Penn State Daily Headlines: Sunday, December 25
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
DL transfer Rodney McGraw excited to be headed to Louisville
It wasn't long after he went into the transfer portal that Penn State transfer Rodney McGraw knew a spot he wanted to check out. McGraw had a relationship from back in high school with Mark Hagen and he knew that Hagen was headed to the University of Louisville with new head coach Jeff Brohm. Hagen is still at Purdue coaching in the bowl game but is expected in Louisville early next month.
Penn State gets its 2023 quarterback in late riser Jaxon Smolik: ‘He’s a winner, man’
Jaxon Smolik knew his journey to National Signing Day on Wednesday was different from most of his other peer quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. The West Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling Catholic signal-caller flew under the radar for most of the cycle because of injury, and when he finally broke out in June as a late invite to Elite 11, Smolik was a Tulane commit, and most big-time programs already had quarterbacks in the fold.
