-view events. Impact is set to...
Jimmy Jacobs Recalls Vince McMahon Nearly Firing A Writer For Not Knocking
Jimmy Jacobs has shared another wild story about the now retired Vince McMahon for his days as a WWE writer. Jacobs joined AdFreeShows to discuss his current work as a producer for IMPACT, but also recollected about his time in WWE. During the interview he shared how one of his really good friends nearly lost their jobs due to not knocking on McMahon’s door, a moment that he admits scared him to the bone. Highlights can be found below.
Shawn Spears On When He’ll Appear Again For AEW: “Don’t Hold Your Breath, Not Going There Anytime Soon”
Shawn Spears has provided a big update on his status with AEW. The Perfect 10 and former member of the Pinnacle has not appeared on AEW programming since teaming with FTR during AEW’s visit to Canada back in the fall. He was used earlier on in the year to help build the CM Punk vs. MJF matchup, but has been noticeably absent for a good portion of 2022.
Backstage News on the Future of AEW’s Dynamite Diamond Ring, MJF – New Year’s Smash
AEW World Champion MJF won the Dynamite Diamond Ring for the fourth time this year, and word now is that there are big plans in the works for next year’s AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale. MJF won the inaugural ring in 2019, then again in 2020. It was...
