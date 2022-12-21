ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

US Supreme Court keeps controversial border policy in place

The US government's two-year-old policy of invoking Covid-19 precautions to turn away hundreds of thousands of migrants at the Mexican border will remain in place for now, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. The Supreme Court said Title 42 -- which allows the swift expulsion even of people who might qualify for asylum -- would remain in place pending its ruling on the issue, and that it would hear the case in February.
Biden signs $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion omnibus package Friday, the same day the House voted to pass the bill. The Senate passed the mammoth piece of legislation Thursday, 12 appropriations bill wrapped into one, which funds the government through September and avoids a government shutdown at midnight Friday.
Biden’s unserious border ‘solution’ — mass amnesty for all illegal immigrants

Talk about using people as political pawns. The White House complained Monday about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest busload of migrants dropped off at the vice president’s doorstep on Christmas Eve. But the administration’s response was to use the 100 or so illegal immigrants as an argument for its mass-amnesty legislation, a bill so radical even Speaker Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t bring it up for a vote. Abbott reported Monday that Texas over the past several months had bused nearly 16,000 illegal border-jumpers to the sanctuary cities of Washington, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia. This may sound like a lot but it’s really...
'You lose hope': Cuban exodus to US largest in island's history

Exhausted by "surviving instead of living" in Cuba, David Gonzalez set his sights on a new life in the United States. - Danger at sea – Others choose a different route to the United States no less rife with danger, risking their lives to travel the 90 miles (145 kilometers) of water that separates Cuba and Florida often in makeshift vessels.
