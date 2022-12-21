ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Meet PennLive’s All-Star High School Football Team - Offense

Stone Saunders lit it up for Bishop McDevitt on the road to the state championship, and Alex Erby did the same for Steel-High. The two young quarterbacks — Saunders is a sophomore and Erby a junior — were the featured story for PennLive’s season preview, and they delivered performances — they combined to account for 100 touchdowns — that will last a lifetime.
WYNCOTE, PA
PennLive.com

76ers vs. Knicks prediction, betting odds for NBA on Sunday

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers lock horns with the New York Knicks in the NBA at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day, commencing at 12 p.m....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PennLive.com

Clippers vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Friday

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers square off with the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, commencing at 7 p.m. EST.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PennLive.com

Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike

Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Body Mummified In Concrete Removed From Philadelphia Home: Report

A human body encased in concrete was removed from a home in Philadelphia on Monday, Dec. 19, according to a report by 6abc. Police had been investigating a property on the 5200 block of Burton Street in Wissinoming since last week, after receiving a tip that the body of a woman who went missing eight years ago may be buried inside, the outlet previously reported, citing unnamed police sources.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

2 dead after head-on collision in central Pa.

Two men were killed Thursday when a car crossed into oncoming traffic on a Lancaster County highway and collided head-on with another vehicle, Pennsylvania State Police said. Michael Harrington, 49, of Wilmington, Delaware, was driving east on the 6800 block of Division Highway in Caenarvon Township when he crossed into westbound traffic around 3:15 p.m., according to state police.
WILMINGTON, DE
LehighValleyLive.com

This national retail chain is rapidly growing. It just opened in Airport Road Shopping Center.

A fast-growing national chain known for its handmade plant-based soap and body products has opened its first regional site at Airport Road Shopping Center. Dallas, Texas-based Buff City Soap opened late last month in space that previously occupied SneakerKing at the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. Another nearby location is set to open in Quakertown, Bucks County. That franchise currently is advertising job positions.
ALLENTOWN, PA
