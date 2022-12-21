Read full article on original website
Peace on Earth: Christmas 2022
The Jewish Press
Self-Defense
R’ Kahana said, R’ Nosson ben Minyomi expounded in the name of R’ Tanchum: If the Chanukah Menorah is placed higher than twenty cubits it is disqualified, as are a Sukkah and the cross-beam over the entrance of an alley. R’ Kahana also said, R’ Nosson ben Minyomi expounded in R’ Tanchum’s name: Why is it written [Bereishis 37:24] ‘And the pit was empty, there was no water in it?’ From ‘and the pit was empty’, do I not know that there was no water in it; what then is taught by, ‘there was no water in it’? There was no water, yet there were snakes and scorpions in it.
Christmas is God 'with us' in Bethlehem, and the New York Stock Exchange
There is something about Christmas that invites us to reflect back to a younger version of ourselves.
The Jewish Press
Yosef And The Battle For True Beauty
The day had finally come. For months, I had been trying to meet this famous sage, renowned not only for his wisdom, but for his beautiful, majestic physical appearance. I had heard the stories, but I wanted to experience it for myself. After what seemed like an eternity, I was finally able to get an appointment. Upon arriving at the sage’s house, I could barely contain my excitement. This was it; I was finally here. I knocked and patiently waited for someone to answer. A moment later, the door opened, and standing in front of me was the most hideous individual I had ever seen.
Just passing through…
Maybe you are like me; you have lost dear friends and family this year, and their absence is always difficult to process and accept. My grandmother has been gone for over ten years, yet, there are still days I go to the phone thinking I can call her. There is always an absence. Still, part of her lives on in me. Several years back, I learned that my dear friend,...
The Jewish Press
To Wait Without Despair
Something extraordinary happens between the previous parsha and this one. It is almost as if the pause of a week between them were itself part of the story. Recall last week’s parsha about the childhood of Joseph, focusing not on what happened but on who made it happen. Throughout the entire rollercoaster ride of Joseph’s early life he is described as passive, not active; the done-to, not the doer; the object, not the subject, of verbs.
The Jewish Press
Worse Than Extermination
Chanukah parties with family and friends are one of the highlights of this special time of year. Though an appropriate way to celebrate, the Shulchan Aruch paskens that these parties are not obligatory because, as opposed to Purim, Chanukah was not established as “feasting and joy.”. Why was Chanukah...
The Jewish Press
Jewish Unity In Chanukah And Hakhel
We find many similarities between Chanukah and Hakhel. Chanukah is a festival when the family gets together. Every family has a traditional Chanukah gathering, sometimes a gathering of the extended family, and sometimes it’s just for the immediate family. But families have a tradition of celebrating Chanukah all together.
The Jewish Press
Yankel and Leah – Chapter Two
Two days later Yankel held the piece of paper in his hand on which he had written her address. It was Saturday night, just after Shabbos, and Yankel had borrowed his friend’s car – a Buick station wagon with grease-stained upholstery and jumper cables in the back. Yankel felt somewhat ridiculous driving this behemoth, but it was better than taking a bus. It offered protection from the cold and the rain, and they could go to nearby Weiss’s, a familiar dairy haunt in Flatbush or some other such place for tea. For driving a car like this, one could be forgiven, Yankel assured himself, as he buttoned his jacket and walked up the steps to ring the bell.
The Jewish Press
SawYouAtShabbos
I am 22 years old and have been dating for a short time. I am from the type of family that would expect their daughter to find their bashert through the shidduch process and I am the kind of girl that looks like she would follow that route as well. But a few months ago, I went to a Shabbos meal by a newly married friend and she had a bunch of singles at her meal. One of the guys there started talking to me and we took a long walk after the meal. Then he reached out after Shabbos and we started spending a lot of time together. Long story short – I think he is the right guy for me, but my parents have no idea I have been dating him! I need to tell them, but I am terrified that they are going to be really angry. I think they would like him, but I need a full-proof way to get them on board. Please help!
The Jewish Press
An Israeli Menorah & An Olivewood Box
My wife and I inherited this Chanukiah from my late father, who bought it in Cleveland in the 1950s. Could you tell us more about its provenance and Nordia more generally?. Yes, your Chanukah menorah, or Chanukiah, was made by the Nordia company, as it is marked as such under the base. Nordia was an arts and crafts workshop founded in 1950 in Israel by Hungarian Holocaust survivors living in the Sharon valley moshav (settlement) by the same name, referencing Max Nordau (1849-1923), co-founder of the World Zionist Organization, philosopher, writer, orator, physician, and also a Hungarian.
The Jewish Press
The Malbim’s Legacy
A copy of the Shulchan Aruch, printed in Lemberg (Lviv) in 1836, that I sold this week had great provenance, with the title page sporting a signature and stamp of the great Malbim, Rabbi Meir Leibush ben Yehiel Michel Wisser (1809 – 1879). The volume included several handwritten annotations of his as well, this volume apparently being the one used during the Malbim’s learning of the Shulchan Aruch. The Malbim’s commentary on the Shulchan Aruch, titled Artzot Hachaim (1837), was his first major work, and published when he was just 27. Despite his young age, the sefer received a strong haskamah from the Chasam Sofer, who describes him in glowing terms and as a brilliant prodigy.
The Jewish Press
Q & A: Of Gelt And Dreidels
Question: Non-Jews distribute gifts at Christmas to their friends and family. What is the halacha about and reasoning for Jews to distribute gifts at Chanukah to friends and family? Growing up, we used to get Chanukah gelt rather than gifts from my parents. Larry Marks. Via E-Mail. Answer: I have...
