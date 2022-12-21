WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The first part of a new theme park in Wickenburg is scheduled to open in less than two weeks, and investors hope it’s just the beginning of their vast vision. It’s called World of Music, and the initial phase is the Gold Mine Experience. It’s already built and will feature tours of mines and historic buildings, gold panning, a hydroelectric power wheel and a general store. It’ll eventually have jeep rides and horseback riding and ATV rentals. This part of the theme park is set to open on Jan. 4. A camping area will open in February.

