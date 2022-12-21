Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Crawford reacts to Jermell Charlo & Errol Spence freezing him out
By Sam Volz: Terence Crawford slammed Jermell Charlo on social media on Friday in reaction to being frozen out by him. Terence is letting Jermell know that Errol Spence Jr is calling the shots for him by blocking the fight. Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) wants to fight the undisputed junior...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Warns: I Expect To Knock Gervonta Davis Out!
Ryan Garcia feels he has the kind of crippling punching power that no human being can take for too long. The hard hitting lightweight attraction from Victorville, California, has not been shy about playing up his strengths ever since it was announced last month that he had reached an agreement to face rival Gervonta 'Tank' Davis next spring. Davis has scheduled a fight in the interim, but should he come out victorious, they will meet sometime in April.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney on Tank Davis vs. Hector Garcia: “I kicked him [Hector] out of camp because he couldn’t keep up”
By Allan Fox: Devin Haney says Hector Luis Garcia is a tune-up-level opponent for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ next fight on January 7th and not a threat to beating him. According to Haney, Haney he used the unbeaten Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) as one of his sparring partners before his fight against Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz in December 2021, and he was forced to kick him out of camp because the Dominican couldn’t keep up with him.
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner in delusionally sad statements, one loss from oblivion
Adrien Broner is living off the past after discussing his latest comeback fight in February with an unfathomable statement. “The Problem” is a multi-weight world champion. That cannot be denied. However, Broner hasn’t scored a top-level victory against a world-class operator in almost a decade. Nine and a...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Cautions That He's Far From an Easy Foe For Gervonta Davis
WBA super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia smiles when they describe his Showtime pay-per-view fight against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis as a "preparation fight." Davis will face Garcia on January 7 en route to a potential mega-fight against Ryan Garcia, which is targeted for the month of April. However, the...
BoxingNews24.com
Artur Beterbiev Has Mandatory And Undisputed Bouts On His 2023 Agenda
By Vince Dwriter: In the sport of boxing, the road to achieving the ultimate goal was to become a prospect, elevate to the contender level, and then reach the pinnacle of success by winning a world title, but recently the new trend for the elite has transitioned from winning world titles in multiple divisions to becoming the undisputed champion of a division.
BoxingNews24.com
Will Dmitry Bivol give Canelo Alvarez a rematch he needs in 2023?
By Sean Jones: Dmitry Bivol said last week that he no longer cares about a second bout with the former four-division world champion Canelo Alvarez in 2023. Canelo has seemingly annoyed Bivol by skipping the rematch with him twice in favor of easier fights against Gennadiy Golovkin and now the unheralded John Ryder.
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum says Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua still a “massive fight down the road”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s promoter Bob Arum still has hopes of making a fight between Tyson and Anthony Joshua down the road if everything goes well for the Gyspy King in 2023 in an undisputed clash against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Arum didn’t say whether he would...
overtimeheroics.net
Mayweather Diplomatic in Tank Davis Departure
No matter what public stance Floyd Mayweather takes on his fighter Gervonta “Tank” Davis leaving the Mayweather Promotions stable, there had to be plenty of behind-the-scenes grumbling from the five-division former world champ and his team. The 27-year-old Davis, after all, was, by far, the biggest star ever produced by the Hall of Famer’s promotional company and is headed to an extremely lucrative clash with Ryan Garcia this coming spring.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney “too strong” for Lomachenko says Jamaine Ortiz
By Jake Tiernan: Jamaine ‘The Technician’ Ortiz is predicting that Devin Haney will be “too strong” for Vasyl Lomachenko when they battle it out in early 2023 for Devin’s undisputed lightweight championship. In an interview this week, Ortiz said that Lomachenko is “too small” for...
BoxingNews24.com
Tim Tszyu says Jermell Charlo won’t go 12 rounds with him
By Brian Webber: WBO 154-lb mandatory Tim Tszyu predicts undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo won’t see the 12th round on January 28th when the two meet in the main event live on Showtime at the Michelob Ultra Arena, Paradise, Nevada. Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) is going to go...
Boxing Scene
Stephen “Breadman” Edwards Breaks Down Plant vs. Benavidez, More
In this Q&A, top trainer and BoxingScene.com contributor Stephen "Breadman" Edwards discusses the upcoming showdown pitting his charge, Caleb "Sweet Hands" Plant against David "El Bandera Roja" Benavidez and also reflects on Plant's recent highlight reel knockout victory over Anthony Dirrell. BoxingScene.com: First off congrats on the big win over...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis On Hector Luis Garcia And Ryan Garcia: “I Don't Think Either One Of Them Is A Complete Fighter”
As most of boxing’s biggest stars are attempting to figure out their 2023 schedule, Gervonta Davis has already lined up the first half of his calendar. First up for the soft-spoken power puncher out of Baltimore, Maryland, will be a showdown against the streaking Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) on January 7th. Of course, following a banner year, one that included victories over Chris Colbert and Roger Gutierrez, Hector is chomping at the bit.
BoxingNews24.com
Plant wants Benavidez fight “locked in” for first quarter 2023
By Dan Ambrose: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant says he’s hoping to get a fight against David Benavidez “locked in” for early 2023. Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) is in a situation where he can potentially get a rematch with now undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez if he defeats WBC interim 168-lb champion Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) in a WBC-ordered title eliminator.
BoxingNews24.com
Tim Tszyu picking Oleksandr Usyk to defeat Tyson Fury
By Charles Brun: Tim Tszyu is picking Oleksandr Usyk to defeat Tyson Fury in their undisputed heavyweight championship early next year. Tszyu says IBF, WBA & WBC champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) has the “style” to give anyone issues, particularly the 6’9″ Fury, whose game has become utterly predictable.
BoxingNews24.com
Tim Tszyu fight postponed, Jermell Charlo suffers broken hand
By Craig Daly: Tim Tszyu will need to wait a little longer to challenge undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo, as the newly crowned four-belt champ has suffered a broken hand while preparing for their now postponed January 28th fight on Showtime at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Ramirez wants $1 million minimum for Prograis fight
By Dan Ambrose: Jose Ramirez says he’s still interested in facing WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis next in their WBC-ordered fight, as long as his purse is $1 million minimum. Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) already rejected the fight this week, unhappy with the 65-35 split and wanting a...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez will get hurt by Prograis & Ramirez says Devin Haney
By Brian Webber: Devin Haney says Teofimo Lopez will get hurt when or if he faces WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis or former WBC/WBO champion Jose Ramirez. (Photo credit: Naoki Fakuda) Haney saw Teofimo’s last fight against Sandor Martin on December 10th, and like many boxing fans, he feels...
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade on Janibek Alimkhanuly: “I’m not wasting my time”
By Sam Volz: Demetrius Andrade took a shot at Janibek Alimkhanuly this week, saying that the WBO middleweight champion couldn’t “carry my bags to the gym.”. Andrade says he’s not interested in fights that waste his time, as he wants the more prominent names, like Jermall Charlo, Canelo Alvarez, Gennadiy Golovkin, David Benavidez, and Caleb Plant.
