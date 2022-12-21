Fall River’s John Brandt appointed to the Community Preservation Coalition as CPA Community Representative

Read full article on original website
A decade in the making, Massachusetts road safety bill again headed to Governor Baker’s desk
DEC. 27, 2022…..Crossing off a late-session to-do list item, lawmakers on Tuesday sent Gov. Charlie Baker a revised road safety bill that they believe addresses his discomfort with an earlier version. The bill (H 5103) would implement a range of new requirements aimed at protecting pedestrians, bicyclists and other...
Fall River Police Department welcomes eight new officers to their ranks
The Fall River Police Department has added to their ranks. FRPD welcomed the newest members of the Fall River Police Department. Pictured left to right, Jeffrey Louis, William Saddler, Clautino Monteiro, Jhonathan Delgado, Jacob Swenson, James Mello, Christopher Silvia and Wanda Otero-Sanchez. According to the Fall River Police Department, this...
Massachusetts State Lottery announces $25 million dollar grand prize scratch ticket but it will cost you
DORCHESTER, MA (December 27, 2022) – The Massachusetts State Lottery will soon be introducing its first $50 instant “scratch” ticket. Billion Dollar Extravaganza will offer over $1 billion in total winnings and feature the largest instant win prize in Mass Lottery history, $25 million. The Billion Dollar...
Massachusetts Treasury looking to return millions in unclaimed money and property to rightful owners
Boston – Twice a year, the Massachusetts Unclaimed Property Division announces the latest group of names that have been added to the state’s list of unclaimed property owners. During the holiday season, the team wants to remind the many non-profit organizations in the state that they too may have unclaimed property. So just like Santa, they should be checking the lists twice.
Authorities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island continue to crack down on catalytic converter thefts with three more suspects arrested
Three more suspects were arrested on Tuesday after authorities from Massachusetts and Rhode Island continue to crack down on catalytic converter thefts in the area. According to Boston Police, just after 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, three suspects were placed in custody as a result of a joint effort from officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) and members of the Massachusetts State Police following their response to a call for a larceny in progress in the area of 15 Devon Street in Roxbury.
Former Fall River Police Commissioner, boxer, founder of PAL, Nero Farias passes away
Fall River – Nero Farias, age 92, passed away suddenly at Charlton Memorial Hospital on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Agostinho and Marianna (Pimental) Farias. He was the loving husband of Grace (Moniz) Farias for 38 years. Nero was...
Massachusetts woman has big plans after hitting $10,000,000 on state scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman already has some big plans after hitting it big on a State Lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Helen Cicoria is the first $10 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Cash King” instant ticket game. Cicoria, who is...
With the chain recently gaining social media buzz, remember Bradlees department store? Here is a look back
Middletown, New York – Bradlees department stores may have gone bankrupt over a decade ago, but the chain still lives on through the hearts of many to this very day. The discounts, the food, and the variety made it a popular shopping spot for years. Especially in the northeast of the United States.
93-year-old Norfolk County man killed in Massachusetts highway pedestrian crash
Officials say a 93-year-old Massachusetts man has died after being hit by a vehicle this week. According to police, just before 8:45 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a motor vehicle at North Main Street (Route 27) and Bayberry Drive in Sharon. Joseph...
27-year-old Dartmouth man killed in bicycle crash remembered as fixture in the community
A Dartmouth man who was well-known throughout the community has died in a bicycle crash. Family and friends have announced that 27-year-old James Leandre was the victim of a fatal crash involving a large truck on Thursday in Acushnet. He was declared deceased at the scene. Leandre was known to be an experienced cyclist that rode often as he did on Thursday.
Massachusetts gas prices lower than a year ago, still higher than national average
Westwood, MA — According to AAA, the price of gas continues to drop in Massachusetts as the average price is now lower than a year ago. The average gas price in Massachusetts is down 6 cents from last week ($3.43), averaging $3.37 per gallon. Today’s price is 39 cents lower than a month ago ($3.76), and 1 cent lower than December 27, 2021 ($3.38). Massachusetts’ average gas price is 27 cents higher than the national average.
Elderly woman fatally struck by vehicle while standing in her driveway just miles from Massachusetts, Rhode Island border
Authorities say that an elderly Massachusetts woman was struck and killed while in her driveway just a few miles from the Massachusetts and Rhode Island border. According to police, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon the Douglas Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the area of 93 West Street.
Christmas Day fire in Rhode Island leaves one person dead, preliminary findings released
A Christmas Day fire in Rhode Island has claimed the life of one person. According to Fire Chief Scott Barber, a call came in for a fire on Sunday evening at a residence on Kenyon School Road in Richmond. Upon arrival, crews made a quick knockdown of the main fire,...
Fall River Fire Department and EMS respond to Christmas Day fire at residence in frigid conditions
The Fall River Fire Department and EMS responded to a morning fire on Christmas Day. According to scanner transmissions, a call came in just after 8:15 a.m. for an attic fire at 396 Whipple Street. Dispatch stated that a man at the home attempted to fight the fire himself. Upon...
Lakeville, Taunton, Freetown, and Raynham respond to multi-vehicle crash on Route 140 that injured 6
6 people were injured, 2 seriously, after a multivehicle crash this weekend on Route 140. Dispatchers alerted firefighters to the crash just after 10:30 p.m. Friday night. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, Lakeville Ambulance 3, Ambulance 2, Engine 1, Engine 2, Car 2, and Car 1 all responded to the scene.
Rhode Island man accused of hiding gun in interesting location at New York airport
A Rhode Island man, while at the airport, was arrested after reportedly storing a gun in an interesting hiding spot. According to a spokesperson for Transportation Security Administration Northeast, TSA officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York pulled disassembled gun parts that were concealed inside plastic wrap and stashed inside two peanut butter jars.
Southeastern Massachusetts man suffers significant injuries, including brain bleed, after head-on crash
Family says that a southeastern Massachusetts man has a list of significant injuries after a head-on crash before Christmas. Chief Neil Foley reported late last week that the Plymouth Fire Department responded to a serious, two-car head-on motor vehicle crash on Friday afternoon that resulted in serious injuries to multiple motorists.
Massachusetts man plans on buying himself some new wheels after hitting $1 million on state scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man plans on buying himself some new wheels after hitting big money on a state scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Edward Garrity is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Garrity,...
Swansea teen doesn’t let difficult diagnosis stop her from smiling and Make-A-Wish is giving her a new reason to grin
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI— A local teen has had a rough go of it from a young age. Her diagnosis hasn’t stop her from smiling though and Make-A-Wish is giving her a new reason to grin. Last week, 17-year-old Julia McMullen of Swansea got quite the surprise when she...
State Police: Troopers arrest 24-year-old after weekend rollover crash on Route 95
State Troopers have arrested a driver who was reportedly involved in a crash over the weekend. Just after 7:45 a.m. this morning, Troopers with the Rhode Island State Police arrested 24-year-old Miguel Perez of Woonsocket, Rhode Island. Perez faces charges of Driving to Endanger Resulting in Personal Injury (three counts)...
