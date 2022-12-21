Read full article on original website
The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian
The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
One farmer set off a solar energy boom in rural Minnesota; 10 years later, here’s how it worked out
This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. CENTER CITY, Minnesota—It sounded absurd, the idea of spending a large sum of money to install solar panels in...
knsiradio.com
Winter Storm and Wind Chill Watch Issued For Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Blizzard conditions and dangerous arctic cold are headed for central Minnesota. The National Weather Service Office in Chanhassen says a winter storm watch has been issued for Benton, Morrison, Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne, Todd and Wright counties starting at 6:00 Wednesday morning and continuing through 6:00 on Saturday morning. Five to ten inches of snow is possible. Officials say driving will become very difficult or impossible. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 to 55 miles per hour, leading to blizzard-like conditions and low visibility.
ccxmedia.org
Six Maple Grove Businesses Fail Alcohol Compliance Checks, Blame Placed on Staffing Shortages
Six Maple Grove businesses face liquor license suspensions and fines after getting caught serving alcohol to minors during recent compliance checks conducted by police. Common themes heard for the failures range from staffing shortages to difficulties finding good employees. “I have been in this industry for 36 years, the last...
knsiradio.com
Two Hurt In Accident On I-94 Near Monticello Tuesday
(KNSI) – A Pine City man rolled his pickup truck on Interstate 94 near Monticello Tuesday morning, causing two injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, David Sprunk merged onto I-94 East from Highway 25 just before 11:00. He lost control of his Ford F-150 in the right lane and veered off the expressway. When the truck left the pavement, it rolled onto its roof.
Two Minnesota Restaurants among Most Beloved in America
If you've ever used your cell phone to make dinner reservations, you know all about Open Table. It's one of the handiest apps around with access to countless restaurants all over the United States, letting you secure a table without having to make a phone call. Open Table is also...
Crews battle large fire at Maple Grove business
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a large fire destroyed a building at a Maple Grove business Sunday morning.According to city officials, multiple 911 callers reported the building on fire just after 4:30 a.m. near the KOA campground. When police and fire crews responded, they found the fire at a business on a property just north of the campground.A metal building at Commercial Black Dirt Inc. was fully engulfed in fire. Additional assistance from surrounding agencies was requested due to a lack of available hydrants at the business.The fire was under control just before 6 a.m. City officials say the building was used as a type of garage for minor maintenance and equipment storage.The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. So far, the origin and cause of the fire have not been determined by investigators due to the heavy damage and freezing temperatures.
Update: Another Winter Storm Warning Issued for Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow is expected to move into the area Wednesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of central and northern Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. It will be in effect from 3:00 a.m. Thursday until 9:00 p.m. Thursday.
patriotnewsmn.com
Clearwater man involved in 2-vehicle accident
A Clearwater man was injured in a two-vehicle crash last Friday evening in Lynden Twp. Thomas Charles Middendorf, 71 of Clearwater was westbound on Hwy. 94 when his vehicle and the vehicle of Nikita James Isaac, 35 of Baton Rouge, LA, collided at mile marker 174 in Stearns County. Isaac was driving a semi truck and Middendorf was driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre.
kduz.com
Two Injured in Wright Co Crash
A driver and passenger were injured in a one-vehicle crash east of Monticello Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound I-94 just before 11:00am. The Patrol says 62-year-old David Sprunk was entering eastbound I-94 from Highway 25 and shortly after entering the right lane of the highway, he lost control, went off the roadway, and rolled.
Big Lottery Scratch Off Winner in Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Somebody just won a big prize playing a scratch-off game in Sauk Rapids. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winner of $77,777 in the game Ruby Red 7s. The winning ticket was bought at the Speedway in Sauk Rapids on Friday. It costs...
drydenwire.com
Two People Discovered Deceased In Burnett County
BURNETT COUNTY — Two people were discovered deceased after dispatch received a call of two people being found slumped over in a vehicle, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On December 15, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., Burnett County Dispatch received...
Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old James Mortensen last seen in Barronett on his snowmobile
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public's help in finding James Mortensen, a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says he was last seen around 3 p.m. in the Barronett area. He was on his snowmobile and wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and black boots. The sheriff's office believes Mortensen is in the Cumberland area.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 715-537-3106.
Gunman Opens Fire at Suburban Twin Cities Bar
Oakdale, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two men were wounded last night when a man opened fire in a suburban Twin Cities bar. The Oakdale Police Department says the shooting was reported around 11:15 PM at Titan's Sports Saloon in the western St. Paul suburb. Officials say a 25-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and a 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. Both victims were transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
