Former Sec. of State Pompeo to speak at Kansas Chamber dinner
TOPEKA — Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be the keynote speaker of the statewide advocacy organization’s 2023 Annual Dinner, according to a media release from the The Kansas Chamber. Presenting this year’s annual meeting is online retail and web service provider, Amazon. Pompeo...
Company: Regulators OK reopening of Kansas pipeline segment
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek said Friday that it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred. Canada-based TC Energy did not say...
Fort Riley to remain on minimal manning with limited services Friday
Fort Riley will continue operating with minimal manning and limited services Dec. 23. All Child Development Centers and the School Age Centers will remain closed Friday. The 24-hour fitness centers at Whitside and Craig will remain open. All other fitness centers will be closed. Irwin Army Community Hospital will offer...
Manhattan rep to resign from Kan. Senate midway through term
TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
Geary County Commission will meet with the legislative delegation
Members of the Geary County Commission will meet with the area legislative delegation on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Wednesday. That discussion will continue with Geary County elected officials and Department Heads at noon at the Geary County Office Building. All county offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday in observance...
Public Works announces Dec. 26 schedule
There will be no trash/garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday, December 26th due to the Christmas Holiday. However, Public Works Director Ray Ibarra said trash/garbage pick-up will be picked up the next workday as follows:. Monday’s pickup day will be Tuesday, December 27th. Tuesday’s pickup...
Students support Valley View Senior Life residents
On Wednesday, Spring Valley Elementary students made 60 Christmas gift bags for residents at Valley View Senior Life. In addition, I.C.A.R.E. donated 25 pair of Bombas Socks.
Fort Riley announces weather impacts for Thursday
In anticipation of forecasted severe winter weather, Fort Riley will operate with minimal manning and limited services Dec. 22. All Child Development Centers and the School Age Centers will be closed Thursday. The 24-hour fitness centers at Whitside and Craig will remain open. All other fitness centers will be closed.
89th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl will send Kansas State against Alabama
Location: New Orleans, La. Stadium: Caesars Superdome (68,500) • Fresh off a 31-28 victory over No. 3 TCU in the 2022 Big 12 Championship, Kansas State received its 24th bowl berth all time and third under head coach Chris Klieman as the ninth-ranked Wildcats will face No. 5 Alabama in the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31.
Geary County Health Department will serve as a warming shelter
Geary County Public Health Department will be open to the public as a 24-hour warming shelter for the upcoming winter storm. Shelter Start Time will be 8 a.m. Wednesday with Shelter End Time Noon on Friday. The locationis 1212 W. Ash St. in Junction City. The shelter does not provide...
Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
Keystone operator: More than half of leaked oil recovered
LINCOLN — The Canadian company that operates the Keystone pipeline indicated Wednesday that more than half of the crude oil spilled from a rupture near a northeast Kansas creek has now been recovered. TC Energy, in an update posted Wednesday morning, said its crews had recovered an estimated 7,599...
Sheriff's Deputies responded to three non-injury accidents
--- Deputies responded to U.S. 77 and Skiddy West Road for a vehicle accident. Timothy Schrader, White City, was attempting to stop at a stop sign on Skiddy West Road at U.S. 77 when he slid on an icy road in his Kia Sportage and struck Kenneth Knight, Woodbine, who was southbound on U.S. 77 in a Kia Sorrento. No one was injured.
JCHS KAY Club will undertake a winter clothing drive
Junction City High School KAY Club winter clothing drive will help students in USD 475 stay warm this winter. During the Jan. 6 home basketball games they will collect sweatpants, jeans, long-sleeve shirts, leggings, long socks, hats and gloves for all ages. Donations can be placed in the decorated box...
Sheriff confirms body of missing woman found in Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County have confirmed the identity as 43-year-old Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office. She was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted...
📷: Geary Co. S.O. Marine unit rescues man, boat from Milford Lake in freezing fog
GEARY COUNTY - Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milford Lake on December 22, 2022 at 9:42 a.m. on the report of an individual stranded on the water in a disabled jon boat. Geary County Dispatch was contacted by Justin Howe of Fort Riley when the motor on the jon...
Senior Center will close Thursday through Monday
Stacey Kyle has announced that the Geary County Senior Center will be CLOSED Thursday, Friday and Monday. They will reopen Tuesday.
Geary County Public Works Holiday Schedule Notice:
Geary County Public Works Holiday Schedule Notice:. In observance of the Christmas Holiday, the following closures within the Geary County Public Works Department are as follows:. Geary County Public Works Department and Geary County Landfill will be closed Monday and Tuesday, December 26 and 27. . They will resume normal...
Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 22-23
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Jessica Anderson, Driving while suspended, Arrested 12/22. Jeffrey Zook, Failure to appear,...
