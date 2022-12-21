Greek industrial conglomerate Mytilineos has reached financial close on 237MWp worth of Australian solar PV projects, with financing from backers ANZ and Westpac. The portfolio is spread across three projects: the Moura (110MWp) and Kingaroy (53MWp) installations in Queensland and the Wyalong (75MWp) plant in New South Wales. The projects were progressively acquired over the course of 2019 and 2020 as part of Mytilineos’ expansion into the Australian market, and once constructed are expected to produce around 500GWh of power annually.

