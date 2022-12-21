Read full article on original website
Governors cite Medicaid costs in asking Biden to end COVID public health emergency
Twenty-five governors signed a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to end the federal public health emergency in April, saying Medicaid costs are costing their states millions. States received more money for Medicaid during the PHE but cannot remove anyone from the program's rolls until either one month before...
US Supreme Court keeps controversial border policy in place
The US government's two-year-old policy of invoking Covid-19 precautions to turn away hundreds of thousands of migrants at the Mexican border will remain in place for now, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. The Supreme Court said Title 42 -- which allows the swift expulsion even of people who might qualify for asylum -- would remain in place pending its ruling on the issue, and that it would hear the case in February.
Far-right troll and Capitol rioter 'Baked Alaska' tweets that he can't believe he's 'going to jail for an nft salesman' after Trump announces digital trading card series
"Baked Alaska," who livestreamed himself storming the Capitol on January 6, faces a sentence of up to 6 months after pleading guilty to one count.
'These laws work': Inslee wants permit-to-purchase gun legislation
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday morning said he plans to ask next year’s state Legislature to pass a permit-to-purchase law requiring prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. Such a...
US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now
The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on people seeking asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality
Biden signs $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion omnibus package Friday, the same day the House voted to pass the bill. The Senate passed the mammoth piece of legislation Thursday, 12 appropriations bill wrapped into one, which funds the government through September and avoids a government shutdown at midnight Friday.
Biden’s unserious border ‘solution’ — mass amnesty for all illegal immigrants
Talk about using people as political pawns. The White House complained Monday about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest busload of migrants dropped off at the vice president’s doorstep on Christmas Eve. But the administration’s response was to use the 100 or so illegal immigrants as an argument for its mass-amnesty legislation, a bill so radical even Speaker Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t bring it up for a vote. Abbott reported Monday that Texas over the past several months had bused nearly 16,000 illegal border-jumpers to the sanctuary cities of Washington, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia. This may sound like a lot but it’s really...
DeSantis Preferred Over Trump for Presidential run in Several State Polls
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to be a Republican favorite for a presidential run in 2024 after several polls show DeSantis being more popular than former President Donald Trump. Vanderbilt University conducted a poll across the state of Tennessee, asking Republican voters their opinions on several topics ranging from abortion...
POLL: Two-Thirds of Voters Believe America is Heading in the Wrong Direction
More than two-thirds of voters now say the United States is headed in the wrong direction, according to a new poll from the State Policy Network. Voter satisfaction with the country's direction has continued to plummet since July. SPN’s State’s Voices opinion poll surveyed nearly 2,000 registered voters and was...
California border county supervisor concerned about migrant influx: 'Our system is strained'
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond expressed concerns about the 1,000 asylum-seeking migrants being dropped off at local transit stations.
'You lose hope': Cuban exodus to US largest in island's history
Exhausted by "surviving instead of living" in Cuba, David Gonzalez set his sights on a new life in the United States. - Danger at sea – Others choose a different route to the United States no less rife with danger, risking their lives to travel the 90 miles (145 kilometers) of water that separates Cuba and Florida often in makeshift vessels.
Hobbs names 5 to top spots in state's human-services agencies
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs on Tuesday started filling her Cabinet, appointing new directors of five state agencies that deal with human services, from health care to housing. "As a social worker, I know firsthand the importance of these crucial agencies to the lives of the people who need them," Hobbs, a Democrat, said in a statement accompanying the announcement.
Southwest cancels thousands more flights; U.S. government vows scrutiny
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) came under fire from the U.S. government on Tuesday after it canceled thousands of flights, and its boss, Bob Jordan, said the low-cost carrier needed to upgrade its legacy airline systems.
