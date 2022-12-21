ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

103.3 WKFR

Three Rivers Volleyball Gets Nearly 10 Million Views on TikTok

The Three Rivers Volleyball team scores an ace on TikTok and goes mad viral in just 6 months. The Three Rivers Volleyball team can be found on the popular social media app TikTok @threeriversvolleyball. That's where they have 10.4 thousand followers and 915.4 thousand total video likes. Having nearly a million likes in 6 months is bonkers.
THREE RIVERS, MI
103.3 WKFR

6 Snowmobile Safety Tips To Bring You Back Home Unscathed

With the recent snow, snowmobiling conditions have been great, for those who enjoy adventuring in the winter chill. Fresh fluffy snow has managed to keep trails in prime condition for traveling the backwoods. As a kid, back in 1968, my dad purchased our first snowmobile as snowmobiling entered its early...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Young Mattawan Nanny Pulls Thousands of Followers on TikTok

Mattawan High School graduate is pulling in nearly 17 thousand followers with TikToks about being a nanny. You can find her on TikTok under the name That baddie Bree or @brees.a.dinosaur. Bree currently has 16.9 thousand followers and 509.1 thousand total video likes. To put that in perspective, the town she lives in only has an estimated 2,601 total residents. She has over six times more followers than her city has people.
MATTAWAN, MI
103.3 WKFR

More Southwest Michigan Car Thefts and Chases Lead to Crashes

Car theft numbers in Southwest Michigan have continued to rise over the last few years. From people taking the easy licks like people warming their cars up in the Winter, someone leaving their car running while going inside of a store, and other "gimme" opportunities while others have been using technology to perform the deed on newer model vehicles.
KENT COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
