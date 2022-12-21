ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

PV Tech

Waaree ramps up module manufacturing capacity to 12GW by March 2023

Indian module manufacturer Waaree Energies has ramped up its module manufacturing capacity to 12GW, to be operational by March 2023. With a current capacity of 9GW – with facilities in Surat, Chikhli, Tumb, and Nandigram – the company expects to increase it to 12GW of annual production output for panels of high-wattage capacity of up to 650Wp.

