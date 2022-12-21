Read full article on original website
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of America
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Tragedy strikes Mall of America on busy shopping day before Christmas Eve
If you live in Missouri and have a craving for a fresh White Castle burger, you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis
Meet PennLive’s All-Star High School Football Team - Offense
Stone Saunders lit it up for Bishop McDevitt on the road to the state championship, and Alex Erby did the same for Steel-High. The two young quarterbacks — Saunders is a sophomore and Erby a junior — were the featured story for PennLive’s season preview, and they delivered performances — they combined to account for 100 touchdowns — that will last a lifetime.
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Free Live Stream (12/24/22): How to watch NFL, channel, time, odds
In mid-October, QB Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles put heated NFC East rival Dallas on the canvas, claiming a 26-17 battle at Lincoln Financial Field. On Saturday, Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons and the Cowboys get a chance at redemption, hosting the Eagles in a 4:25 p.m. scrap at Jerry’s World.
76ers vs. Knicks prediction, betting odds for NBA on Sunday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers lock horns with the New York Knicks in the NBA at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day, commencing at 12 p.m....
Pennsylvania business manages to stay open thanks to community: report
A business in Pennsylvania managed to keep its doors open thanks to the people in the area. Residents of Ardmore stuck behind the business as — as one may put it — there were all “nuts” over it. SIMILAR STORIES: Iconic central Pa. store closes for...
Clippers vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Friday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers square off with the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, commencing at 7 p.m. EST.
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota’s Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news conference, Bloomington Police...
Grammy winner Thom Bell, an architect of 1970s Philly soul, dies
NEW YORK (AP) — Thom Bell, the Grammy-winning producer, writer and arranger who helped perfect the “Sound of Philadelphia” of the 1970s with the inventive, orchestral settings of such hits as the Spinners’ “I’ll Be Around” and the Stylistics’ “Betcha by Golly, Wow,” has died at age 79.
Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike
Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
Coroner called to scene of crash in Lancaster County: Report
The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Lancaster County, according to WGAL. The news station says the crash occurred near Cains Road and Lime Quarry Road in Salisbury Township. The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the news report.
Pa. health service ambulances impounded over slow payments
Crozer Health paramedics have been dealing with an aging fleet of vehicles often in need of repairs. Now, they say, after the company has struggled to pay for those repairs, one shop is keeping the ambulances until it gets paid. Crozer said it planned to pay its garage bill by...
Driver’s blood-alcohol level was 3x the legal limit in deadly Pa. crash, DA says
The driver in a deadly wrong-way, head-on crash in Lehigh County had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time, the county district attorney announced. Brian McGoldrick, 42, of Glenside, Pa., was arraigned Thursday on charges including homicide by vehicle while DUI and aggravated assault...
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
'What woke me up was the loud explosion:' East Earl Township home collapses after fire
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are investigating a fire that led to a Lancaster County home's collapse. First responders were dispatched to the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township just before 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 23. FOX43 spoke to neighbor Ruth Good at the scene.
Body Mummified In Concrete Removed From Philadelphia Home: Report
A human body encased in concrete was removed from a home in Philadelphia on Monday, Dec. 19, according to a report by 6abc. Police had been investigating a property on the 5200 block of Burton Street in Wissinoming since last week, after receiving a tip that the body of a woman who went missing eight years ago may be buried inside, the outlet previously reported, citing unnamed police sources.
2 dead after head-on collision in central Pa.
Two men were killed Thursday when a car crossed into oncoming traffic on a Lancaster County highway and collided head-on with another vehicle, Pennsylvania State Police said. Michael Harrington, 49, of Wilmington, Delaware, was driving east on the 6800 block of Division Highway in Caenarvon Township when he crossed into westbound traffic around 3:15 p.m., according to state police.
After 25 years on death row, freed Pa. man is fatally shot at a funeral
When Christopher Williams came home from prison in February 2021, he was clutching a file folder containing two sheets of paper: two signed execution warrants bearing his name. Williams had served nearly three decades in prison, including 25 years on Pennsylvania death row, before being exonerated of four murders and...
This national retail chain is rapidly growing. It just opened in Airport Road Shopping Center.
A fast-growing national chain known for its handmade plant-based soap and body products has opened its first regional site at Airport Road Shopping Center. Dallas, Texas-based Buff City Soap opened late last month in space that previously occupied SneakerKing at the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. Another nearby location is set to open in Quakertown, Bucks County. That franchise currently is advertising job positions.
Popular wedding venue faces backlash for recent renovations to ballroom
A popular wedding venue in Morris County is receiving backlash for some major renovations the venue recently underwent.
Woman using a walker dies after being struck by car in front of Pa. hospital
Tragedy struck this holiday season in Abington Township, Montgomery County, as a deadly crash claimed the life of a woman who was using a walker. Now, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, according to 6ABC. It all happened in front of Jefferson Abbington Hospital early Friday morning where...
GARBAGE GRINCHES: Coatesville Duo Stole Holiday Tips From Trash Men, Cops Say
A Chester County duo might not make it home for the holidays. Adam Thompson and Anne Farrelly, both of Coatesville, are accused of stealing gift cards and cash tips that East Goshen homeowners left out for sanitation workers, authorities said in a release. Police were dispatched to the area near...
