Mattawan High School graduate is pulling in nearly 17 thousand followers with TikToks about being a nanny. You can find her on TikTok under the name That baddie Bree or @brees.a.dinosaur. Bree currently has 16.9 thousand followers and 509.1 thousand total video likes. To put that in perspective, the town she lives in only has an estimated 2,601 total residents. She has over six times more followers than her city has people.

MATTAWAN, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO