Indian module manufacturer Waaree Energies has ramped up its module manufacturing capacity to 12GW, to be operational by March 2023. With a current capacity of 9GW – with facilities in Surat, Chikhli, Tumb, and Nandigram – the company expects to increase it to 12GW of annual production output for panels of high-wattage capacity of up to 650Wp.
