nomadlawyer.org
05 Best Places to Live in Washington State
Wish to live close to nature but don’t want to miss out on the big-city opportunities?. You might want to call Washington State your next home. Best Places to Live in Washington State: Located in the Pacific Northwest region, this evergreen state features stunning landscapes, waterfalls, mountains & forests. It is home to two volcanoes, Mount Rainier & Mount St. Helens, and plenty of glaciers.
SEA travel woes impacting Seattle residents
SEATAC, Wash. — It was another chaotic day at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as there were hundreds of cancellations and delays throughout Christmas Day. KIRO 7 talked to travelers from across the country at SEA during the holiday weekend. Many are perplexed about this entire situation. “So, they took it...
travelnowsmart.com
Best Hot Springs Near Washington State
Whether you’re looking for the best Hot Springs near Washington State, or you’re just wondering which one will be the best for you, there are a number of options to choose from. You can enjoy hot springs at a number of different locations, ranging from small local spas to large resorts that offer both outdoor and indoor pools. Choosing the right hot springs can help you make the most of your vacation, while also providing you with a much-needed break from the daily grind.
myeverettnews.com
What’s Open On Christmas Day In Everett, Washington
From the Editor: Took a brief spin around Everett, Washington around 1 PM to see what was open and this is by no means a comprehensive list. The four Safeway stores in Everett are open and quite busy (WalMart, QFC and Fred Meyer closed) Our favorite convenience store, the Corner...
Washington county wins 'Ebenezer Award' for banning religious holiday decorations: 'Outrageous offender'
King County, Washington, earned an "Ebenezer Award" from a religious liberty group for banning religious holiday decorations in common work areas and virtual work spaces.
Cancellations and delays continue to impact Sea-Tac, airports nationwide
Seattle, WA. – The travel woes continue for thousands of passengers at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport this holiday weekend, as hundreds of flights have been canceled or delayed. This is a ripple effect from the ice storm that hit Puget Sound, as well as the winter storms impacting other airports across the country.
Where You Can Find Washington's Best Mac And Cheese
Tasting Table has the scoop on the most delicious macaroni and cheese dishes in the country.
knkx.org
Slow buses and a stranger: An unforgettable Christmas in 1975
What makes a particular Christmas unforgettable? Maybe it’s a surprise guest or a perfect gift or some sort of event that becomes family legend. But for Nick Morrison, his most memorable Christmas happened because of slow city buses. Listen above or read the story below as he explains. On...
Wind advisories in place as gusts up to 60 mph are expected Tuesday around Western Washington
SEATTLE — Strong winds and heavy rain are causing power outages and other issues across Western Washington as residents brace for the strongest windstorm of the season on Tuesday. As of 4:30 p.m., nearly 23,000 customers were without power, after peaking at over 90,000 Monday morning. Here’s a breakdown...
sunset.com
17 Spots to Visit in Seattle (and No, the Space Needle Isn’t Included)
Sunset’s Insider Guide series highlights seasonal diversions and secret travel tips from local experts. Follow along as we learn where to eat, drink, stay, and shop. Meet the insider: Johannes Ariens, CEO of Route Line. Johannes Ariens founded the RV and van rental company Route Line to broaden people’s...
1 injured in shooting on Seattle’s Capitol Hill
Seattle police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Capitol Hill on Saturday afternoon. According to police, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at East Denny Way and Summit Avenue. When officers arrived, they found shell casings in a parking lot in the...
Amazing and Insane New Laws Coming to Washington State in 2023
With 2022 coming to a close we're about to see some new laws going into action at the first of 2023. Many may not even pertain to you, but they may to someone you know. Or some laws will directly affect you but you didn't know it or may not know about it until it's too late. Here's a list of new laws to consider in 2023.
Will Washington State Finally Get a White Christmas This Year?
It seems like forever since we have had a white Christmas for most of Washington State. Where I live, we have not had a white Christmas since 2016. Will we finally get some snow this year for the holiday?. Will We Finally Get a White Christmas This Year?. We are...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Washington State
Have you ever wondered what the coldest place in Washington state is? Known for its beautiful Pacific northwest coasts, national forests, and rainy cities, Washington is a state founded on nature. This includes different temperatures and climates!. If you’re interested in learning more about the coldest areas in Washington, keep...
Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
Flood Watch warnings issued for most of Western Washington
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Flooding is now a concern after last week’s ice storm. All of the ice has been melting away and rain has been steadily falling, causing issues across the region. As the wet conditions continue tonight and Tuesday, some local rivers have the potential to reach...
One Washington State Town Ranks #1 in the Nation for Generosity
What Town In Washington State is The Most Generous?. Washingtonians are pretty generous when it comes to helping out their fellow neighbors. I know whenever we do a radiothon or such, Tri-Citians always step up to help. You hear a lot of negativity concerning gas prices and inflation but one...
6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions
Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes Viral
As icy weather continues to affect the Pacific Northwest, Seattle isn't an exception. Roads are continuing to be frozen over, leaving residents in a predicament. Thousands of flights have been cancelled across the US as the brazen winter storm blows through. This has left many people at home and as a result more cars on the road. As you will see, driving has become a sport in and of itself.
