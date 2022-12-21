ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
nomadlawyer.org

05 Best Places to Live in Washington State

Wish to live close to nature but don’t want to miss out on the big-city opportunities?. You might want to call Washington State your next home. Best Places to Live in Washington State: Located in the Pacific Northwest region, this evergreen state features stunning landscapes, waterfalls, mountains & forests. It is home to two volcanoes, Mount Rainier & Mount St. Helens, and plenty of glaciers.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

SEA travel woes impacting Seattle residents

SEATAC, Wash. — It was another chaotic day at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as there were hundreds of cancellations and delays throughout Christmas Day. KIRO 7 talked to travelers from across the country at SEA during the holiday weekend. Many are perplexed about this entire situation. “So, they took it...
SEATTLE, WA
travelnowsmart.com

Best Hot Springs Near Washington State

Whether you’re looking for the best Hot Springs near Washington State, or you’re just wondering which one will be the best for you, there are a number of options to choose from. You can enjoy hot springs at a number of different locations, ranging from small local spas to large resorts that offer both outdoor and indoor pools. Choosing the right hot springs can help you make the most of your vacation, while also providing you with a much-needed break from the daily grind.
WASHINGTON STATE
myeverettnews.com

What’s Open On Christmas Day In Everett, Washington

From the Editor: Took a brief spin around Everett, Washington around 1 PM to see what was open and this is by no means a comprehensive list. The four Safeway stores in Everett are open and quite busy (WalMart, QFC and Fred Meyer closed) Our favorite convenience store, the Corner...
EVERETT, WA
knkx.org

Slow buses and a stranger: An unforgettable Christmas in 1975

What makes a particular Christmas unforgettable? Maybe it’s a surprise guest or a perfect gift or some sort of event that becomes family legend. But for Nick Morrison, his most memorable Christmas happened because of slow city buses. Listen above or read the story below as he explains. On...
SEATTLE, WA
sunset.com

17 Spots to Visit in Seattle (and No, the Space Needle Isn’t Included)

Sunset’s Insider Guide series highlights seasonal diversions and secret travel tips from local experts. Follow along as we learn where to eat, drink, stay, and shop. Meet the insider: Johannes Ariens, CEO of Route Line. Johannes Ariens founded the RV and van rental company Route Line to broaden people’s...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 injured in shooting on Seattle’s Capitol Hill

Seattle police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Capitol Hill on Saturday afternoon. According to police, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at East Denny Way and Summit Avenue. When officers arrived, they found shell casings in a parking lot in the...
SEATTLE, WA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Washington State

Have you ever wondered what the coldest place in Washington state is? Known for its beautiful Pacific northwest coasts, national forests, and rainy cities, Washington is a state founded on nature. This includes different temperatures and climates!. If you’re interested in learning more about the coldest areas in Washington, keep...
WASHINGTON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
TACOMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions

Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ingram Atkinson

Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes Viral

As icy weather continues to affect the Pacific Northwest, Seattle isn't an exception. Roads are continuing to be frozen over, leaving residents in a predicament. Thousands of flights have been cancelled across the US as the brazen winter storm blows through. This has left many people at home and as a result more cars on the road. As you will see, driving has become a sport in and of itself.
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy