Read full article on original website
Related
helihub.com
Native Air opens new base Yavapai County
Air Methods, the leading air medical service provider in the U.S., is ecstatic to announce a new Native Air emergency medical service location in Cottonwood, AZ. The opening of Native Air 83 will serve Yavapai County and beyond. Nestled along the Verde River, with wide-open ranges, Native Air 83 is...
Arrest Made in Connection to the recent String of Burglaries in Yavapai County
Verde Valley News – On December 21, 2022, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detectives with the help of Prescott Police Detectives arrested William Chandler (31) of Prescott in connection with the recent string of burglaries that took place throughout Yavapai County. In the early morning of 12/21/22, YCSO Deputies were alerted to another burglary in the [...] This post Arrest Made in Connection to the recent String of Burglaries in Yavapai County originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley News-Lucy Leyva is the New City Councilwomen
Prescott Valley Town Council appoints Lucy Leyva to fill the vacant seat. “I do have a passion for service. That is what I have done my entire life. I will do my very best to make sure my participation in the council makes a positive difference in our community. I am beyond honored and excited !!! “Lucy leyva.
Off-duty police sergeant arrested in Yavapai County for domestic violence charges
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — An off-duty police sergeant was arrested by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office on Thursday for charges involving domestic violence. Sgt. Michael Morris of the Prescott Valley Police Department was booked into the county jail for criminal damage and disorderly conduct after deputies took him into custody at about 6 p.m.
kjzz.org
Inflation brings higher minimum wages in Arizona starting Jan. 1
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Arizona’s minimum wage will increase more than a dollar an hour. The hike is meant to keep up with the cost of living. As a result of voter-approved laws, Arizona’s minimum wage will increase based on annual inflation adjustments. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said prices rose about 8% over the past year. That means Arizona’s minimum wage will go from $12.80 an hour to $13.85.
Sedona Red Rock News
‘To the least of these, my brethren, ye have done it unto me.’
As we are around the corner from a holiday that for roughly 2.38 billion people on Earth commemorates the birth of a poor carpenter’s son in a manger — because his parents, who migrated from Nazareth, had no place to stay in Bethlehem — we as a community should be asking how can we take care of our poorest residents and the unhoused.
Sedona Red Rock News
Thomas M. Wamsley
Thomas M. Wamsley, 74, of Cottonwood, died Dec. 4. He worked at the Bureau of Reclamation, and was an ordained Buddhist monk. He enjoyed researching his family tree, hiking, spending time outdoors, reading and watching football. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and brother-in-law. He is survived...
Sedona Red Rock News
Alan Graham-Collier
Alan Graham Collier, 99, of Sedona, died Dec. 7. Born in Manchester, England, he served in the Royal Air Force during World War II. A professor of art and an artist, he held positions at several universities in the United States and was an author. He is survived by his...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Christmas Closures
With Christmas Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Cottonwood. The City of Cottonwood administrative offices and Cottonwood Public Library will be closed on December 26, 2022, in observance of...
fox10phoenix.com
Train smashes car partially on railroad in Flagstaff, several people narrowly missed
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Several people narrowly escaped being hit by a train passing through Flagstaff on Christmas Eve, and the incident was caught on video. At around 1:45 p.m. near Route 66 and Ponderosa Parkway, a car was partially stopped on the railroad tracks as the railroad crossing arms came down. The people inside the car saw the train headed toward them and walked away from the car.
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona Shuttle is a great success at transporting air
Much of the difficulty with finding a solution to heavy tourist activity in Sedona arises from a misunderstanding about how most Americans and international visitors travel. Visitors centers are vital for the folks who still use them. For tourists in days of yore, visiting a chamber of commerce or a...
Sedona Red Rock News
Eileen Mary French Schlossman
May 5, 1934 – Nov. 24, 2022. Eileen Schlossman, of Sedona, died from Parkinson complications on Nov. 24. Born in Greenwich, Conn., she was a registered nurse. She loved reading, gardening and animals, especially dogs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Dan J. Schlossman and is...
Sedona Red Rock News
Margaret Anne ‘Peggy’ Kulik
Margaret Anne “Peggy” Kulik , of Sedona, died Dec. 8. A Sedona resident since 2011, she earned a BSN degree and traveled the world with her husband during his 30-year military career. She loved crafts, baking, cooking and home decorating. She volunteered at church events and helped children with special needs.
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?
Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
AZFamily
First phase of new theme park in Wickenburg set to open next month
WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The first part of a new theme park in Wickenburg is scheduled to open in less than two weeks, and investors hope it’s just the beginning of their vast vision. It’s called World of Music, and the initial phase is the Gold Mine Experience. It’s already built and will feature tours of mines and historic buildings, gold panning, a hydroelectric power wheel and a general store. It’ll eventually have jeep rides and horseback riding and ATV rentals. This part of the theme park is set to open on Jan. 4. A camping area will open in February.
journalaz.com
Burglar caught on video stealing thousands in cash from Cottonwood home
In the early morning of Saturday, Dec. 17, a masked person entered a home through an unlocked door in Cottonwood. This person was unknown to the family residing there. At the time, a husband and wife were sleeping in their bedroom with two large dogs and their 12- and 14-year-old daughters were sleeping in another bedroom.
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
New Owners Want to Transform Prescott Gateway Mall into Shopping Destination
In 2013, the mall was sold to the Tahani Group, and then later was sold to the Kohan Retail investment Group in 2018. That sales was for $8.8 million. The Prescott Gateway Mall has been sold for $12.2 million to ZL Properties, a privately owned LLC. Part owner Chris Lupo said a major priority will be to transform the Prescott Gateway Mall into a primary shopping destination for the greater community. He said he considers it to be a great property in a city with appealing potential and that he and his colleagues plan to enhance the experience for the residents of Prescott.
Comments / 1