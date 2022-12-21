I am 22 years old and have been dating for a short time. I am from the type of family that would expect their daughter to find their bashert through the shidduch process and I am the kind of girl that looks like she would follow that route as well. But a few months ago, I went to a Shabbos meal by a newly married friend and she had a bunch of singles at her meal. One of the guys there started talking to me and we took a long walk after the meal. Then he reached out after Shabbos and we started spending a lot of time together. Long story short – I think he is the right guy for me, but my parents have no idea I have been dating him! I need to tell them, but I am terrified that they are going to be really angry. I think they would like him, but I need a full-proof way to get them on board. Please help!

2 DAYS AGO