ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

War of Words Between Elon Musk and a Tesla Investor

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMzLe_0jqBEspJ00

This is unheard of in the Tesla community: Critics fired against Elon Musk, the co-founder and CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer, considered the architect of the electric revolution in the automotive industry.

Until now, the billionaire has been revered by investors and fans of the company, who embrace his vision for Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and generally support all of his wildest endeavors.

And why doubt him? Musk has helped Tesla, founded in 2003, avoid bankruptcy on several occasions and most recently in 2018 and 2019. He made it one of the biggest companies in terms of market capitalization. Tesla was one of the few companies in the world to reach the symbolic threshold of $1 trillion in market value, a feat achieved in 2021. Musk has promised that the threshold of $5 trillion will be crossed in the medium term.

But the unimaginable happened and caused a frustration that now amounts to a mutiny in the Tesla-Musk universe.

Stock Is Down By 61%

Tesla’s stock literally crashed. It had ended the year 2021 at $352.26 with a market capitalization around $1.1 trillion. But it is currently at $137.80 for a market capitalization of $435.1 billion. Basically, in one year, the stock of the car manufacturer has lost 61% of its value, while market capitalization has collapsed by nearly $680 billion.

As a result, Tesla shareholders have suffered a huge loss, something they have difficulty understanding, because the fundamentals remain solid even if there are uncertainties on the demand in the United States and China and a looming recession.

For these shareholders, especially retail investors, the cause of this fall in Tesla shares is Musk. They let him know publicly, something unprecedented and unthinkable a few months ago.

One of the most vocal is Ross Gerber, who has decided to put forward his candidacy for a position as a member of the board of directors. He holds Musk responsible for Tesla's stock market crash and has repeatedly criticized the Techno King in recent days.

"Elon has now erased $600 bil of tesla wealth and still nothing from the Tesla BOD," he lambasted on December 16 on Twitter. "It’s wholly unacceptable." BOD stands for Board of Directors.

Gerber has just reiterated this criticism and has gone so far as to ask for a change at the head of the company. Basically, that Musk be replaced as CEO.

"Tesla stock price now reflects the value of having no CEO. Great job tesla BOD," the investor said on December 20. "Time for a shake up. $tsla."

Musk was quick to respond.

"Please tell us your great ideas, Ross …" the billionaire quipped.

"As i tweeted earlier... My three points," Gerber answered. "1. Tesla needs a media and comms team. 2. Tesla needs a succession plan as well as clarify when Elon will be back from twitter. 3. Tesla needs to communicate about Elon’s stock sales and a stand still agreement should be made. $tsla"

To which the serial entrepreneur replied: "Go back and read your old Securities Analysis 101 textbook."

Musk continued: "In simple terms: As bank savings account interest rates, which are guaranteed, start to approach stock market returns, which are *not* guaranteed, people will increasingly move their money out of stocks into cash, thus causing stocks to drop."

'Painful Nightmare'

This explanation is the one Musk already gave Gerber a few days ago. For him, it is the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation which is the main cause of the stock market crash of Tesla. The proof is that the stock market indices are all down this year, suffering from fears of a recession.

To a Twitter user, Musk said that perhaps his behavior had little impact on the Tesla stock. If nothing else, it would have presented a buying opportunity for investors.

"What’s comforting is that Elon won’t even entertain the idea that his behavior impacts the stock price," the Twitter user commented.

"Maybe so, in which case … buying opportunity!" the billionaire responded. “I keep saying that Fed rate is insane, because data I’m seeing says we’re already in deflation. If true, then real rate of return of T-bills is roughly that of S&P500. Very smart investor I spoke to today said he’s shorting S&P…"

But for the billionaire's critics, Tesla's rout is due to his acquisition of Twitter. The billionaire decided to buy Twitter in order to, according to him, make the platform a place for free speech. Since making the takeover bid for the social network on April 22, the tech mogul has only been focused on Twitter.

He is omnipresent on the platform, attacks his perceived enemies and regularly creates controversy. The problem is that since the $44 billion bid for Twitter, Tesla’s stock has continued to fall. Musk finalized the deal on October 27, less than two months ago. Tesla’s stock lost nearly 39% of its value during this short period.

Analysts too believe that the destruction of Tesla’s stock value is largely due to Twitter. So when Musk announced on December 20 that he's going to step down as CEO of the platform, Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, saw this as "good" news for Tesla.

"Musk announces he will resign as CEO once successor found. Finally a good step in the right direction to end this painful nightmare situation for Tesla investors," Ives commented.

Comments / 13

Related
RadarOnline

Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees

Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
Futurism

People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk

It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock Down 52% In One Day: When And Why It Happened

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report may be having a rough 2022, and certain days of trading have been painful to watch this year. But over 22 years ago, AAPL endured single-day losses that few investors would handle with much grace today. The stock was down about 52% on September 29, 2000.
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Launches a Manhunt After Alarming Incident

Elon Musk is arguably the celebrity of the year. His fame and influence have spread throughout the U.S. and the world. Even as he's lost his crown as the world's richest man, he's become a central topic of conversation by building leading companies and speaking out on almost all subjects.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
91K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy