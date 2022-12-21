ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
swnewsmedia.com

Area communities seeing mixed results with winter pond hockey events

Pond hockey is a neighborhood activity several people have enjoyed throughout every winter. “Truly, there’s a liberating feeling that goes through young hockey players or skaters have when they’re just outdoors and they got the sun beating down and there’s no referees, no blue lines. The rules are made up on the fly, and it’s just a great time,” said Denny Loving, member of the Chaska Rotary.
CHASKA, MN
Bring Me The News

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Southern Minnesota School Announcements for Thursday 12/22

The following are southern Minnesota school announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. South Central College campuses in Faribault and North Mankato closed. A Child's Delight Child Care in Faribault is closed today. Buckham West will have no senior dining meals due to the weather. This includes curbside and congregate meals...
MINNESOTA STATE
kmrskkok.com

Gophers Earn Hoops Doubleheader Sweep At The Barn

MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 22, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (8-5, 1-1 B1G) gutted its way to a 59-48 come from behind victory over Eastern Illinois (8-3, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday afternoon at Williams Arena. The Gophers overcame an eight-point deficit, highlighted by Mallory Heyer’s 10 points in the second half to claim the win in the non-conference finale.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

Where the heck it was

The answer to last week’s quiz was the Dunn Brothers in Downtown Chaska. Becky Rem, Lynette Fiebelkorn, Connie Dummer, Nate Bostrom, Summer Mulvey and Frederick Wiatrowski guessed it correctly!
Y-105FM

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
stcroix360.com

Polar explorer Ann Bancroft protects St. Croix Valley property

Partnership with county and nonprofit permanently preserves 118 acres. The Minnesota Land Trust, Washington County, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and two landowners, including polar explorer Ann Bancroft, have successfully closed on a land conservation partnership project that permanently protects approximately 118 acres over two properties in the Carnelian-Marine-St. Croix Watershed District in May Township. Bancroft, now the properties’ sole titleholder, will steward the land to maintain its ecological health and natural beauty.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Dec. 24, 2022

Miss Minnie F. Buchanan has resigned her position as teacher in the Union Schools, on account of her health. A successor has not yet been chosen, although it is understood the Board will try to secure the services of a male teacher. As at present arranged the department in which the vacancy occurs includes the third, fourth and seventh grades.
SHAKOPEE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Valley Pastries in Golden Valley to Close for Monthslong Renovation

Fans of a favorite Golden Valley doughnut shop will have to endure a longer than usual winter. That’s because Valley Pastries will be temporarily closing for an extensive remodel and expansion. According to the business, the closure will last two to three months as the store undergoes a “major...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
willmarradio.com

Snow causes crashes near Kandiyohi, bus rollover in Carver County

(New Germany, MN) -- Snowy road conditions are blamed for a school bus crash Wednesday afternoon in rural Carver County. Waconia Public Schools says a bus driver transporting elementary students near New Germany lost sight of the road and the bus ended up in a ditch turned over on its side. No serious injuries were reported. Students were released to their parents or put on another bus to be transported home. The Minnesota State Patrol reports 202 crashes statewide between 6:30 a-m and 4:30 p-m Wednesday, 16 injury crashes and 199 vehicle spinouts.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Two Hurt In Accident On I-94 Near Monticello Tuesday

(KNSI) – A Pine City man rolled his pickup truck on Interstate 94 near Monticello Tuesday morning, causing two injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, David Sprunk merged onto I-94 East from Highway 25 just before 11:00. He lost control of his Ford F-150 in the right lane and veered off the expressway. When the truck left the pavement, it rolled onto its roof.
MONTICELLO, MN

